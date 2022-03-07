Things to do in Melbourne today

Moreland dwellers are spoiled for choice when it comes to musical talent, never more than during the annual Brunswick Music Festival, when international and local acts party with locals in a celebration of great music. This year, you can look forward to 11 jam-packed days of live shows and events, with every ticket $20 or less, plus booking fee, and some are free. Since all the venues are in Brunswick, you can easily do a gig crawl and make a whole night of it. Kick things off from 6pm on Friday, March 4 with the free opening party at Gilpin Park. The line-up includes Harvey Sutherland, DJ PGZ, Mothafunk and SO.Crates. Follow it up with the opening night after-party at Rubix Warehouse featuring the likes of Jazz, Kalyani, Kia and Strange Interactions. Highlights of the rest of the program include live performances by four-piece rock group Pseudo Mind Hive with support from psych-rock trio Heavy Amber, neo-soul singer Kaiit with support from rappers Pricie and ThatKidMaz and First Nations hip-hop artist Ziggy Ramo. On top of gigs, some of the event highlights include the Blak Dot Gallery artist market, an open mic night exclusive to First Nations artists, the 'Covid Wrecked My Tour' merch market and the emerging artist panel series by Small Time Incubator Programme. Head to the Brunswick Music Festival website to browse the full program and to book tickets.
