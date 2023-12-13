Sydney’s 19 must-eat dishes

From outstanding banh mi to burgers, ramen to dumplings, we’ve rounded up Sydney’s iconic must-eat dishes. How many have you ticked off?

When it comes to restaurants, cafés and cheap eats, Sydney's scene is first class. But what dishes stand the test of time? From Josh Niland’s legendary yellowfin tuna cheeseburger to 10 William Street’s pretzel with whipped bottarga, and that bread at Totti’s, Time Out Sydney's critics, including Food & Drink Writer Avril Treasure, have eaten their way around town to bring you Sydney's must-eat dishes. And while they differ from price point to cuisine, the one thing they have in common is that they are all absolutely delicious.

How many have you ticked off?

RECOMMENDED: