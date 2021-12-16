Festive Christmas cocktails to get you through the holidays

Coa
Because the holiday season is a time for giving, Asia's Best Bar for 2021, Coa, is partnering with Nusa Caña rum to raise money for the benefit of Habitat For Humanity in Hong Kong and Sungai Watch, an environmental organisation on a mission to protect waterways. Coa has always been advocating for drinking for a cause, especially since the launch of their educational platform 'Mezcal Mission', offering a tasting series where profits from the proceeds go to Habitat For Humanity. To date, this programme has raised over $100,000. This season, drop by at Coa and sip on servings of The Jungle Daiquiri ($120) – available only until the end of December – made with a smoky-floral blend of Nusa Caña and Mezcal.