Ekkamai
Photograph: Shutterstock
6 coolest Asian neighbourhoods just hours away from Hong Kong

Take a short trip to explore vibrant streets and hidden gems in Asia's coolest neighbourhoods

Jenny Leung
Written by Time Out editors & Jenny Leung
As one of Asia's most dynamic cities, Hong Kong is surrounded by a wealth of vibrant neighbourhoods just waiting to be explored. According to Time Out's annual ranking, curated by a global team of on-the-ground experts, these destinations promise a taste of local life with unique cultural experiences, exciting local flavours, and everything in between. While Kowloon City was named the coolest neighbourhood in Hong Kong, there are many more gems around Asia just a few hours away from the city. Pack your bags and get ready for an adventure.

✨ Kowloon City: your ultimate neighbourhood guide
😋 The best Thai restaurants in Kowloon City

1. Pererenan

Pererenan
Pererenan
Photograph: Courtesy Kilo Kitchen

Bali, Indonesia

While the tourist hordes pack into Canggu, those in the know are heading to neighbouring Pererenan. This place will remind you of what made Canggu famous in the first place – pristine beaches, cosy cafés, eclectic shops, and a certain laidback cool, devoid of noise and traffic. There’s much in the way of classic Bali charm here: surfers and beach bums can catch sun and waves on Pererenan’s black-sand beach, while those seeking a slice of tranquillity can find it at warungs (the small cafés and businesses ubiquitous in Indonesia) abutting glittering rice terraces in the neighbourhood’s north. There’s also a dynamic food scene blossoming in this once-sleepy seaside locale, with new openings like Seminyak-born Kilo Kitchen and Japanese-Indonesian sustainable dining venue Bokashi: a sign of more to come. It remains to be seen if Pererenan will retain its low-key appeal – but we wouldn’t recommend waiting to find out. 

The perfect day Tuck into smoothie bowls, shakshuka halloumi toast, and even stacked ‘porncakes’ at Brunch Club Pererenan before going for a swim or surf at Perenenan Beach. Beachside bar Hippie Fish is on hand for a refreshing cocktail; those looking for something a little healthier can opt for a meditative stretch in the treetops at Chandra Yoga Shala. Get the best Balinese fare at Home by Chef Wayan before going for a stroll through the rice paddies further inland as the day cools. Wind up your day at Woods, a jungle-inspired all-day restaurant with global eats, Sunday roast, and live music on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Plan your trip For maximum sun and lovely, consistent waves, visit Pererenan during Bali’s dry season (between April to October). And for ultimate serenity, we’d recommend avoiding the tourist high seasons, from June to August and December to January.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Bali

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/2803b461-8a8e-4ecf-afe9-e400e6f2ff7c.jpg
Cheryl Sekkappan
 News & Travel Editor, Southeast Asia

2. Seongsu-dong

Seongsu-dong
Seongsu-dong
Photograph: Jocelyn Tan for Time Out

Seoul, South Korea

Once a hub for Seoul’s leather, printing and shoemaking industries, this formerly industrial zone has gone through something of an evolution over the last few years. One walk around Seongsu-dong and you’ll see why the neighbourhood is known as Seoul’s answer to Brooklyn, with its red-brick warehouses, old factories and shipping containers now housing great little cafés, chic boutiques and galleries. This year, the neighbourhood cemented its status as a fashion district with the opening of streetwear brand Kith’s first Korean flagship store and Musinsa Store Seongsu @ Daerim Warehouse, a bricks-and-mortar curated shopping space for leading online platform for K-fashion Musinsa.

The perfect day Start your day with coffee at Bart Seongsu (or matcha at Super Matcha) before mooching around the neighbourhood’s countless vintage and thrift stores and local boutiques. Enjoy lunch at Grandmother’s Recipe, followed by some tea at Magpie & Tiger. Get some fresh air at Seoul Forest before trying the craft beer selection at Amazing Brewing Company. Staying the night? Look no further than the cosy and convenient Hotel Poco.

