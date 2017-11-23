You can support asylum seekers by drinking at these Melbourne bars

Fair employment crusaders Scarf are bringing back their campaign Do More Than Drink for a third year.

Scarf help people who have faced hardships in their past, including individuals from refugee and migrant backgrounds, get started on new career pathways with training to help them enter the hospitality industry. People are referred from such organisations as the Brotherhood of Saint Laurence, the Red Cross and the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

Ambassadors include food critic and cravat-connoisseur Matt Preston and mentors are sourced from the best bars and eateries in the city, including Cumulus Inc and Garden State Hotel. So far they’ve offered training to 174 individuals, with 70 per cent of all their graduates finding employment within the industry.

Through their Do More Than Drink campaign, you’ll be able to donate at your favourite Melbourne watering hole.

From December 3 to 10, there'll be donation jars set up in 46 participating bars including Gerald’s Bar, Los Hermanos, and our 2017 Pub of the Year, the Lincoln. On the last weekend of the campaign, one dollar from every drink sold will be automatically donated, with the 46 bars splitting duties from December 8 to 10. See the list below to find out who's donating when.

Friday December 8:

New Gold Mountain

Double Happiness

Lucky Coq

Carwyn Cellars

The Rum Diary Bar

The Rooks Return

Belleville

Stomping Ground Brewing Co

Gerald's Bar

Neighbourhood Wine

Joe Taylor

Back Alley Sally's

The Local Taphouse

Paradise Alley

Aviary Hotel

Los Hermanos

Garden State Hotel

Bar Josephine

Seddon Wine Store

Union Wine Store

The Attic (above Black Pearl)

Rupert on Rupert

The Rochester Hotel

Atticus Finch

Toorak Cellars

Saturday December 9:

Robert Burns Hotel

Bimbo Deluxe

Kelvin

Pallino

Above Board

The Alps

Kitty Somerset

Section 8

Saint Urban

The Lincoln

Bomba Rooftop

Park Street

Starward Distillery

The Grace Darling

Hudson's Road Wine and Beer

Two Birds Brewing

Bad Love Club

Clever Polly's

The Beaufort

Lulie Street Tavern

The Attic (above Black Pearl)

Sunday December 10:

The B.East

Every dollar raised goes straight to helping the potential culinary greats of tomorrow get a fair crack at a career in hospitality. So head down to your local and raise a glass for a good cause.