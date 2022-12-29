Year in review: 2022's most-read stories on Time Out Hong Kong

It was another year dominated by the pandemic, and our guide to the ever-changing social distancing restrictions was the most-read story of 2022, making it the most-viewed page on Time Out Hong Kong for two consecutive years. Before we leave the year, we're glad that almost all curbs are finally lifted. Aside from the mask-wearing requirement, which might take a while for the city to remove, we can freely enjoy a bit of normalcy with all venues in the city now open and fully operational.
2022 was an eventful year. It took a lot on our city, yet it also gave us many opportunities for recovery, and we were there to witness it all. Before we embark on a new year, we'd like to take this moment to look back on how Time Out Hong Kong engaged you in 2022.
Join us as we recap the top stories that captivated our readers over the past year.
