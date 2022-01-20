Where to day drink in Hong Kong

Time Out Bar Awards 2021 Best New Bar Argo is currently operating from 3pm until 6pm. But since they are only open for a few hours, the bar is only serving their bestsellers, which includes Bark Leaf & Love ($140), Single Origin Negroni ($140), and the Argo Martini ($150). They also crafted a special Chinese New Year cocktail Tiger Tails ($150), to celebrate the occasion. This seasonal drink is made of Peddler’s Rare Eastern Gin and presented in a flight with three different aromatic distillates representing traditional CNY flavours pomelo, tangerine, and peach blossom.
Pandemic or not, day drinking is not new to Hong Kong. Even before temporary bar closures, you don’t really need to wait past 6pm to get a good drink in the city, weekends even offer a lot of bottomless brunches from noon until night. But while we wait for bars to reopen, if you’re looking for a go-to spot for drinking during the day, here’s a list of places to hit up in the city.
