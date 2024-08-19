Subscribe
Stonehole Bay Beach, Bermuda
Photograph: Courtesy Bermuda Tourism Authority
Photograph: Courtesy Bermuda Tourism Authority

Eight underrated weekend trips that are surprisingly easy from NYC

Instead of three hours to the Hamptons, try a two-hour flight to Bermuda or a three-hour drive to Newport for new views.

Andrew Hirschfeld
Written by Andrew Hirschfeld
You’ve got a day off? Maybe it’s time to take advantage of one of those last summer Fridays or take an early fall getaway. Labor Day is coming up, after all.

Montauk sounds fun, the traffic will likely mean a good three-and-a-half hours on the road without stops. A trip down the Jersey Shore is not that much different … so, if it’s going to take a while, why not elevate your weekend away and try somewhere where you may not run into the neighbors?

These are some easy getaways from the city that may not actually be as far away or take as long to get to as you might think.

Easy underrated trips from NYC

1. Bermuda

Bermuda
Bermuda
Photograph: courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority | Bermuda’s Gibbs Hill Lighthouse

This British territory is known for its turquoise blue waters and stunning pink sand beaches. But it should also be known for just how easy it is to get to from New York City. There are non-stop flights to and from Hamilton on JetBlue, American, Delta, United and Bermudair (from Westchester). 

The natural beauty is Bermuda’s calling card. Horseshoe Bay Beach—dubbed the most popular stretch of beach on this 21 square mile archipelago known for its pink sand. If you’re down for diving, Bermuda is home to several notable shipwreck sites that attract beginners and the most experienced. There are also options for sailing, boating, fishing and other water sport activities. 

There are tons of lodging options including members only clubs like Coral Beach And Tennis Club to high-end hotels to wallet friendly Airbnbs.  Don’t forget to grab some grub. Understandably fish is at the center of Bermudian cuisine. It blends British, Portuguese and West African influences to create flavors all its own. Try a fish sandwich at Woody’s or get the freshest catch at Lost In The Triangle. Spiny Lobster—a staple of Island Cuisine is in season starting in September—at the Lobster Pot.

Two hours via plane from NYC

2. Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont
Burlington, Vermont
Photograph: Shutterstock / julie deshaies

Vermont’s largest city is the getaway you’ve been waiting for as leaf peeping season approaches. An easy Amtrak ride up the Ethan Allen Express runs right from Penn Station to Burlington Union Station. While in town you can stay at Hotel Champlain which is only steps away from the train station. 

Take a stroll through the eclectic collection of shops and restaurants lining Church Street in the city’s bustling yet charming downtown. There you can find 60+ retailers and more than 30 restaurants including the iconic one the locations of Lake Champlain Chocolates—a local chocolatier which has gained national notoriety. 

If bike riding is your thing, check out the Burlington Greenway, which is part of the bigger Island trail. No bike? No problem! Rent a bike from Local Motion which also operates a seasonal bike ferry that can take you to other places to bike in the area. The ferry runs until October 14th. Looking for something more leisurely? Cruise around on the lake in the Spirit of Ethan Allen

Once you’ve worked up an appetite try a number of the city’s newest dining options including The Original Skiff  Frankie's Restaurant, or Gold Restaurant

Five hours via car, seven hours via train from NYC

3. Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island
Newport, Rhode Island
Photograph: Courtesy Newport Mansions

This quintessential New England town is only a three-hour drive from New York City. Known for the massive mansions—the summer estates of some of America’s wealthiest families during the Gilded Age including The Breakers and The Rosecliff (which happens to be hosting the Newport Mansion Wine and Food Festival September 19-22). If boating is your thing, the Newport International Boat Show is September 12-15. That’s the largest in-water boat show in the country. 

If it’s still warm head to the beach. The largest option in town is Easton Beach. When in New England you must grab a lobster roll! Anthony’s Seafood in Middletown is a must try, after all, it was rated one of the best lobster rolls in New England for a reason. 

Three hours via car from NYC

4. West Michigan

West Michigan
West Michigan
Photograph: Andrew Hirschfeld for Time Out New York

West Michigan may be one of the most underrated destinations out there. With non-stop flights between New York to Grand Rapids Gerald Ford International Airport on Delta, American, United and Allegiant you can be there in roughly two hours. Grand Rapids is less than an hour drive from several stunning beach destinations along the shores of Lake Michigan including Saugatuck and Douglas; Grand Haven and Holland.  

