The 1980s vintage hotel formerly known as the Y has been renamed and madeover. From cosy micro nooks to deluxe stays, every room at Song Hotel is as sleek as the next. Song Kitchen serves international cuisine in collaboration with sustainable producers. But, the highlight of this place has to be the location; it's right next to the famous Hyde Park and Oxford Street, and close to a bunch of trendy shops, bars and places to eat – including Paddy's Markets.
Mood? Minimalist and bright.
Budget range? On the high end of cheap.
Time Out tip: You’re spoilt for choice for restaurants, bars and entertainment nearby. The innovative dining cultures of Surry Hills and Darlinghurst are a stone’s throw away, while the CBD’s Thainatown and Koreatown are just two blocks west. Burn off any over-indulgences at Cook + Phillip Park Pool, one block north.