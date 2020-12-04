NYC's museums have some of the most unique and thoughtful gifts. These are our picks for 2020.

New York City's museums are full of incredible art, collections and artifacts, but they're also full of beautiful, unique and thoughtful gifts.

With the holiday season in full swing, finding the perfect gift for friends and families is of the utmost importance, especially in a year that's been so hard for everyone. Museums have also had it rough after being forced to shutter for months on end. We can support them now by finding our gifts at The Met Museum, the New-York Historical Society, the Museum of the City of New York and more. Below are 10 amazing museum gifts to consider.

RECOMMENDED: Holiday gift guide 2020