Best food courts and food halls in Hong Kong

If your idea of a food court still involves fast food joints and chain restaurants, then you need to think again. With a growing demand for more upscale dining experiences, food courts and dining halls have adapted their ways to cater to every self-confessed foodie in town (so, basically everyone?). Offering curated fare from local culinary favourites and up and coming independent eateries, here are some of our favourite food hubs to hit up when the hunger pangs strike.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for somewhere new to excite your taste buds? Have a look at some of the new restaurants to try in Hong Kong this February, or dine on a budget with our picks of Hong Kong's best cheap eats.