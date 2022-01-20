Hong Kong
Timeout

Clementine
Clementine I Photograph: Courtesy Stockton

Where to day drink in Hong Kong

The best places to get a boozy drink while bars are closed

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Pandemic or not, day drinking is not new to Hong Kong. Even before temporary bar closures, you don’t really need to wait past 6pm to get a good drink in the city, weekends even offer a lot of bottomless brunches from noon until night. But while we wait for bars to reopen, if you’re looking for a go-to spot for drinking during the day, here’s a list of places to hit up in the city. 

RECOMMENDED: Want to have alcohol delivery instead? These delivery services will let you kick back and wait for the booze to arrive at your doorstep.

Argo
Tiger Tails I Photograph: Courtesy Argo

Argo

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Time Out Bar Awards 2021 Best New Bar Argo is currently operating from 3pm until 6pm. But since they are only open for a few hours, the bar is only serving their bestsellers, which includes Bark Leaf & Love ($140), Single Origin Negroni ($140), and the Argo Martini ($150). They also crafted a special Chinese New Year cocktail Tiger Tails ($150), to celebrate the occasion. This seasonal drink is made of Peddler’s Rare Eastern Gin and presented in a flight with three different aromatic distillates representing traditional CNY flavours pomelo, tangerine, and peach blossom.  

Barcode
Tell Camellia's Darjeeling Negroni I Photograph: TA

Barcode

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Tea-focused cocktail bar Tell Camellia is currently closed, but their talented bartenders are taking over Barcode for a special daytime pop-up from Fridays to Sundays, 1pm to 6pm. Sip on Tell Camellia’s signature cocktails, including various T-Tonic flavours, Teaspresso Martini, Darjeeling Negroni, and Oolong Old Fashioned, as well as Barcode cocktails like Peanut butter Whiskey Sour, Chocolate Cookies Espresso Martini, and Rest of The Time (all priced at $120). 

The Pontiac
Photograph: Courtesy The Pontiac

The Pontiac

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

Old Bailey Street’s dive bar The Pontiac, is turning into a Ponty Cafe and will start operating from 11am to 6pm daily. Come by and enjoy speedy WiFi together with a good cuppa for your remote work needs, and sip on specially curated cocktails crafted by The Pontiac’s team led by bar manager Jen Queen. Drinks include boozy Horchata Frappe and Dive Bar Bloody. They are also adding some brand new bites on the menu to keep, including some hot Ponty melts like ham and cheese with chips and salsa.

Quinary
Photograph: Courtesy Quinary

Quinary

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Soho

Antonio Lai’s Quinary adjusted their opening hours from 12nn to 6pm, from Thursdays to Sundays. Head here for drinks and sample their signature cocktails or drop by for lunch from 12 pm to 3pm and enjoy a two-course lunch set menu with a selection of hearty dishes that include the grilled cheese meatballs with mashed potatoes, 10oz black Angus steak burger, and more. If you’re heading here for the Chinese New Year holiday, Quinary will be operating from February 1 onwards, 12nn to 6pm. 

 

Kinship, Smoke & Barrel, and Brooklyn Yakuza
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong/Joshua Lin

Kinship, Smoke & Barrel, and Brooklyn Yakuza

  • Restaurants
  • Izakaya
  • Central

Showmen Group, the group behind Kinship, Smoke & Barrel, and the newly opened Brooklyn Yakuza, is offering a $68 per hour free-flow at all venues from Monday to Friday, 11am to 6pm. Enjoy Cava, beer, and wine at Smoke & Barrel and Kinship, and wine, sake, and beer at Brooklyn Yakuza. On weekends, guests can take advantage of Brooklyn Yakuza’s Bottomless Saké Brunch (starts at $398 for food; $598 for two hours of free-flow) featuring Yakuza High Balls, sharing-style starters which include sashimi, rolls, and oysters, and other dishes, complete with refillable tabletop sake carafe towers. For an extra $100, guests can avail of another hour of free flow at Oyabun cocktail lounge downstairs.

The Daily Tot
Photograph: TA

The Daily Tot

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

Caribbean style rum bar The Daily Tot adjusted their opening hours from Thursdays to Sundays, 12pm to 6pm. Guests can take advantage of their Tot Sundowners happy hour featuring a selection of draught beer, wines, bubbly, and house spirits at $70 and off the menu cocktails at $80. Want to take away bottled cocktails? They’re also offering 500ml of their Caribbean Coco Milk Punch and Banana Negroni ($500 per bottle). 



Draft Land
Photograph: Courtesy Draft Land

Draft Land

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

Draft Land, known for its excellent cocktails on tap, is operating from Thursday to Sunday, 12nn to 6pm. Sip on their ready-made cocktails and indulge in their newly launched lunch menu available from 12nn to 3pm, which includes Caesar salad fries, grilled cheese meatballs with mash, and spicy fried chicken sando. They are also offering drinks for takeaway, so make sure to check what’s available when you drop by. For CNY, they’ll open daily from 12nn to 6pm starting on February 1. 

Room 309
Photograph: Courtesy Room 309

Room 309

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

Craving for Room 309’s clear cocktails? You can still drop by for a tipple from Thursday to Sunday, 12nn to 6pm. Taste any of their signature cocktails and ask their servers for food pairing suggestions so you can nibble on delicious grub while sipping your drink. Starting February 1, the bar will open daily from 12nn to 6pm. 

Stockton
Eye of the Tiger I Photograph: Courtesy Stockton

Stockton

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

Speakeasy-style bar Stockton is open from Thursday to Sunday, 12nn to 6pm. Order your favourite drink from the bar’s Creativity of Sins menu which pays homage to the legendary father of Gonzo Journalism, Hunter S. Thompson. For Chinese New Year, Stockton is opening its doors and offering new limited-edition cocktails to celebrate the occasion. CNY cocktails include a cognac and bourbon blend Old Fashioned riff called Eye of the Tiger ($160) and Clementine ($130), a Pisco based cocktail made with spiced mandarin, Chinese spices, and citrus. 

Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour
Dr.’s Ramble I Photograph: Courtesy Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour

Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

Doctors at Dr Ferns are offering a 30 percent discount on all weekday libations. From Monday to Friday, guests can order various cocktails that include citrus gin-based Tropical Antidote made with Widges London Dry Gin ($98) and Porcelain Mandarin gin-based Dr.’s Ramble ($112). You can also pair these drinks with new edible all-day prescriptions featuring small plates and hearty sandwiches that include toasties, including roast chicken with walnut pesto and cheese ($75). 

How about some grub?

      Time Out