With the charm of the midwest and a comparable allure to the beaches on Long Island, Lake Michigan beaches still have the same kind of stunning sandy beaches and crashing waves without the looming threat of a Hurricane, the salt water and of course it’s much less likely you’ll run into your neighbors from the city. Grand Haven state park was rated AAA’s top beach in Michigan.

Venture a little bit further south to Holland that has a charming and walkable downtown lined with shops and restaurants. Grab a coffee at Lemonjellos and stroll down 8th to the Holland Farmers Market which is on Wednesdays and Saturdays.  

There are several nearby beaches including Tunnel Park, and Holland State Park — with stunning views. While there are hotels like The Bluewater Inn And Suites across from Grand Haven State Park and the Tulyp in downtown Holland lodging culture in the area is much more centered around vacation rentals. Splurge a little for an Airbnb on the lake. You won’t regret it.  Even in September, the beaches are a must see despite a slight drop in temperatures.  

After a day on the water, grab a bite at Everyday People in Douglas or Pennyroyal Cafe and Provisions in Saugatuck. 

Two hours from NYC via plane

5. White Mountains of New Hampshire 

White Mountains of New Hampshire 
White Mountains of New Hampshire 
Photograph: Andrew Hirschfeld for Time Out New York

This one requires a drive, but it’s well worth the trip. The White Mountains of New Hampshire are the closest thing you’ll get to a Rocky Mountain escape without a long flight more than halfway across the country. Known for the hiking trails, the national forest has ample options. Most stunning option of course is the peaks in the Presidential range including the iconic Mount Washington or if the trek isn’t for you, then you can always take the train. The cog railway will bring you to the top of the mountain to show you stunning views of the region. 

Splurge for a night stay at one of the most iconic hotels in the country, the Bretton Woods Mt. Washington Hotel, which in addition to its world class, dining, spa, golf and ski options in the winter is a historic marvel. It was home to Bretton Woods monetary conference which led to the establishment of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

There are two fairly large towns in the region with walkable main streets, quaint shops and intriguing cafes—North Conway and Littleton. Have a sweet tooth? Head to Littleton which is home to Chutters, the world’s longest Candy counter. 

Seven hours via car from NYC

6. The Berkshires

The Berkshires
The Berkshires
Photograph: Debbie Storie

The Berkshire Mountains are a tranquil getaway roughly three hours north of New York by car. The region is  known for its art so take in the museums. The region has notable institutions including Mass MoCA, the largest contemporary art museum in the country; the Norman Rockwell Museum — a tribute to the iconic painter and illustrator who lived in that called Stockbridge his home for many years; and the Clark Art Institute.

The Berkshires are also home to steller hiking trails including at Mt. Greylock — sitting at 3,500 makes it the highest point in Massachusetts. Get a thrill at Jiminy Peak, the largest ski resort in Southern New England which has a massive mountain coaster open in the summer and fall months.

Stay at Miraval Berkshires, a resort which has everything from an 18-hole golf course and spa to an on-site farm and bees that make honey on site. 

Three hours via car from NYC

7. Boston, Massachussetts

Boston, Massachussetts
Boston, Massachussetts
get your guide

With an election coming up, why not take the Acela for the weekend to dive into a city vital to American history. Hit The Freedom Trail and check out some of the most iconic sights with a story to tell including the Faneuil Hall, the Paul Revere House and the USS Constitution among 13 other key sites and maybe take a look into 35 Presidents at the JFK Presidential Library. 

Get outdoors with a stroll along the Charles River, walk through beautiful campuses of Harvard and MIT campus in Cambridge or the Boston Common. Catch a game at Fenway (the Yankees will face the Red Sox September 12-17) or for a concert (Pearl Jam will play on the 15 and 18 and Post Malone on the 18). 

For food, grab a bite at Legal Seafood. The clam chowder has been served at every Presidential inauguration since 1981 or check out some of the latest editions at the Time Out Boston food hall including a new destination for traditional french crepes called PRB Boulangerie.

Four hours via car / train, one hour via plane from NYC

8. Park City, Utah

Park City, Utah
Park City, Utah
Photograph: courtesy Vail Resorts

Yep, you read that right, one of the most stunning resorts in North America, which also happens to be pretty much on the other side of the country is not actually that challenging to get to for a weekend trip to New York City. Both NYC and Salt Lake City are hubs for Delta Airlines but you can also fly non-stop on United and JetBlue. Park City is only about 45 minutes from the airport. 

