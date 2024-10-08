6 coolest Asian neighbourhoods just hours away from Hong Kong

While the tourist hordes pack into Canggu, those in the know are heading to neighbouring Pererenan. This place will remind you of what made Canggu famous in the first place – pristine beaches, cosy cafés, eclectic shops, and a certain laidback cool, devoid of noise and traffic. There’s much in the way of classic Bali charm here: surfers and beach bums can catch sun and waves on Pererenan’s black-sand beach, while those seeking a slice of tranquillity can find it at warungs (the small cafés and businesses ubiquitous in Indonesia) abutting glittering rice terraces in the neighbourhood’s north. There’s also a dynamic food scene blossoming in this once-sleepy seaside locale, with new openings like Seminyak-born Kilo Kitchen and Japanese-Indonesian sustainable dining venue Bokashi: a sign of more to come. It remains to be seen if Pererenan will retain its low-key appeal – but we wouldn’t recommend waiting to find out.

The perfect day Tuck into smoothie bowls, shakshuka halloumi toast, and even stacked ‘porncakes’ at Brunch Club Pererenan before going for a swim or surf at Perenenan Beach. Beachside bar Hippie Fish is on hand for a refreshing cocktail; those looking for something a little healthier can opt for a meditative stretch in the treetops at Chandra Yoga Shala. Get the best Balinese fare at Home by Chef Wayan before going for a stroll through the rice paddies further inland as the day cools. Wind up your day at Woods, a jungle-inspired all-day restaurant with global eats, Sunday roast, and live music on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Plan your trip For maximum sun and lovely, consistent waves, visit Pererenan during Bali’s dry season (between April to October). And for ultimate serenity, we’d recommend avoiding the tourist high seasons, from June to August and December to January.

