Timeout

A bowl with pasta, lobster and truffle
Photograph: Supplied

Where to eat truffles in Sydney

Our guide to all the places serving the ultimate winter delicacy

Written by
Chloe Collard
&
Elizabeth McDonald
Once a rarity exclusive to the faraway foodies of Europe, Australia’s home grown truffle scene has exploded over the last two decades thanks to dedicated truffle farmers in Tasmania, NSW and Western Australia (as well as their cute truffle-sniffin' pooches), allowing chefs to bring this aromatic delicacy to our tables in increasingly creative forms.

The valuable little fungus grows almost exclusively at the bases of hazelnut and oak trees a few inches under the earth

As this year's season kicks off we’ve rounded up all the places for you to indulge in these valuable little fungi Sydney’s true winter heroes; the truffle.

Why stop at the restaurant? You can have your own truffle delivered to your door in just 48 hours.

Pay day still far away? Try the 70 best cheap eats in Sydney.

The Bentley Group
Photograph: Supplied

The Bentley Group

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

Nothing says luxury quite like a truffle; the rare and elusive fungus that sends folks into a tizzy during the chilly months of winter. This truffle season, one of Sydney's most luxurious restaurant groups, the Bentley Group, is hosting a series of degustations dedicated entirely to the rare (and pricey) little morsels.

Read more
Buy ticket
Botswana Butchery
Photograph: Sander Dalhuisen

Botswana Butchery

  • Restaurants
  • Barbecue
  • Sydney

The freshest addition to Sydney's steak scene and the crowning jewel of Martin Place's insane $170 million hospo hub at the foot of the Siedler-designed MLC tower, is New Zealand import Botswana Butchery. With all that cash flying around it makes perfect sense that a dedicated truffle menu is taking over the steakhouse for the whole season.

Read more
Soul Deli
Photograph: Supplied

Soul Deli

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Darlinghurst

Truffle season has hit inner-Sydney’s Surry Hills big time, with the teams at two of the suburb’s most popular venues – contemporary Korean restaurant Soul Dining and its sister venue, café/deli Soul Deli – going ‘all out’ this year to create a truly memorable truffle season. And between them, they have created a complete, one-neighbourhood truffle experience – breakfast, drinks, lunch, dinner and cocktails.

Read more
Chiswick

Chiswick

  • Restaurants
  • Woollahra

One of Sydney's most beautiful dining spaces naturally has a menu to marvel at, and no time is this more evident than during truffle season. On Wednesday, June 22 head chef Taylor Cullen and Jason from The Canberra Truffle Farm will host Chiswick’s annual truffle dinner. Staying true to their 'plant to plate' ethos, guests will enjoy a three-course menu inspired by Chiswick’s winter harvest, intertwined with truffles for an elevated evening. Before exploring the exclusive truffle menu, guests will enjoy a mix of snacks curated by Head Chef Taylor Cullen, with truffles in mind. Dishes will be accompanied by matching wines from MADA.

Read more
Lana
Photograph: Supplied

Lana

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Circular Quay

Lana’s head chef Alex Wong will bring the delicate nuances of the truffle to life on July 6 with a six-course truffle dinner. With dishes such as wagyu truffle “kare” puff and scallop, ginger and truffle to Bottoni alal “carbonara” with dashi broth and truffle, you’ll be treated to the kind of menu you crave during truffle season – playful, innovative and darn good. Bookings are taken from 5pm and staggered throughout the evening.

Read more
Goodfields Eatery
Photograph: Supplied

Goodfields Eatery

This North Shore diner has made something of a habit each truffle season by taking their luxe meals to a whole other level. Lobster Benedict is thickly dusted with fresh WA truffle and wintry ragu is infused to create an earthy and rich warmer.

Read more
Civico 47
Photograph: Supplied

Civico 47

Beef carpaccio and einoki mushrooms. Dry-aged duck with Jerusalem artichoke. Mascarponi mousse with zabaglione. All dusted with shaved black truffle. These are just some of the dishes that Civico 47's head chef Matteo Zamboni has created for a one-off truffle dinner on Wednesday, June 29. 

Read more
