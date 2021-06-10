The five coolest streets in Sydney – as voted for by Time Out’s readers

The hospo heart of the Inner East is a stretch of Sydney that all foodies worth their salt will be familiar with. Along the 1.5km from its boundary with Darlinghurst at Oxford Street to its end at Cleveland Street, you’ll find the world on a plate, courtesy of Crown Street’s eclectic, multicultural mix of eateries, bars, pubs, cafés and speciality grocers.

EAT With such a rich array of restaurants to sample here, there could never be just a single recommendation for Crown Street. If you’re looking for an affordable feed with flavour that punches well above its price tag, Pizza Fritta (428 Crown St) on the corner of Crown and Foveaux is the go. It has become one of the neighbourhoods most popular casual diners since opening in 2019. Mid-level budgets are best spent at stylish Indian eatery Foreign Return (527 Crown St), a relative newcomer to the street that has already earned a major following. If you’ve got money to burn, the extraordinary menus at mod-Japanese Toko (Unit 3, 490 Crown St) or Middle Eastern fine diner Nour (Unit 2, 490 Crown St) will happily help you part with your cash in exchange for some of the best eating in Surry Hills.

DRINK Every good neighbourhood needs a good pub, and on Crown Street, that also happens to be one of the best boozers in the city. The Clock Hotel (470 Crown St) is a Surry Hills institution, serving the good people of Sydney since 1863. Of course, it’s had more than a few facelifts in the century-and-a-half since it first rolled out the barrels, and its current incarnation has carefully carved up the pub's large footprint to create a series of intimate spaces and discreet bars. Prime position has to be on the balcony overlooking the street: pints and people watching FTW.

DO While the company may be a Victorian import, the Gin Lab at the Four Pillars micro-distillery (410 Crown St) feels right at home amongst the drinking dens and dining destinations of Crown Street. Book in for a Martini masterclass and learn to master the subtle complexities of this classic cocktail.

