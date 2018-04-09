Despite some very stiff competition, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s brilliant rap musical ‘Hamilton’ ended up dominating Sunday’s Olivier Awards, taking home seven gongs and equalling ‘Matilda’ as the most decorated musical ever at the UK’s biggest theatre awards. It’s a couple of gongs shy of the nine picked up by overall biggest winner ever ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, but the odds on ‘Hamilton’ translating its 13 nominations into a record-breaking haul always seemed long as so many members of the cast were in competition with each other.
No other show came close to the ‘Hamilton’ haul, but Jez Butterworth’s hit play ‘The Ferryman’ took home three of the night’s biggest awards, for Best New Play, Best Director (Sam Mendes) and Best Actress (Laura Donnelly). Elsewhere the National Theatre bagged awards for ‘Follies’, ‘Angels in America’ and ‘Network’ while the Old Vic’s Dylan musical ‘Girl from the North Country’ brought home gongs for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Sheila Atim) and Best Actress in a Musical (Shirley Henderson).
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES AND WINNERS
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Michael Jibson for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER
Ross Noble for ‘Young Frankenstein’ at Garrick Theatre
Jason Pennycooke for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre
Cleve September for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Sheila Atim for ‘Girl from the North Country’ at The Old Vic – WINNER
Tracie Bennett for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier
Rachel John for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre
Lesley Joseph for ‘Young Frankenstein’ at Garrick Theatre
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC
‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Music and orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells, his debut as a musical theatre composer and orchestrator at Apollo Theatre
‘Follies’ The Orchestra, under the music supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and music director Nigel Lilley at National Theatre, Olivier
‘Girl from the North Country’ Music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, original orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale at The Old Vic
‘Hamilton’ Composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER
BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION
‘Flight Pattern’ by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House – WINNER
‘Goat’ by Ben Duke for Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells
‘Grand Finale’ by Hofesh Shechter at Sadler’s Wells
‘Tree of Codes’ by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet at Sadler’s Wells
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE
Rocío Molina for pushing the boundary of flamenco in ‘Fallen from Heaven’ (‘Caída del Cielo’) for Dance Umbrella at Barbican Theatre
Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s ‘Le Sacre du Printemps’ at Sadler’s Wells – WINNER
Zenaida Yanowsky for her performance in Liam Scarlett’s ‘Symphonic Dances’ at Royal Opera House
BEST ENTERTAINMENT & FAMILY
David Walliams’s ‘Gangsta Granny’ at Garrick Theatre
Derren Brown: ‘Underground’ at Playhouse Theatre
‘Dick Whittington’ at London Palladium – WINNER
‘Five Guys Named Moe’ at Marble Arch Theatre
BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER
Andy Blankenbuehler for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER
Bill Deamer for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier
Kate Prince for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ at Apollo Theatre
Randy Skinner for ‘42nd Street’ at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Christopher Wheeldon for ‘An American in Paris’ at Dominion Theatre
MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
‘42nd Street’ at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier – WINNER
‘On the Town’ at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Ciarán Hinds for ‘Girl from the North Country’ at The Old Vic
John McCrea for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ at Apollo Theatre
Giles Terera for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER
Jamael Westman for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Janie Dee for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier
Shirley Henderson for ‘Girl from the North Country’ at The Old Vic – WINNER
Imelda Staunton for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier
Josie Walker for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ at Apollo Theatre
BEST REVIVAL
‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton – WINNER
‘Hamlet’ at Almeida Theatre
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ at Harold Pinter Theatre
‘Witness for the Prosecution’ at London County Hall
BEST NEW COMEDY
‘Dry Powder’ at Hampstead Theatre
‘Labour of Love’ at Noël Coward Theatre – WINNER
‘Mischief Movie Night’ at Arts Theatre
‘The Miser’ at Garrick Theatre
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE
‘The B*easts’ at Bush Theatre
‘Killology’ at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre – WINNER
‘The Red Lion’ at Trafalgar Studios 2
‘The Revlon Girl’ at Park Theatre
WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Howell Binkley for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER
Paule Constable for ‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton
Paule Constable for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier
Jan Versweyveld for ‘Network’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton
BEST SOUND DESIGN
Tom Gibbons for ‘Hamlet’ at Almeida Theatre
Gareth Owen for ‘Bat Out of Hell: The Musical’ at London Coliseum
Eric Sleichim for ‘Network’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton
Nevin Steinberg for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Hugh Durrant for ‘Dick Whittington’ at London Palladium
Roger Kirk for ‘42nd Street’ at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Vicki Mortimer for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier – WINNER
Paul Tazewell for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre
BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN
Bunny Christie for ‘Ink’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for ‘An American in Paris’ at Dominion Theatre – WINNER
Rob Howell for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Vicki Mortimer for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Bertie Carvel for ‘Ink’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre – WINNER
John Hodgkinson for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
James McArdle for ‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Peter Polycarpou for ‘Oslo’ at Harold Pinter Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Bríd Brennan for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Denise Gough for ‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton – WINNER
Dearbhla Molloy for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Imogen Poots for ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ at Harold Pinter Theatre
BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION
‘La Bohème’ at Trafalgar Studios 2
‘The Exterminating Angel’ at Royal Opera House
‘Semiramide’ at Royal Opera House – WINNER
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA
Paul Brown for his set and costume designs for ‘Iolanthe’ at London Coliseum
Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in ‘Semiramide’ at Royal Opera House – WINNER
Roderick Williams for his performance in The Royal Opera’s ‘The Return of Ulysses’ at the Roundhouse
BEST ACTOR
Paddy Considine for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Bryan Cranston for ‘Network’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton – WINNER
Andrew Garfield for ‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton
Andrew Scott for ‘Hamlet’ at Almeida Theatre
BEST ACTRESS
Laura Donnelly for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre – WINNER
Lesley Manville for ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’ at Wyndham’s Theatre
Audra McDonald for ‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill’ at Wyndham’s Theatre
Imelda Staunton for ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ at Harold Pinter Theatre
BEST DIRECTOR
Dominic Cooke for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre, Olivier
Marianne Elliott for ‘Angels in America’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton
Rupert Goold for ‘Ink’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Thomas Kail for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre
Sam Mendes for ‘The Ferryman’ at Gielgud Theatre’ and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre – WINNER
BEST NEW PLAY
‘The Ferryman’ at ‘Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre – WINNER
‘Ink’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
‘Network’ at National Theatre, Lyttelton
‘Oslo’ at Harold Pinter Theatre
MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL
‘An American in Paris’ at Dominion Theatre
‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ at Apollo Theatre
‘Girl from the North Country’ at The Old Vic
‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre – WINNER
