The best things to do in Melbourne this Queen’s Birthday long weekend

The Queen's Birthday public holiday falls on June 13, but did you know that Queen Elizabeth's birthday is actually on April 21? According to the BBC, this strange tradition of having two birthdays for the monarch dates back to 1908, during the reign of King George II. The King's actual birthday was in late autumn, but he was keen on a sunny outdoor celebration, so he selected a summer date for the celebration.

The tradition stuck, and now Australians get to enjoy a long weekend over the second weekend of June. Whether you're keen on a short getaway, a big night out on the town or to get some rest and relaxation in, we've rounded up heaps of ways that you can celebrate Queen Lizzie's belated birthday this year.

