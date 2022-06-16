Where to eat truffles in Sydney

Nothing says luxury quite like a truffle; the rare and elusive fungus that sends folks into a tizzy during the chilly months of winter. This truffle season, one of Sydney's most luxurious restaurant groups, the Bentley Group, is hosting a series of degustations dedicated entirely to the rare (and pricey) little morsels.
Once a rarity exclusive to the faraway foodies of Europe, Australia’s home grown truffle scene has exploded over the last two decades thanks to dedicated truffle farmers in Tasmania, NSW and Western Australia (as well as their cute truffle-sniffin' pooches), allowing chefs to bring this aromatic delicacy to our tables in increasingly creative forms.
The valuable little fungus grows almost exclusively at the bases of hazelnut and oak trees a few inches under the earth
As this year's season kicks off we’ve rounded up all the places for you to indulge in these valuable little fungi Sydney’s true winter heroes; the truffle.