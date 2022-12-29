Hong Kong
Timeout

hong kong skyline from victoria peak
Photograph: Shutterstock

Year in review: 2022's most-read stories on Time Out Hong Kong

A look back at the top stories of 2022

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
2022 was an eventful year. It took a lot on our city, yet it also gave us many opportunities for recovery, and we were there to witness it all. Before we embark on a new year, we'd like to take this moment to look back on how Time Out Hong Kong engaged you in 2022.  

Join us as we recap the top stories that captivated our readers over the past year.

RECOMMENDED: Read about the biggest dining and drinking trends for 2023. 

Top 10 most read stories of 2022

Hong Kong's social distancing restrictions
Photograph: Louise Delmotte/AFp

Hong Kong's social distancing restrictions

  • Things to do

It was another year dominated by the pandemic, and our guide to the ever-changing social distancing restrictions was the most-read story of 2022, making it the most-viewed page on Time Out Hong Kong for two consecutive years. Before we leave the year, we're glad that almost all curbs are finally lifted. Aside from the mask-wearing requirement, which might take a while for the city to remove, we can freely enjoy a bit of normalcy with all venues in the city now open and fully operational.  

Read more
Arrival guide to Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong International Airport

Arrival guide to Hong Kong

  • Travel

Being cooped up in the city for almost three years is no easy feat for travel-hungry Hongkongers. This year, travel came back with a vengeance. But Hong Kong was slow to reopen to the world. With quarantine restrictions and strict arrival rules, residents had a hard time leaving Hong Kong for overseas travel. With so many confusing regulations, our regularly updated arrival guide helped residents and tourists prepare for entry to the city. Finally, just before we say goodbye to 2022, Hong Kong lifted arrival restrictions. Travellers can finally enter the city without much fuss.

Read more
50 best restaurants in Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Noi

50 best restaurants in Hong Kong

  • Restaurants

This year, we've seen many well-loved institutions close their doors, but we've also welcomed many tasty newcomers joining our ever-evolving F&B scene. Our regularly updated 'Time Out Eat List' covering the best eateries in the city is one of the most-read stories of 2022. We're excited for travellers coming to Hong Kong to experience these restaurants. From well-seasoned stalwarts to new openings, there's much to taste and explore in the days ahead.  

Read more
The best quarantine hotels in Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy W Hotel

The best quarantine hotels in Hong Kong

  • Travel

2022 was marked with endless quarantine restrictions for arrivals in the city. Most of us who joined the world with 'travel revenge' braved returning to Hong Kong with 21, 14, to 7 days of being cooped up in hotels. Our guide to the best quarantine hotels was one of the most-read pages on our site, helping arrivals turn their compulsory quarantine period into a stress-free staycation at the best hotels in the city. 

Read more
Guide to Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits in Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy SkyPro

Guide to Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits in Hong Kong

  • Health and beauty

It took a fifth pandemic wave before Hong Kong finally allowed residents to self-test with Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits. But not all RAT kits are created equal. To help Hongkongers make the best choice with their test kit purchases, we've created a guide on RAT kits available on the market, and this page has been one of the top read and bookmarked pages on our platform.   

Read more
Consumption Voucher Scheme
Photograph: Courtesy BoC Pay

Consumption Voucher Scheme

  • Shopping

The second consumption voucher rolled out in the city in October, and for those who were not quite sure about what it is or how it can be redeemed, our guide walked our readers through all the most important bits. We even threw in recommendations on all the best places to spend these vouchers. 

Read more
Omega x Swatch collab
Photograph: Courtesy Swatch

Omega x Swatch collab

  • Shopping
  • Shopping & Style

Yes. The release of the affordable Speedmaster-inspired MoonSwatch that had watch fans over the moon made our list of the top ten most-read stories of 2022. The unexpected collaboration broke the internet in the early part of the year and sent droves of shoppers to various Swatch stores across the city to get their hands on the highly coveted MoonSwatch collection.  

Read more

Check out all the venues we recommended for 2022

Recommended
