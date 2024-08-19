Instead of three hours to the Hamptons, try a two-hour flight to Bermuda or a three-hour drive to Newport for new views.

You’ve got a day off? Maybe it’s time to take advantage of one of those last summer Fridays or take an early fall getaway. Labor Day is coming up, after all.

Montauk sounds fun, the traffic will likely mean a good three-and-a-half hours on the road without stops. A trip down the Jersey Shore is not that much different … so, if it’s going to take a while, why not elevate your weekend away and try somewhere where you may not run into the neighbors?

These are some easy getaways from the city that may not actually be as far away or take as long to get to as you might think.

