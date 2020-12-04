10 perfect gifts from NYC museums
NYC's museums have some of the most unique and thoughtful gifts. These are our picks for 2020.
New York City's museums are full of incredible art, collections and artifacts, but they're also full of beautiful, unique and thoughtful gifts.
With the holiday season in full swing, finding the perfect gift for friends and families is of the utmost importance, especially in a year that's been so hard for everyone. Museums have also had it rough after being forced to shutter for months on end. We can support them now by finding our gifts at The Met Museum, the New-York Historical Society, the Museum of the City of New York and more. Below are 10 amazing museum gifts to consider.
10 amazing gifts from NYC's museums
The Met's Floral Impressions Face Mask Set
You used to not be able to purchase face masks from The Met Store, but 2020 has brought many firsts. It's no surprise that the city's iconic Met Museum produces beautiful masks. This two-pack places art on your face—Monet's "Water Lilies" (1916–19) and Van Gogh's "Bouquet of Flowers in a Vase" (1890). They're 100% polyester, machine washable and contain an interior pocket where you can place an insert. $25.
The Morgan Library & Museum's Betye Saar spiral journal
While the Morgan Library & Museum has very special items ranging from, books to tea inspired by Pierpont Morgan's favorite brew, this gift is based on its exhibition on African American artist Betye Saar. This spiral-bound journal is based on one of the artist's actual journals and features a beautiful collage and watercolor image. It has 100 blank pages ready to be filled with everything in your imagination. $17.95
Poster House's Milton Glaser Catskills poster
For the more visual creatives in your life, or for the ones who just love the Catskills, this Milton Glaser poster is a great find. It's one of the most popular iterations of Milton Glaser's "I Love NY" Catskills designs, produced for the New York Board of Tourism...and who could argue with that? There's a literal cat peeking out between the mountains. Plus, whoever receives this poster will have a piece of contemporary art history hanging on their wall—Glaser created many beloved posters, such as his psychedelic Bob Dylan image. His most iconic contribution may be the 'I love New York' logo, with the red heart replacing the word love. $200
AMNH's Vintage Logo Weekender Bag
A classic and super cool gift for someone who loves AMNH is a weekender bag with a vintage intertwined logo on it, celebrating the 150th Anniversary of its founding. It's got a roomy design and a fully-lined interior with brass finish hardware and a removable adjustable shoulder strap. $129.99 If you're looking for something a little more affordable but still classic, look no further than a sweatshirt with the vintage art deco logo for $69.99.
Transit Museum's wooden subway train
Know someone who loves their subway line? Get them a wooden model to display in their apartment. The Transit Museum just released new individual wooden trains this year (the 7 and F express trains). $15.95 You can also find a die-cast version of the subway car for $15.
New-York Historical Society: Constitution Rocks Glass Pair
These cool "Constitution Rocks" glasses have an authentic reproduction of the original U.S. Constitution. The perfect glass for whiskey lovers, U.S. history buffs, and proud Americans everywhere. $17.95
The Jewish Museum's Rainbow Tic Tac Toe Menorah
This fun Tic Tac Toe Menorah by Laura Cowan is a super unique and chic way to light your candles this year ($95). The Trace Menorah by Via Maris is a steel menorah that reinterprets a classic form through the use of industrial materials and process ($155). For something artsier, the chic Shana Menorah by Style Union Home is a sculpture, a candle holder, and a ceremonial heirloom in one object ($245). Not looking for a pretty menorah? JM has so many gorgeous items for the — check out the Moon Phases Challah Cover. This elegant cloth features the phases of the moon by Shari Rogoff Moraga of Leo's Dry Goods. ($124).
Tenement Museum' Fire Escape Ornament
This delicate ornament pays homage to the New York City fire escape—just as they connected generations of immigrant families who settled on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the fire escape gives many an opportunity to connect with each other and the world amid a pandemic, whether it’s just a chance to get some fresh air or to clap for our essential workers at 7PM, the museum says. $19.99
There is a 25% discount on all merchandise with code SNOW as well as a special 50% off “corporate gift rate” for purchases of 20 or more on this specific item.
Museum of the City of New York's Tiny Junk Food Ornaments
Classic NYC icons—Lady Liberty, the Greek coffee cup, the pigeon—are represented in these sweet tree ornaments. Get even kitschier with a set of similar food ornaments ($6.95). MCNY is also selling its Activist New York book, which puts the museum’s newest collection in the palm of people’s hands—a great resource for those activists in our lives. $40.
Transit Museum's Moonlight Moment puzzle
This was the year of puzzles. This glamorous 1,000-piece puzzle by Jasu Hu features travelers moving through the city as they commute toward their destinations. Hu captures a glimpse of energy as people travel with the moonlight. $19.95
