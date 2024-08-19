1. Bermuda
This British territory is known for its turquoise blue waters and stunning pink sand beaches. But it should also be known for just how easy it is to get to from New York City. There are non-stop flights to and from Hamilton on JetBlue, American, Delta, United and Bermudair (from Westchester).
The natural beauty is Bermuda’s calling card. Horseshoe Bay Beach—dubbed the most popular stretch of beach on this 21 square mile archipelago known for its pink sand. If you’re down for diving, Bermuda is home to several notable shipwreck sites that attract beginners and the most experienced. There are also options for sailing, boating, fishing and other water sport activities.
There are tons of lodging options including members only clubs like Coral Beach And Tennis Club to high-end hotels to wallet friendly Airbnbs. Don’t forget to grab some grub. Understandably fish is at the center of Bermudian cuisine. It blends British, Portuguese and West African influences to create flavors all its own. Try a fish sandwich at Woody’s or get the freshest catch at Lost In The Triangle. Spiny Lobster—a staple of Island Cuisine is in season starting in September—at the Lobster Pot.
Two hours via plane from NYC