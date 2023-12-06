Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

George Street Food Gallery

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Around The Rocks, The Rocks
  1. The Rocks in summer
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Seafood laksa at Ho Jiak
    Photograph: Supplied/Ho Jiak
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A Mexian dish by Los Fridos
    Photograph: Raúl Ortiz de Lejarazu Machin
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Palisa Anderson at Boon Luck Farm
    Photograph: Tinslay
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

The Rocks has a new alfresco area with Malaysian eats by Ho Jiak, tasty Asian fare by Palisa Anderson and the Chat Thai team, and on-point Mexican by Los Fridos

A new alfresco dining area has popped up in The Rocks outside the Museum of Contemporary Art for summertime eating and drinking, and we reckon it rocks. Open now until February, George Street Food Gallery features three excellent eateries: cult Malaysian joint Ho Jiak; a new concept by Palisa Anderson and the Chat Thai team called Love Child; and authentic Mexican spot Los Fridos. It's the new place to go if you’re after eats and cocktails in the sunshine (us).

Come on down for Ho Jiak’s incredible signature seafood laksa and smoky char kway teow. Love Child will be pumping out a fresh and creative spin on Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Korean flavours – that looks like satay pork skewers, cold noodle salads, coconut chicken rice or beef betel leaf kofta, with fresh fruit slushies. And you can taste truly legit Mexican snacks at Los Fridos – think chilaquiles, flautas, tamales, horchatas with special cacao drinks.

The new alfresco space is in good company in The Rocks, joining nearby wine bar and Mediterranean grill Le Foote (Time Out Sydney’s Restaurant of the Year), world’s best cocktail bar Maybe Sammy, and gin distillery Hickson House Distilling Co. George Street Food Gallery will be slinging tasty eats and drinks until February, so round up your gang and come on down. We’re not saying you should bar and restaurant hop in The Rocks, but we’re also not not saying it.

RECOMMENDED:

In the area? These are the best places to eat and drink in Circular Quay

Check out our guide to the top wine bars in Sydney

This is our guide to the best restaurants in Sydney right now

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.