In the summer and fall months the ski resort is home to some of the best mountain biking you can find. The resort added two new expert trails this year. Park City is also home to the biggest Alpine Slide and Mountain coaster in North America. There are several options to stay while in town including the Grand Summit Hotel where you can also hit the spa and outdoor swimming pool. 

September 2 is the town’s Miner’s Day—a tribute to the city’s gold rush past with a fascinating event called The Running of The Balls in which 15,000 golf balls race down three city blocks. Or head to Deer Valley and grab a beer at the Mountain Mountain Brew Festival which is September 14-15. There is plenty to do here in the late summer and early fall well before the winter season is slated to begin here November 22. 

Five hours via plane from NYC

13 coziest Airbnbs near NYC to reconnect with nature

  • Travel
13 coziest Airbnbs near NYC to reconnect with nature
13 coziest Airbnbs near NYC to reconnect with nature
Airbnb

Us New Yorkers are always on the lookout for comforting escapes to explore nature and reconnect with ourselves and our loved ones. Luckily, there are many Airbnbs that offer fireplaces, fire pits, comfy beds, and incredible views that act as a home away from home – but cozier than our cramped NYC apartments.

So what are you waiting for? Sublet the flat and head upstate, into the sticks, where the grass is greener (literally) and the air is waaaay less polluted than the city. Enjoy the nature, the fireplaces, the saunas, and the really good views. Ahhhh, now that's peaceful. Here are our fave wonderfully cozy stays near NYC that we think are worth a trip. 

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts, and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Back-to-nature trips

  • Travel
Back-to-nature trips
Back-to-nature trips

Day: Long Dock Park; Beacon, NY (1½hrs from NYC by Metro-North)
Local preservation and environmental group Scenic Hudson (scenichudson.org) transformed a neglected industrial site into this 15-acre waterside park, which opened in July 2011. The 19th-century ferry terminal now houses rental kayaks (two hours $30, four hours $40, day $50; mountaintopsonline.com) and a boat-launch area. Not much for aquatics? Picnic by the water, keeping an eye out for wildlife attracted to the restored wetlands, then explore the Klara Sauer Trail, which crosses into the 6,000 acres of Dennings Point State Park.

Weekend: Farm Sanctuary; Watkins Glen, NY (4½hrs from NYC by car)
The resident pigs, sheep, goats, turkeys and chickens at this 175-acre rural haven in the Finger Lakes region have all been rescued from factory farming, slaughterhouses and other dire situations. Volunteer to help feed and brush the animals, clean their digs or, in some cases, assist with socialization skills (e.g., rubbing their bellies). On your way home, take a detour for a hike in Watkins Glen State Park (nysparks.com/parks/142), where you can view a gorge and 19 breathtaking waterfalls.
Where to stay: Three cozy cabins on the shelter’s grounds offer a vegan breakfast and views of the pig pasture. (607-583-2225, ext 230; farmsanctuary.org). Rates start at $110.

Long weekend: Orenda; Johnsburg, NY (4½hrs from NYC by car)
This 40-acre retreat within the massive Adirondack Park offers a customized experience, depending on your skill level and how much you actually want to commune with the great outdoors. Gourmet treats, such as portobello mushrooms stuffed with goat cheese, are made from locally farmed ingredients and prepared for you over an open flame. Set off on a casual afternoon walk through the woodland terrain or embark on a six- to eight-hour guided hike ($25) through the pristine mountain landscape. The truly adventurous can test their mettle whitewater rafting on the Hudson River ($80), rock climbing ($185) or spelunking ($185).
Where to stay: Novices and seasoned outdoorsy types alike will appreciate the canvas cabins, complete with beds, wood-burning stoves and heated showers. (347-287-7359, camporenda.com). If you opt to take a train, the camp offers pick-up from the station. Rates start at $135.

See more in Things to Do

The best hotels on the beach near NYC

  • Hotels
The best hotels on the beach near NYC
The best hotels on the beach near NYC
booking.com

Let us paint a picture of the best hotels on the beach near NYC: crashing waves, rosé aplenty, and the absence of thunderous garbage trucks at 7am. Sounds pretty neat, right? Sure it does. So here's what to do: escape the city and take advantage of the amazing neighboring beaches for some serious R&R. And while New York isn’t exactly known as a beach town by default, these coastal hotels are an essential reminder of the seasonal beauty that awaits us all during the summer months and beyond.

Whether you want luxury in Long Island or sleek comfort in New Jersey, this list of New York beach hotels will have you in very good stead. Now if you’ll excuse us, there’s a cabana with our name on it. Mango daiquiri, please.

