Drink through Hong Kong to try 40 unique cocktails from The Macallan’s Journey Through Time campaign

As part of The Macallan’s key happenings to celebrate its 200th anniversary, The Macallan Hong Kong has launched the ‘Journey Through Time’ campaign to honour the brand’s legacy and recognise emerging bar talents from Hong Kong and Macau. With the cocktail challenge now entering into its second phase, the Journey Through Time judging panel has narrowed their choices down to 20 exceptional individuals from Hong Kong’s bar scene.



After refining their cocktail entries based on feedback from the judges at The Macallan’s Creative Collective – the brand’s first trade connection programme – each of the 20 semi-finalists will showcase their creations from September 18 to October 17 at their respective bars, where you’ll get the opportunity to try them! Here are the Past and Present themed cocktails you can look forward to sipping on during the exclusive period.