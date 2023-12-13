Sydney’s 19 must-eat dishes

Bills is as synonymous with Sydney as that pool in Bondi. And the must-order at this sunny eatery is the ricotta hotcakes. Light, fluffy and served with a sweet honeycomb butter and slices of banana, the hotcakes are verging on dessert territory. The sweetes possible start to the day. A classic for a reason – get amongst it.
When it comes to restaurants, cafés and cheap eats, Sydney's scene is first class. But what dishes stand the test of time? From Josh Niland’s legendary yellowfin tuna cheeseburger to 10 William Street’s pretzel with whipped bottarga, and that bread at Totti’s, Time Out Sydney's critics, including Food & Drink Writer Avril Treasure, have eaten their way around town to bring you Sydney's must-eat dishes. And while they differ from price point to cuisine, the one thing they have in common is that they are all absolutely delicious.
How many have you ticked off?