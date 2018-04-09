Despite some very stiff competition, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s brilliant rap musical ‘Hamilton’ ended up dominating Sunday’s Olivier Awards, taking home seven gongs and equalling ‘Matilda’ as the most decorated musical ever at the UK’s biggest theatre awards. It’s a couple of gongs shy of the nine picked up by overall biggest winner ever ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, but the odds on ‘Hamilton’ translating its 13 nominations into a record-breaking haul always seemed long as so many members of the cast were in competition with each other.

No other show came close to the ‘Hamilton’ haul, but Jez Butterworth’s hit play ‘The Ferryman’ took home three of the night’s biggest awards, for Best New Play, Best Director (Sam Mendes) and Best Actress (Laura Donnelly). Elsewhere the National Theatre bagged awards for ‘Follies’, ‘Angels in America’ and ‘Network’ while the Old Vic’s Dylan musical ‘Girl from the North Country’ brought home gongs for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Sheila Atim) and Best Actress in a Musical (Shirley Henderson).

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES AND WINNERS

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Michael Jibson for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER

Ross Noble for ‘Young Frankenstein’ at Garrick Theatre

Jason Pennycooke for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre

Cleve September for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Sheila Atim for ‘Girl from the North Country’ at The Old Vic – WINNER

Tracie Bennett for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier

Rachel John for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre

Lesley Joseph for ‘Young Frankenstein’ at Garrick Theatre

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Music and orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells, his debut as a musical theatre composer and orchestrator at Apollo Theatre

‘Follies’ The Orchestra, under the music supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and music director Nigel Lilley at National Theatre, Olivier

‘Girl from the North Country’ Music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, original orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale at The Old Vic

‘Hamilton’ Composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

‘Flight Pattern’ by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House – WINNER

‘Goat’ by Ben Duke for Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells

‘Grand Finale’ by Hofesh Shechter at Sadler’s Wells

‘Tree of Codes’ by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Rocío Molina for pushing the boundary of flamenco in ‘Fallen from Heaven’ (‘Caída del Cielo’) for Dance Umbrella at Barbican Theatre

Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s ‘Le Sacre du Printemps’ at Sadler’s Wells – WINNER

Zenaida Yanowsky for her performance in Liam Scarlett’s ‘Symphonic Dances’ at Royal Opera House

BEST ENTERTAINMENT & FAMILY

David Walliams’s ‘Gangsta Granny’ at Garrick Theatre

Derren Brown: ‘Underground’ at Playhouse Theatre

‘Dick Whittington’ at London Palladium – WINNER

‘Five Guys Named Moe’ at Marble Arch Theatre

BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

Andy Blankenbuehler for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER

Bill Deamer for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier

Kate Prince for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ at Apollo Theatre

Randy Skinner for ‘42nd Street’ at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Christopher Wheeldon for ‘An American in Paris’ at Dominion Theatre

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

‘42nd Street’ at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier – WINNER

‘On the Town’ at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ciarán Hinds for ‘Girl from the North Country’ at The Old Vic

John McCrea for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ at Apollo Theatre

Giles Terera for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER

Jamael Westman for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Janie Dee for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier

Shirley Henderson for ‘Girl from the North Country’ at The Old Vic – WINNER

Imelda Staunton for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier

Josie Walker for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ at Apollo Theatre

BEST REVIVAL

‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton – WINNER

‘Hamlet’ at Almeida Theatre

‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ at Harold Pinter Theatre

‘Witness for the Prosecution’ at London County Hall

BEST NEW COMEDY

‘Dry Powder’ at Hampstead Theatre

‘Labour of Love’ at Noël Coward Theatre – WINNER

‘Mischief Movie Night’ at Arts Theatre

‘The Miser’ at Garrick Theatre

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

‘The B*easts’ at Bush Theatre

‘Killology’ at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre – WINNER

‘The Red Lion’ at Trafalgar Studios 2

‘The Revlon Girl’ at Park Theatre

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Howell Binkley for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER

Paule Constable for ‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton

Paule Constable for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier

Jan Versweyveld for ‘Network’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Tom Gibbons for ‘Hamlet’ at Almeida Theatre

Gareth Owen for ‘Bat Out of Hell: The Musical’ at London Coliseum

Eric Sleichim for ‘Network’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton

Nevin Steinberg for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Hugh Durrant for ‘Dick Whittington’ at London Palladium

Roger Kirk for ‘42nd Street’ at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Vicki Mortimer for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier – WINNER

Paul Tazewell for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre

BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

Bunny Christie for ‘Ink’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for ‘An American in Paris’ at Dominion Theatre – WINNER

Rob Howell for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Vicki Mortimer for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Bertie Carvel for ‘Ink’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre – WINNER

John Hodgkinson for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

James McArdle for ‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton

Peter Polycarpou for ‘Oslo’ at Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Bríd Brennan for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Denise Gough for ‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton – WINNER

Dearbhla Molloy for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Imogen Poots for ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ at Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

‘La Bohème’ at Trafalgar Studios 2

‘The Exterminating Angel’ at Royal Opera House

‘Semiramide’ at Royal Opera House – WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Paul Brown for his set and costume designs for ‘Iolanthe’ at London Coliseum

Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in ‘Semiramide’ at Royal Opera House – WINNER

Roderick Williams for his performance in The Royal Opera’s ‘The Return of Ulysses’ at the Roundhouse

BEST ACTOR

Paddy Considine for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Bryan Cranston for ‘Network’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton – WINNER

Andrew Garfield for ‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton

Andrew Scott for ‘Hamlet’ at Almeida Theatre

BEST ACTRESS

Laura Donnelly for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre – WINNER

Lesley Manville for ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’ at Wyndham’s Theatre

Audra McDonald for ‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill’ at Wyndham’s Theatre

Imelda Staunton for ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ at Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST DIRECTOR

Dominic Cooke for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier

Marianne Elliott for ‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton

Rupert Goold for ‘Ink’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Thomas Kail for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre

Sam Mendes for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre’ and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre – WINNER

BEST NEW PLAY

‘The Ferryman’ at ‘Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre – WINNER

‘Ink’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

‘Network’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton

‘Oslo’ at Harold Pinter Theatre

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

‘An American in Paris’ at Dominion Theatre

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ at Apollo Theatre

‘Girl from the North Country’ at The Old Vic

‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER