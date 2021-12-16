Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Stockton
Photograph: Courtesy Stockton

Festive Christmas cocktails to get you through the holidays

From mulled wine to eggnog, here's a roundup of Christmas cocktails that will put some extra cheer to your holidays

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

Christmas is almost here, and we're enjoying all the festive lights and displays around town. The city feels more alive compared to last year, and that alone is worth celebrating. So go ahead and indulge in all the hearty Christmas feasts available in the city. Whether you prefer to eat, drink, and be merry in sophisticated settings or more casual digs, we've got you covered. Of course, holidays wouldn't be complete without some boozy festive drinks, and Hong Kong's top bars made sure you have more than enough tipple to get you through the season. Here's a handy list of crowd-pleasing Christmas cocktails to enjoy this month. 

RECOMMENDED: For festive feasts, check out our guide to Christmas lunches and dinners in Hong Kong.

Coa 
Photograph: Courtesy Coa

Coa 

Because the holiday season is a time for giving, Asia's Best Bar for 2021, Coa, is partnering with Nusa Caña rum to raise money for the benefit of Habitat For Humanity in Hong Kong and Sungai Watch, an environmental organisation on a mission to protect waterways. Coa has always been advocating for drinking for a cause, especially since the launch of their educational platform 'Mezcal Mission', offering a tasting series where profits from the proceeds go to Habitat For Humanity. To date, this programme has raised over $100,000. This season, drop by at Coa and sip on servings of The Jungle Daiquiri ($120) – available only until the end of December – made with a smoky-floral blend of Nusa Caña and Mezcal. 

Stockton
Photograph: Courtesy Stockton

Stockton

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

To celebrate the festive season, hidden bar Stockton has prepared Christmas cocktails that will help you celebrate the holidays in good spirits. Indulge in classic traditions with a twist with their boozy Stockton Eggnog ($120) made with a blend of cognac, rum, and bourbon, heavy cream, nutmeg and egg, and their limited Aged Eggnog ($138), which has been ageing for 12 months (available from December 20 to 25 or until supply lasts). And to help keep you warm this winter, they are also offering servings of Mulled Wine ($98). 

Read more
Advertising
The Daily Tot
Photograph: Courtesy The Daily Tot

The Daily Tot

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

Caribbean bar The Daily Tot is bringing back their seasonal rum mulled wine for the holidays. Head to Hollywood Road and sip some freshly brewed servings of mulled wine made with Plantation Dark Rum, Shiraz and a blend of secret spices. They are also serving their new cocktail Rum Manhattan made with Rhum arrangé Cherry that has been aged for over a month together with vermouth and bitters.

Read more
Book online
DarkSide
Photograph: Courtesy DarkSide

DarkSide

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

DarkSide, Time Out's Bar of the Year for 2021, is prepping some holly-jolly Christmas cocktails to toast to the season. Visit Rosewood's flagship bar and order servings of their signature hot cocktails ($180 per order) Lost in the Toddymade with Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie, biscotti, lemon, apple, ginger, chamomile, and cinnamon tea – and All the Way per Mulled Wine– made with Remy Martin VSOP, Visciolata del Cardinale, spices and ginger.

Read more
Advertising
Foxglove
Photograph: Courtesy Foxglove

Foxglove

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

If you've not had enough mulled wines for the season, Foxglove is also serving up this classic toasty treat with a twist, adding cider in the mix for flavour complexity. The bar's limited-time Christmas Special Mulled Cider ($90) is crafted with Frank's Mulled Wine, dark ale, Shiraz, apple cider, brown sugar, orange cordial, and a variety of spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, star anise, orange peel, and vanilla pod. The best part about sipping this hot treat in Foxglove is you get to enjoy it with some soothing soul, and R&B live music in the background. 

Read more
Zuma
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma Hong Kong

Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

Modern Japanese restaurant Zuma Hong Kong has prepared a delicious Christmas menu for the season, including a festival-inspired drink called Omatsuri Fizz ($140). Crafted by bar manager Lorenzo Coppola, the cocktail uses classic festive ingredients such as cinnamon, chocolate and rum, blended with Japanese yuzu and topped with cream.  

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Frank’s Library
Photograph: Courtesy Frank's Library

Frank’s Library

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

For an elevated drinking experience, go to the secret door inside Foxglove to catch Frank's Library's Champagne and caviar bar pop-up for the whole of December. The speakeasy-style jazz lounge brings you the 'Petite Coupe' bar experience with a selection of premium Champagnes paired with juicy pearls of luxurious caviar. Available from Wednesday to Saturday, 6pm until late, order Annés Folles ($750) set showcases 30g of Superior Sturgeon Caviar served with two glasses of Pommery Brut Royal, La Vie En Rosé set ($950) with Pommery Brut Rosé Royal for two with Royal Cristal Caviar (30g), or a decadent Impérial set ($3,500) comprised of 50g of deluxe Imperial Osetra Caviar and a bottle of Pommery Grand Cru Millesime 2008. A Champagne Flight ($300) of three premium bottles are also available. For cocktails, they are also offering a menu of Champagne-infused tipples, including The Roaring 20s ($180) – Boodles British Gin, raspberry liqueur and Crème Brûlée syrup – The Red Mill ($160) – osmanthus-infused Appleton Rum, Rosolio di Bergamotto, French Suze, and classic Pear Williams – and La Garçonne ($180), made with Sagatiba Pura, Muscat liqueur, and fresh tropical juices.

Read more
Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour
Photograph: Courtesy Dr Fern's Gin Parlour

Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

The doctors over at Dr Fern's Gin Parlour are prepping some festive concoctions where every $10 from the sale will go to Mind HK charity organisation focused on improving awareness and understanding of mental health. Cocktails on offer include Santa's Toddy with Christmas Gin Jelly ($180) made with Four Pillar Christmas Gin, cinnamon and clove syrup, ginger honey, hot water and lemon juice, and Blackberry G&T with Blackberry Gin Jelly ($160) made withTarquin's British Blackberry Gin with London Essence Rosemary and Grapefruit Tonic.

Read more
Advertising
The Pearl
Photograph: Courtesy The Pearl

The Pearl

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

TST resto-bar The Pearl is celebrating Christmas with family-style feasts and whipping up a round of fun alcoholic treats for the season. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in cups of Caramel Stroopwafel Shake cocktail made with Lillet Blanc, vanilla cream served with a caramel-laced crisp biscuit and sprinkles of cinnamon and crumbled Stroopwafel. They also prepared servings of Lemon Cream Pie cocktails made with limoncello and Cointreau topped with a pillowy layer of whipped cream. Warning: these rich servings won't guarantee you a flat belly this winter, so you might want to skip on desserts after gobbling a few of these! Both cocktails are available for $138 per cup. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Club Rangoon
Photograph: Courtesy Club Rangoon

Club Rangoon

Burmese restaurant Club Rangoon is offering a sumptuous feast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and executive chef Karisa Cheque has prepared a special menu that takes inspiration from traditional roast dishes with a touch of Burmese flavours. Of course, the Christmas meal wouldn't be complete without a celebratory tipple, so they are also providing a festive cocktail to pair with any of their dishes. Throughout December, guests can order Eain Pyan Chain ($98) (which means 'heading home' in Burmese), a Negroni riff with a Christmas twist sweetened with vanilla syrup and cocoa chocolate.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Still thirsty?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.