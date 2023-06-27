Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Yuen Long
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

The best things to do alone in Hong Kong

You’re not lonely – you’re simply spending time with you

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

Exploring a crowded city alone isn't as scary as you thought it would be. Sometimes, doing things alone can be a surprisingly thrilling and rewarding experience. Being alone in a city allows you to move at your own pace and make spontaneous decisions about where to go and what to do – from discovering hidden gems, and indulging in local cuisine, to soaking up the unique atmosphere of the city. You can take your time to appreciate the sights and sounds around you and reflect on your ventures without any distractions. Whether you're a seasoned traveller, a first-time explorer, or just need some 'me' time in the city, we've rounded up the best things to do to help you maximise your time.

RECOMMENDED: Tick off your Hong Kong bucket list with this comprehensive guide.

Best things to do alone in Hong Kong

Explore new neighbourhoods
Photograph: Shutterstock

Explore new neighbourhoods

  • Things to do

Hong Kong is a city of many neighbourhoods, each with its unique character and charm. From the bustling streets of Central to the picturesque beaches of Sai Kung, there’s no shortage of amazing places to discover. And thanks to the extensive MTR system, they’re all quick and affordable to get to. Click below for our comprehensive neighbourhood guide to help you discover the best places to visit for your next solo excursion. 

Read more
Unwind with a cuppa 
Photograph: Courtesy Clean Coffee

Unwind with a cuppa 

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés

Sometimes, all you need is some alone time to enjoy a hot cuppa and people watch, and while away the time undistracted. From hipster spots to hidden gems, we have the ultimate guide to Hong Kong's ever-growing list of cafes and coffee shops. This comprehensive list will lead you to the best cafes and coffee shops in the city, whether you're looking for places to have brunch, Instagrammable cafes, quiet Hong Kong cafés with free Wi-Fi, or cool coffee shops that serve the best coffee in town.

Read more
Advertising
Engage in art therapy
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Engage in art therapy

  • Art
  • Wan Chai

If life is making you feel stressed, why not express yourself? Unleash your creativity at Chillax Place in Tai Ping Shan. It's a dedicated art jamming space for both adults and kids, offering free-flow art jam sessions. They even organise outdoor sessions during cooler seasons. Additionally, you can discover the therapeutic power of art by trying your hand at ceramic making. Tung Yao Ceramics Design Studio hosts regular ceramics workshops at different locations across the city. Experienced teachers are available to provide guidance and offer tips to help you enhance your masterpiece.

Read more
Relax in the city’s best hotels
Photograph: Courtesy WM Hotel

Relax in the city’s best hotels

  • Hotels

Indulge in the ultimate relaxation with a solo staycation at the finest hotels in the city. From spa pampering to immersing yourself in the serenity of expansive spaces, escaping the humdrum of everyday life has never been more rewarding. Leave your worries at the door as you unwind in luxurious accommodations, and savour every moment of tranquillity. Whether you seek rejuvenation or simply a peaceful escape, these staycations offer the perfect opportunity to reboot, reconnect, and rediscover your inner bliss.

Read more
Advertising
Visit art galleries and museums
Photograph: Courtesy Gallery Ascend

Visit art galleries and museums

  • Art

Who needs a plus one when you've got masterpieces to keep you company? Go on a solo exploration at galleries and museums, where you can savour every brushstroke and reflect on art by yourself. Think of it as a date with creativity, where you don't have to worry about matching outfits or awkward small talk. Embrace your inner art connoisseur at the city's best hidden art spaces and museums featuring the latest art exhibitions and displays for the season

Read more
Be your own bar-hopping buddy 
Photograph: Courtesy The Savory Project

Be your own bar-hopping buddy 

  • Bars and pubs

Embark on a solo mission to conquer Hong Kong's boozy landscape, one hidden gem at a time. With each sip, you'll discover not only the city's finest drinking spots but also that drinking alone is better than it may seem. Sometimes sitting by the bar alone can be the most enjoyable experience; not only do you get to interact with the bartenders, but sometimes you might just stumble upon your very own merry band of drinking comrades!

Read more
Advertising
Watch a movie 
Photograph: Cara Hung

Watch a movie 

  • Film

Embrace the joy of cinematic solitude, grab your popcorn, and prepare for a solo movie experience. Forget about sharing the armrest or compromising on movie choices. When you step into that darkened cinema alone, you become the master of your movie destiny. No distractions, no debates – just you, the big screen, and a tub of popcorn that's yours and yours alone. Click below to see the latest movies to catch in the city this season. 

Read more
Advertising

In case you need further relaxation

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.