Plan your trip The Seoul Drone Show, a spectacular light display over the Han River, takes place over several weeks every spring and autumn at nearby Ttukseom Hangang Park. 

📍 Discover the best things to do in Seoul

Jocelyn Tan Contributor, Seoul
3. Gakugeidaigaku

Gakugeidaigaku
Gakugeidaigaku
Photograph: Courtesy Yakitori Yaoya Hanare

TokyoJapan

The former university enclave of Takaban is more commonly referred to by the name of its train station, Gakugeidaigaku. It has always lived in the shadow of its more famous neighbours, Jiyugaoka and Nakameguro – but that’s exactly why locals love it. While the crowds flock to more well-known neighbourhoods, the cool kids and insiders know that Gakugeidaigaku has a more relaxed vibe and is much less commercialised. Here you’ll find mom-and-pop grocers and local institutions like bathhouses co-existing with independent, creative restaurants, cafés and bars. And being just four stations away from Shibuya, Gakugeidaigaku is the perfect antidote to all that city-centre madness. With exciting new ventures in food and drink seemingly popping up every month of late, it’s worth visiting Gakugeidaigaku before everyone else inevitably catches on. 

The perfect day Pick up a fluffy, cloud-like Higuma doughnut to go while you make your way to the slick WR café for an excellent cup of coffee. By 11am, you should be at Onya, lining up for a bowl of the best udon in Tokyo. For a post-lunch dessert, you could grab a classic taiyaki (fish-shaped cakes filled with red bean paste) at Meguro Hiiragi or sit down for a dainty French pastry at Taisuke Endo before dropping by Yuyugin to shop for artisanal tableware. Then, spend the rest of the afternoon relaxing at Chiyo no Yu bathhouse. In the evening, grab a seat at Yakitori Yaoya Hanare for charcoal-grilled chicken on skewers, before ending the night with Japanese craft beer at Another 8 Corner.

Plan your trip It’s always worth catching one of the festivals in nearby Nakameguro, be it summer Bon Odori or springtime cherry blossoms. Our insider tip: skip the crowded restaurants there and hop on the train for two stops to Gakugeidaigaku for a more relaxing and interesting mealtime.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Tokyo

https://media.timeout.com/images/105871035/image.jpg
Lim Chee Wah
 Editor-in-Chief, Time Out Tokyo

4. Thao Dien

Thao Dien
Thao Dien
Photograph: Courtesy Mr Đỗ Sỹ

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Located across the river from the bustling centre of Ho Chi Minh, Thao Dien is a walkable, tree-lined neighbourhood packed with restaurants, spas and cool boutiques. Originally developed as Saigon’s expat hub – complete with high-rise condos and international schools – the neighbourhood has more recently flourished as a hub for young Vietnamese talent putting their own stamp on food, art and culture. Take, for example, Bakes, a creative Vietnamese-French–owned bakery, or the Michelin-recognized Tre Dining: an open-terrace tasting-menu concept that incorporates classic Vietnamese flavours and ingredients. Beyond food and drink, the area also touts some of the city’s best shopping, with retail storefronts like OBJoff and OhQUAO showcasing Vietnam’s finest homegrown fashion brands and local crafts, respectively. For all your thrifting needs, the Thao Dien Weekend Bazaar brings together new and secondhand clothing, accessories, books and loads more.

The perfect day Start your day with classic salted foam Vietnamese coffee at Hue Cafe Roastery before heading up the block for a bowl of pho – traditionally enjoyed in the mornings – at the no-frills Quán Phở Bắc Hải Số 1 Hà Nội. After fuelling up, stroll around the area’s high street, Xuan Thuy, stopping at amaï house to peruse local ceramics, or the flagship location of world-renowned Vietnamese chocolatier Maison Marou to sip on hot cocoa. For lunch, seek out one of the area’s many Japanese-Korean fusion pasta joints, like Dotori Dining, and then grab a matcha-coconut water next door at Cafe 1/4. If you’re in the mood to spend, head over to OBJoff or Maverik Studio to check out some of the streetwear offerings – or unwind with a hair wash-massage combo at Phaya Thai. End the night with dinner at the sophisticated Madame Lam, followed by a nightcap at Xào Xạc Bar.

