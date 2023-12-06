Time Out says

The Rocks has a new alfresco area with Malaysian eats by Ho Jiak, tasty Asian fare by Palisa Anderson and the Chat Thai team, and on-point Mexican by Los Fridos

A new alfresco dining area has popped up in The Rocks outside the Museum of Contemporary Art for summertime eating and drinking, and we reckon it rocks. Open now until February, George Street Food Gallery features three excellent eateries: cult Malaysian joint Ho Jiak; a new concept by Palisa Anderson and the Chat Thai team called Love Child; and authentic Mexican spot Los Fridos. It's the new place to go if you’re after eats and cocktails in the sunshine (us).

Come on down for Ho Jiak’s incredible signature seafood laksa and smoky char kway teow. Love Child will be pumping out a fresh and creative spin on Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Korean flavours – that looks like satay pork skewers, cold noodle salads, coconut chicken rice or beef betel leaf kofta, with fresh fruit slushies. And you can taste truly legit Mexican snacks at Los Fridos – think chilaquiles, flautas, tamales, horchatas with special cacao drinks.

The new alfresco space is in good company in The Rocks, joining nearby wine bar and Mediterranean grill Le Foote (Time Out Sydney’s Restaurant of the Year), world’s best cocktail bar Maybe Sammy, and gin distillery Hickson House Distilling Co. George Street Food Gallery will be slinging tasty eats and drinks until February, so round up your gang and come on down. We’re not saying you should bar and restaurant hop in The Rocks, but we’re also not not saying it.

