Drink through Hong Kong to try 40 unique cocktails from The Macallan’s Journey Through Time campaign

The Highland Ember and Scotch-a-Boba-Looza
By Ritesh Subedi from 8 ½ Otto E Mezzo Bombana
Using ingredients with cane sugar and local herbs, charcoal, along with various spices, Ritesh’s Past cocktail, The Highland Ember, has a mesmerising smoky aroma that pairs wonderfully with the rich flavours of The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old. Meanwhile, those with a sweet tooth will delight in his Present cocktail, Scotch-a-Boba-Loba, which takes inspiration from bubble tea, spiced tea, and 8 ½ Otto E Mezzo’s chocolate martini.