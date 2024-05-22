8Pots HK
Arirang Hot Dog
Aya
Banchan
Beef & Liberty
Bingo & Cook
BnR
Brick Lane
Cafe Hunan
Captain Japanese & Korean Restaurant
Champak Restaurant by Atum
Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow Restaurant 1948
Chinese Sauerkraut Fish
Chiu Chow Delicacies
Chung Kee Dessert
Ciao Chow Pizzeria
Classified
Dalat Vietnamese Restaurant
Ding Ba Restaurant
Dodam Chicken
Dough Bros Pizza & Doughnuts
Dragon State Kitchen Restaurant
Emmer Pizzeria & Café
Fisholic
FRITES Belgium on Tap
Fung Shing Restaurant
Ging Sun Ho King of Bun
Gonpachi
Grand Ding House
Grill & Booze
Gwing Kee Restaurant
Hearth Restaurant by Atum
HeSheEat
Heytea
Honolulu Coffee Shop
Hung Ling Restaurant
J&G Fried Chicken
Jade (available on the KeeTa app in June)
Jim Chai Kee Noodle
Jun Style Pork Chop Sichuan Rice Noodle
Kedai Kopi Semua Semua
Ki's Roasted Goose Restaurant
Kikanbo
KiKi Noodle Bar
Kokon
Kwan Kee Bamboo Noodles
LIFETASTIC Patisserie
Liu Liang San
Man Kee Noodle Kitchen
Marble Vietnamese
Mazu
Mensyo Hachi
Milu Thai
Mini Bangkok Thai Food
Modern Shanghai
Mom's Dry Noodle
Morokok
Mother of Pizzas
Nara Thai Cuisine
NMC Noodles
NOC Coffee Co.
Northern Dumpling Yuan
O'taste
Old Place of Chong Qing
Outdark
Paradise Dynasty
Patisserie Tony Wong (available on the KeeTa app in June)
Pret A Manger
Qiao Cuisine
Queen of Dim Sum
Ramen House Konjiki Hototogisu
Sang Kee Foods
Seoul Bros
Shake Shack
Sham Tseng Chan Kee Roasted Goose
Shang Ching
Shanghai Min
Shanxi Knife-Cut Noodle King
Shiok Restaurant by Atum
Soymart
Sun Kee Chicken Congee
Suppa
Sushi Tachi
Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop
Tearapy
Teawood Taiwanese Cafe & Restaurant
Tei Mou Koon Dessert
Thai Cool
Thai Kau
The Fly Place
The Great Restaurant
Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice
Tonkichi Tonkatsu Seafood
Top Blade Steak Lab
TP Tea
Triple O
Trusty Congee King
Tsukemen Mitaseimenjo
Twelve Cupcakes
Twelve Flavors
Twins Liangpi Limited
Victorian Era
Wagyu Yakiniku Ichiro
Xia Mian Guan
Xihe Ya Yuan
Yaoyao
Yat Lok Restaurant
Yo Mama Frozen Yogurt
Yuan Ji Yun Jiao
Ever find yourself lost in the overwhelming digital buffet of options from food delivery apps, wondering if you'll ever decide on lunch or dinner? We get it. The struggle is real. This month, delivery platform KeeTa, known for providing great value deals, discounts, extensive food selections, and speedy delivery, is celebrating its first anniversary. To kick off the celebration, Time Out Hong Kong is partnering with KeeTa ahead of the annual Time Out Recommended release for 2024, to provide guidance for your next meal selection. These selected eateries will be available on the KeeTa food delivery app and have been granted Time Out's stamp of approval for their food variety, on-time delivery guarantee, and satisfactory dining experiences sent straight to your door.
Composed of local restaurants, varied cuisines, and Michelin-recommended spots, this list is here to assist you in choosing your next meal delivery. As an extra treat, from May 22 to 30, you can enter daily lucky draws to win up to $180 in vouchers, with a total of $10 million worth of vouchers given away over nine days. These vouchers can be used at any of the recommended restaurants.
