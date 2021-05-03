48 hours in Melbourne

There is a reason The New York Times said Lune Croissanterie's croissants were "the best in the world". Lune croissants are almost mathematically perfect: crisp and golden with visible layers of delicate pastry. Come early if you want to nab a twice-cooked almond croissant or the lemon curd cruffins, piped to the gills with a tart curd and sprinkled with citrus sugar. One of the baristas takes coffee orders from the queue to the pastry service counter and by the time you pick a croissant or cruffin and have it served to you warm from the oven, your coffee will be ready. And if you don't feel like schlepping to Fitzroy, there is also an outpost on Flinders Lane in the city.