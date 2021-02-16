Best food courts and food halls in Hong Kong
For the days when you're craving fast-casual dining
If your idea of a food court still involves fast food joints and chain restaurants, then you need to think again. With a growing demand for more upscale dining experiences, food courts and dining halls have adapted their ways to cater to every self-confessed foodie in town (so, basically everyone?). Offering curated fare from local culinary favourites and up and coming independent eateries, here are some of our favourite food hubs to hit up when the hunger pangs strike.
Park Aura
Park Aura is a multi-storey Ginza-style dining mall which features a Food Loft on the ground and first floor, and a Feast Market on the second floor. With a total of 14 food and beverage outlets at the Food Loft, diners can indulge in a variety of local and international cuisine, including sinfully delicious Korean hotdogs from Arirang Hot Dog, Italian coffee and cakes from Caffé Kenon, a range of spicy Chinese dishes from Tak Lei Sauerkraut Fish, crepes and pancakes from Sweet Smile, and much more.
The Feast Market, which sits on the second floor, is where foodies of all sorts can pick up everything from local artisan ice-cream and organic ingredients to quality frozen meats flown in straight from Japan. And to fully complete your food journey, Park Aura also has rental space available on the 22nd floor where all sorts of food events, pop-ups and happenings can take place.
Wor the Food
Spanning a whopping 8,000sq ft space inside Provident Square at North Point, Wor The Food is arguably one of the most exciting food courts in which your camera truly deserves to eat first. Decked out in artsy Turkish decor on one side, and pastel-coloured fixtures on the other – we're talking flower walls and tiles, neon lights, whimsical decor, and even a rainbow tunnel – Wor The Food is home to eight different restaurants offering Japanese, Korean, Thai, Singaporean and Malaysian, and Sichuan cuisine, as well as outlets with vegetarian offerings and desserts. It's a feast for your eyes and your tummy.
Food Opera at Citygate
Food Opera at Citygate brings together nine distinctive food stalls from across Asia, offering everything from authentic local flavours to Southeast Asian, Japanese, and Korean choices. Must-try outlets at Food Opera include Tin Hau Station Beef Brisket, most well known for their humble-yet-delicious beef brisket; classic dim sum joint Yu Ming Hin; and Thai Chiu, which has previously been recommended by Michelin for seven years in a row. What's more, the food court's distinctive design takes inspiration from old Hong Kong before adding a modern twist with features such as bamboo scaffolding, vintage signs, and more.
Joint Asian Market (J.A.M)
The Joint Asian Market (J.A.M) is a food market that features modern, elevated renditions of homegrown comfort food, local roadside diners, and neighbourhood street stalls. With four talented chefs coming together, each representing their own culinary region, the cross-cultural, vibrant food market showcases Korean, Vietnamese, Cantonese Dim Sum, and Singaporean cuisine served at different stations. Guests can select from a wide variety of comfort dishes with a modern twist for dine-in or to takeaway. J.A.M will also provide an extensive list of aromatic spices, condiments, and homemade sauces to be enjoyed. The food centre will also cater to plant-based diets, so everyone is welcome here.
Treats
Treats is an international food hall that will impress even the pickiest eaters. With vendors such as Pasta La Vista, Makirrito, and Hong Kong Rotisserie, you can tuck into a healthy and delicious meal for reasonable prices. There are also regular food pop-ups held at Treats so be sure to watch out for those.
Eaton Food Hall
Eaton HK’s Foodhall is a cultural complex that blends together dining with creativity and was inspired in part by founder, Katherine Lo’s fond childhood memories in Hong Kong – from the Jordan noodle shop she recalls visiting with her mother, to family outings with her father at local nostalgic diners, and Wong Kar Wai’s 1990’s films.
Going beyond the offerings of a typical Hong Kong food market, Eaton HK’s Food Hall is a destination for quality local and international cuisine – ranging from congee to handcraft beers, and beyond – and foster a sense of community through an on-site radio station and robust cultural programming that explores important social issues while making an impact on the local community.
BaseHall
Opened in June 2020, Basehall is a stylish food hall located in the basement of Jardine House. Featuring outlets from some of Hong Kong's best and most exciting eateries, including Honbo, Co Thanh, Treehouse, Roti Tori, and many more. There are also two features for those who are partial to a drink: Pub 1842 by Young Master, and BaseHall Bar. The sleek and thoughtfully-lit space also doubles as an event space come evenings, with concerts and DJ sets that go on into the wee hours.
Food Playground
K11 Musea's food playground comes with a load of choices, making it a regular stomping ground for every foodie in town. The food offerings consist of restaurants such as Sushi & Don, Piggy Smoke, Soul Jook, and Italio Wok. For local flavours, take your pick from the menu at Quayside Cafe where you'll find all your cha chaan teng favourites. As for the drinks, we highly recommend giving One Plus One's signature fruit teas a try.
Dockyard
A first of its kind, Dockyard is the city's first food court to be located inside a hotel. Inspired by the area's past identity as a dockyard, the food court's industrial aesthetics, wooden and metallic furnishing, couple with nautical themed decor, all add up to make your dining experience one of the most unique. Taking you around the world with different food outlets – from freshly prepared salads and Korean rice bowls to flavourful Indian curries and cha chaan teng staples – there's something for every palate.
