The best things to do alone in Hong Kong

Exploring a crowded city alone isn't as scary as you thought it would be. Sometimes, doing things alone can be a surprisingly thrilling and rewarding experience. Being alone in a city allows you to move at your own pace and make spontaneous decisions about where to go and what to do – from discovering hidden gems, and indulging in local cuisine, to soaking up the unique atmosphere of the city. You can take your time to appreciate the sights and sounds around you and reflect on your ventures without any distractions. Whether you're a seasoned traveller, a first-time explorer, or just need some 'me' time in the city, we've rounded up the best things to do to help you maximise your time.

RECOMMENDED: Tick off your Hong Kong bucket list with this comprehensive guide.