Plan your trip Weekends are perfect for thrifting in Thao Dien, when the weekend bazaar comes to town. Avoid the Lunar New Year season between late January and early February, when many restaurants and stores close for a week due to family celebrations.

📍 Check out our guide to Vietnam

Dan Q Dao
5. Ekkamai

Ekkamai
Ekkamai
Photograph: Shutterstock

BangkokThailand

Ekkamai has all the cool bits of next-door neighbourhood Thonglor while being a much more chilled place to hang out, owing to its largely residential set-up. A magnet for young Bangkokians and digital nomads, the neighbourhood is known for its blossoming coffee scene, with dozens of cafés concentrated on Ekkamai Soi 21. Throw in vintage boutiques and some of the most fun bars in the city, and you can see why Ekkamai has become such a draw. Plus, it’s well-connected with the rest of the city, with the Skytrain stopping at the top of its main drag and the Ekkamai Bus Terminal shuttling people east. Alongside all those fancy cafés and nightlife complexes are mom-and-pop restaurants and street food stalls that have been around for decades. If you only have time to check out one spot, make it Wattana Panit, which has been serving beef noodles from the same pot for over 40 years. You’ll be able to smell the broth from miles away.

The perfect day Get a taste of the neighbourhood’s thriving coffee culture at one of the many cosy cafes lining Ekkamai Soi 21 (WWA Chooseless Cafe is our top pick – don’t leave without trying its signature chocolate sour cream). Browse the selection of vintage leather shoes, bags and belts at (un)FASHION Vintage Collection, where you can also get brunch. For a change of pace, enjoy a laidback dinner at friendly bar and bottle shop Mikkeller Bangkok, and cap off the night with expertly crafted cocktails at 2463 Speakeasy.

Plan your trip Thonglor-Ekkamai is one of Bangkok’s go-to design districts, and there’s no better time to experience the creative side of the neighbourhood than during Bangkok Design Week in February.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Bangkok

https://media.timeout.com/images/106176916/image.jpg
Kaweewat Siwanartwong
 Staff writer, Time Out Thailand

6. Orchard

Orchard
Orchard
Photograph: Courtesy Orchard Road Business Association

Singapore

This shopping belt has stood the test of time in an era where e-commerce thrives, but Orchard is so much more than just a shopaholic’s hotspot. Its recent slew of openings is drawing in a young, creative and curious crowd. There’s a state-of-the-art adventure complex with surfing and snowboardingpottery workshops, an art gallery spotlighting Asian artists and a secret rooftop garden to catch some fresh air amidst the concrete jungle. Orchard has plans for further rejuvenation in 2025, including a clean revamp of the notorious Orchard Towers.

The perfect day Start off with a hearty brunch at Surrey Hills Grocer, before admiring city views from the 56th floor at free-entry observation deck ION Sky. As you stroll your way through the shopping district, don’t miss the largest Nike store in Asia – a three-storey space in a standalone building – as well as new foodie mall Taste Orchard. For dinner, indulge in choice cuts at Michelin-starred restaurant Cote Korean Steakhouse. Up for some nightlife? Have a tipple at The Backdrop, or party it up at sci-fi themed club ARK11. Knock off at one of the swanky new hotels within walking distance – The Singapore EditionArtyzenPan Pacific Orchard and the recently revamped Grand Hyatt are all great choices.

Plan your trip Orchard Road is magical during the Christmas season. Dazzling festive installations light up the entire stretch, alongside a street carnival with rides, games, live music and food kiosks. Alternatively, time your visit according to monthly weekend market Night At Orchard, where local brands take centre stage. 

📍 Discover the best things to do in Singapore

https://media.timeout.com/images/106074686/image.jpg
Rachel Yohannan
 Editor
