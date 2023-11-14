11 Hong Kong bars make it onto Top 500 Bars 2023

The fifth edition of Top 500 Bars has been released. The rankings were announced at a live event in Paris on November 12, and named bars from over 122 cities in 53 different countries. This year, Sydney-based Maybe Sammy took the top spot on the list and snatched the crown from Barcelona’s Paradiso, which is now in third place. Other notable mentions within the top 100 include New York’s Double Chicken Please at number 2, Barcelona bar Sips (#1 on World’s 50 Best Bars 2023) at number 6, and Singapore’s Jigger & Pony at number 5.

Photograph: Courtesy Penicillin

Hong Kong listed 11 bars on the global list, including Oaxacan-inspired bar Coa – (#1 Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023) – at number 23. Other bars include Penicillin (#42), Darkside (#69), The Aubrey (#90), Argo (#105), The Pontiac (#112), Quinary (#144), Mostly Harmless (#191), Tell Camellia (#246), Mizunara: The Library (#299), and The Old Man (#371).





Photograph: Courtesy The Aubrey

The comprehensive Top 500 list was compiled using AI, which gathered information from over 2,000 sources. These sources include reviews and rankings in over 20 languages contributed by industry experts, journalists, and influencers.



Find the complete list of bars below:



1 Maybe Sammy (Sydney, Australia)

2 Double Chicken Please (New York, United States)

3 Paradiso (Barcelona, Spain)

4. Little Red Door (Paris, France)

5. Jigger and Pony (Singapore City, Singapore)

6. Sips (Barcelona, Spain)

7. Connaught Bar (London, United Kingdom)

8. Hanky Panky (Mexico City, Mexico)

9. Himkok (Oslo, Norway)

10. Salmon Guru (Madrid, Spain)

11. The Clumsies (Athens, Greece)

12. Tayer + Elementary (London, United Kingdom)

13. Alquimico (Cartagena, Colombia)

14. Panda & Sons (Edinburgh, United Kingdom)

15. Lyaness (London, United Kingdom)

16. Licoreria Limantour (Mexico City, Mexico)

17. Drink Kong (Rome, Italy)

18. Atlas (Singapore City, Singapore)

19. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City, Mexico)

20. Swift (London, United Kingdom)

21. Tres Monos (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

22. BKK Social Club (Bangkok, Thailand)

23. Coa (Hong Kong, China)

24. Freni e Frizioni (Rome, Italy)

25. Artesian (London, United Kingdom)

26. Baba au Rum (Athens, Greece)

27. Dukes (London, United Kingdom)

28. Café La Trova (Miami, United States)

29. Manhattan Bar (Singapore City, Singapore)

30. Floreria Atlantico (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

31. Locale (Florence, Italy)

32. L'Antiquario (Naples, Italy)

33. Scarfes Bar (London, United Kingdom)

34. 1930 (Milan, Italy)

35. Danico (Paris, France)

36. Camparino in Galleria (Milan, Italy)

37. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo, Japan)

38. Angelita (Madrid, Spain)

39. Gucci Giardino 25 (Florence, Italy)

40. 1862 Dry Bar (Madrid, Spain)

41. Line (Athens, Greece)

42. Penicillin (Hong Kong, China)

43. Silverleaf (London, United Kingdom)

44. Red Frog Speakeasy (Lisbon, Portugal)

45. Katana Kitten (New York, United States)

46. Side Hustle (London, United Kingdom)

47. Attaboy (New York, United States)

48. Bemelmans Bar (New York, United States)

49. Martiny's (New York, United States)

50. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy (Rome, Italy)

51. A Bar with Shapes for a Name (London, United Kingdom)

52. Sidecar (New Delhi, India)

53. Satan's Whiskers (London, United Kingdom)

54. Backdoor 43 (Milan, Italy)

55. Barro Negro (Athens, Greece)

56. Employees Only (New York, United States)

57. 28 Hong Kong Street (Singapore City, Singapore)

58. Dr. Stravinsky (Barcelona, Spain)

59. Galaxy Bar (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

60. The Cambridge Public House (Paris, France)

61. Tan Tan (São Paulo, Brazil)

62. The Court (Rome, Italy)

63. Flying Dutchmen Cocktails (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

64. Seed Library (London, United Kingdom)

65. Analogue (Singapore, Singapore)

66. Nutmeg & Clove (Singapore City, Singapore)

67. Donovan Bar (London, United Kingdom)

68. Le Syndicat (Paris, France)

69. Darkside (Hong Kong, China)

70. Dante (New York, United States)

71. Mace (New York, United States)

72. Tropic City (Bangkok, Thailand)

73. Schofield's Bar (Manchester, United Kingdom)

74. Atrium Bar (Florence, Italy)

75. Tippling Club (Singapore, Singapore)

76. Callooh Callay (London, United Kingdom)

77. Boadas (Barcelona, Spain)

78. Hacha Agaveria (London, United Kingdom)

79. Nightjar (London, United Kingdom)

80. Coupette (London, United Kingdom)

81. Moonshiner (Paris, France)

82. Two Schmucks (Barcelona, Spain)

83. Candelaria (Paris, France)

84. Momus (Madrid, Spain)

85. Brujas (Mexico City, Mexico)

86. Le Mary Celeste (Paris, France)

87. The Baxter Inn (Sydney, Australia)

88. Ceresio 7 (Milan, Italy)

89. Kol Mezcalería (London, United Kingdom)

90. The Aubrey (Hong Kong, China)

91. Mag Cafè (Milan, Italy)

92. Sexy Fish (London, United Kingdom)

93. American Bar at the Savoy (London, United Kingdom

94. Common Decency (London, United Kingdom)

95. The Dead Rabbit (New York, United States)

96. Pier 42 (Oslo, Norway)

97. Bar Termini (London, United Kingdom)

98. Velvet at Corinthia (London, United Kingdom)

99. Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa)

100. Super Lyan (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)



See the complete 500 list via this link.



