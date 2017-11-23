You can support asylum seekers by drinking at these Melbourne bars

Fair employment crusaders Scarf are bringing back their campaign Do More Than Drink for a third year.
Scarf help people who have faced hardships in their past, including individuals from refugee and migrant backgrounds, get started on new career pathways with training to help them enter the hospitality industry. People are referred from such organisations as the Brotherhood of Saint Laurence, the Red Cross and the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.
Ambassadors include food critic and cravat-connoisseur Matt Preston and mentors are sourced from the best bars and eateries in the city, including Cumulus Inc and Garden State Hotel. So far they’ve offered training to 174 individuals, with 70 per cent of all their graduates finding employment within the industry.
Through their Do More Than Drink campaign, you’ll be able to donate at your favourite Melbourne watering hole.
From December 3 to 10, there'll be donation jars set up in 46 participating bars including Gerald’s Bar, Los Hermanos, and our 2017 Pub of the Year, the Lincoln. On the last weekend of the campaign, one dollar from every drink sold will be automatically donated, with the 46 bars splitting duties from December 8 to 10. See the list below to find out who's donating when.
Friday December 8:
New Gold Mountain
Double Happiness
Lucky Coq
Carwyn Cellars
The Rum Diary Bar
The Rooks Return
Belleville
Stomping Ground Brewing Co
Gerald's Bar
Neighbourhood Wine
Joe Taylor
Back Alley Sally's
The Local Taphouse
Paradise Alley
Aviary Hotel
Los Hermanos
Garden State Hotel
Bar Josephine
Seddon Wine Store
Union Wine Store
The Attic (above Black Pearl)
Rupert on Rupert
The Rochester Hotel
Atticus Finch
Toorak Cellars
Saturday December 9:
Robert Burns Hotel
Bimbo Deluxe
Kelvin
Pallino
Above Board
The Alps
Kitty Somerset
Section 8
Saint Urban
The Lincoln
Bomba Rooftop
Park Street
Starward Distillery
The Grace Darling
Hudson's Road Wine and Beer
Two Birds Brewing
Bad Love Club
Clever Polly's
The Beaufort
Lulie Street Tavern
The Attic (above Black Pearl)
Sunday December 10:
The B.East
Every dollar raised goes straight to helping the potential culinary greats of tomorrow get a fair crack at a career in hospitality. So head down to your local and raise a glass for a good cause.