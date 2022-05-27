Melbourne
A couple sitting inside of a tent.
Photograph: Destination Phillip Island

The best things to do in Melbourne this Queen’s Birthday long weekend

Celebrate your extra day off with short getaways, big nights on the town or some much-needed rest and relaxation

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier


The Queen's Birthday public holiday falls on June 13, but did you know that Queen Elizabeth's birthday is actually on April 21? According to the BBC, this strange tradition of having two birthdays for the monarch dates back to 1908, during the reign of King George II. The King's actual birthday was in late autumn, but he was keen on a sunny outdoor celebration, so he selected a summer date for the celebration.

The tradition stuck, and now Australians get to enjoy a long weekend over the second weekend of June. Whether you're keen on a short getaway, a big night out on the town or to get some rest and relaxation in, we've rounded up heaps of ways that you can celebrate Queen Lizzie's belated birthday this year. 

Looking to explore some of our city's coolest experiences? Check out our guide to 101 things everyone should do in Melbourne at least once.

Things to do over the long weekend


Book a private winter wonderland in the form of a cosy igloo
Photograph: Supplied

Book a private winter wonderland in the form of a cosy igloo

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Footscray

Keen on eating and drinking outside this winter, but less keen on the bone-chilling cold? Thanks to four venues across Melbourne, you can now book your very own private igloo. Step inside, settle into the cosy chairs draped with blankets and furry pillows and prepare to warm yourself up from the inside with delicious food and beverage packages. 

Read more
Buy ticket

Geek out at Oz Comic-Con
Shutterstock

Geek out at Oz Comic-Con

  • Things to do
  • Expos and conventions
  • South Wharf

Unlock a new dimension at Oz Comic-Con's first full-scale festival since 2019. The 2022 line-up promises an impressive roster of international guests – plus some of our most prominent home-grown talent. Taking place from 11-12 June at the Melbourne International Conference and Exhibition Centre, the event will be held in conjunction with Animaga, a celebration of anime, manga, games and Japanese culture. 

Read more
Buy ticket

Recharge your batteries with a Sleep Retreat
Photograph: Ekaterina Bolovtsova

Recharge your batteries with a Sleep Retreat

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Melbourne

Whether you're a jet-lagged traveller, a parent who craves much-needed rest, a tired nine-to-fiver or you're simply worn down from the events of the last few challenging years, you deserve a bit of rest and relaxation. Catch up on those much-needed z's at the DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne. Five of the hotel's interior rooms have been transformed into sleep havens complete with products by five Australian brands that facilitate sleep and help sweet dreams come true. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Visit this mysterious and supernatural forest pop-up
Photograph: Rising

Visit this mysterious and supernatural forest pop-up

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Melbourne

See Sidney Myer Music Bowl as you’ve never seen it before in the Wilds. The outdoor amphitheatre is being turned into a supernatural forest filled with art, light, ice and moonlight. New York City-based Australian technologist artists Tin and Ed have created a glowing, colourful biosphere made from 3D sculptures for visitors to wander through. There will be DJs pumping tunes to get visitors moving, as well as meandering mascots and live performers.

Read more
Buy ticket

Breathe in some fresh air at Melbourne's best secret gardens
Photograph: Parks Victoria

Breathe in some fresh air at Melbourne's best secret gardens

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

We've definitely become experts in the parks and gardens nearest to our homes, but now is the time to explore a bit further afield. Luckily there are lots of parks and gardens in Melbourne that are slightly off the beaten path. Here you'll find gardens devoted to Australian natives, fancy ferns and some not-so-ubiquitous plants like cacti, rhododendrons, tulips and lotuses – perfect for when you need some green in your life.

Read more
See the streamlined, one-play version of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'
Photograph: MIchelle Grace Hunder

See the streamlined, one-play version of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Melbourne

The main pillars of the story remain – picking up where JK Rowling’s novels ended, we meet the children of famed wizard Harry Potter as they depart for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, the enduring friendships that kept Harry alive are elusive for Harry’s awkward son Albus, and when he fails to live up to the towering expectations of not just his school but the entire wizarding world, his sole friendship becomes both his greatest refuge and his biggest vulnerability.

Read more
Buy ticket

Hit the road and visit the arty hub of Castlemaine
Photograph: Michelle Jarni

Hit the road and visit the arty hub of Castlemaine

  • Travel

The coast gets all the glory, with its shining vistas and its glittering seascapes. But central Victoria should be your next weekend away destination, particularly the arty hub of Castlemaine and foodie destination Kyneton. In recent years, Castlemaine and its surrounding towns have developed a reputation for being home to artists, musicians, writers and creatives. Castlemaine punches way above its weight when it comes to cultural festivals and activities – not to mention restaurants that are well worth the drive north. 

Read more

Splash out for this lavish staycation package
Photograph: Supplied

Splash out for this lavish staycation package

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Melbourne

Stepping inside the Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street is like going back in time, and in celebration of the hotel's one-year anniversary, you're invited to experience the lavish Celebrations Stay Package. When you check into your stylish guest room, you'll find a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine by Mornington Peninsula's Quealy Winemakers, a box of chocolates by local bean-to-bar chocolatier Atypic Chocolate, coffee by Cacao Chocolate and bathroom amenities by Hunter Lab. Settle in, crack open that bottle and munch on those chocolates before sinking into your plush bed.

Read more
Check prices


See sexy thriller and smash-hit musical 'Cruel Intentions'
Photograph: Nicole Cleary

See sexy thriller and smash-hit musical 'Cruel Intentions'

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

The film's music was the soundtrack to the summer, featuring '90s artists like Counting Crows, Fatboy Slim, Marcy Playground, the Verve and Blur. So, in 2015, Lindsey Rosin, Jordan Ross and the film's writer and director, Roger Kumble, turned the story into a jukebox musical, leaning hard into '90s nostalgia (like, really hard. The musical's subtitle is 'the '90s musical').

Read more
Buy ticket
Gather some friends and try your hand at an escape room
Photograph: Nicola Dowse

Gather some friends and try your hand at an escape room

  • Things to do

We are truly living in the golden age of the escape room. It's hard to remember a time when there weren't super-fun puzzle rooms throughout Melbourne, but the first one only opened in 2014. Now there are virtual escape rooms and online escape rooms, along with the bricks-and-mortar kind. Each escape room revolves around a different theme – and they cater to all manner of phobias. Time Out took the challenge of visiting escape rooms all over Melbourne. Whether we got out in time is a different matter.

Read more

Visit gorgeous natural wonders just a short drive from Melbourne
Photograph: Mark Watson

Visit gorgeous natural wonders just a short drive from Melbourne

  • Travel

One of the many great things about Victoria is that it's a comparitively small state, meaning that most destinations are within a day's drive from the capital of Melbourne. And boy, are there a lot of amazing destinations to visit. From surreal pink salt lakes to misty rainforests and ancient mountain ranges, Victoria is replete in natural wonders worth travelling for – and we've rounded up some of the best.

Read more
Book in for massages, facials and treatments
Photograph: Supplied

Book in for massages, facials and treatments

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas

Are you overdue for a bit of self-care? Give your muscles the gift of a deep tissue massage or refresh your complexion with a soothing facial at these retreats around Melbourne. From luxury day spas and bathhouses to cosmetic clinics and wellness centres, there's a range of treatment options for you to choose from that will leave you feeling soft, warm and radiant. 

Read more
Go for a hike

