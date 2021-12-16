Festive Christmas cocktails to get you through the holidays

Christmas is almost here, and we're enjoying all the festive lights and displays around town. The city feels more alive compared to last year, and that alone is worth celebrating. So go ahead and indulge in all the hearty Christmas feasts available in the city. Whether you prefer to eat, drink, and be merry in sophisticated settings or more casual digs, we've got you covered. Of course, holidays wouldn't be complete without some boozy festive drinks, and Hong Kong's top bars made sure you have more than enough tipple to get you through the season. Here's a handy list of crowd-pleasing Christmas cocktails to enjoy this month.



