Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Melbourne skyline over Flinders Street
Photograph: Dmitry Osipenko/Unsplash

Things to do in Melbourne today

It's your social emergency saviour for fun things to do in Melbourne today

Advertising

Wondering what to do in Melbourne today? We can help. Check out our curated guide to all the fun things to do in Melbourne right now and here's a list of things to do at home if you'd rather not venture out.

Want more? Check out these great free things to do, or head outside on a hike or bike ride. Want to plan for the weekend? Here's our guide to this weekend's events.

Things to do in Melbourne today

Brunswick Music Festival
Photograph: Simon Fazio

1. Brunswick Music Festival

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Brunswick

Moreland dwellers are spoiled for choice when it comes to musical talent, never more than during the annual Brunswick Music Festival, when international and local acts party with locals in a celebration of great music.  This year, you can look forward to 11 jam-packed days of live shows and events, with every ticket $20 or less, plus booking fee, and some are free. Since all the venues are in Brunswick, you can easily do a gig crawl and make a whole night of it.  Kick things off from 6pm on Friday, March 4 with the free opening party at Gilpin Park. The line-up includes Harvey Sutherland, DJ PGZ, Mothafunk and SO.Crates. Follow it up with the opening night after-party at Rubix Warehouse featuring the likes of Jazz, Kalyani, Kia and Strange Interactions.  Highlights of the rest of the program include live performances by four-piece rock group Pseudo Mind Hive with support from psych-rock trio Heavy Amber, neo-soul singer Kaiit with support from rappers Pricie and ThatKidMaz and First Nations hip-hop artist Ziggy Ramo. On top of gigs, some of the event highlights include the Blak Dot Gallery artist market, an open mic night exclusive to First Nations artists, the 'Covid Wrecked My Tour' merch market and the emerging artist panel series by Small Time Incubator Programme.  Head to the Brunswick Music Festival website to browse the full program and to book tickets. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Anna Karenina
Photograph: Jeff Busby

2. Anna Karenina

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Southbank

Russia hasn’t always been a breeding ground of barbarity; it was once a fertile cultural haven in Europe. Tolstoy published his masterpiece Anna Karenina in 1878 during a period of liberal reform, and his novel expressed the shifting moral dynamics of his time. The Australian Ballet didn’t intend to present this new adaptation as Russian bombs drop on Ukrainian heads, but it certainly colours the experience, even underlining the central character’s wretchedness and despair.It’s been adapted for the ballet twice before, and it isn’t hard to see why: intensely psychological, inherently dramatic but also simple to understand, Anna’s doomed love affair with Count Vronsky has the kind of seething high romanticism perfectly attuned to the dancer’s body. Choreographer Yuri Possokhov luxuriates in the lyricism that is only suggested in Tolstoy’s hyper-realist style, but he also connects directly with the work’s savage inevitability.Possokhov opens, like Tolstoy, at a train station where Anna (Robyn Hendricks) and husband Karenin (Adam Bull) witness the death of a railway worker, crushed in an act of foreshadowing by an oncoming train. Already, with David Finn’s saturnine lighting and Finn Ross’s persuasive projections, despondency mingles with the expectation of high drama to create a palpable mood of tragedy in motion. And this is even before we meet the honey trap that is Vronsky (danced memorably by Callum Linnane on the night he was elevated to principal artist).In the initial ba

Read review
Buy ticket
Advertising
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Photograph: Michelle Grace Hunder

3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is every bit the “spectacular spectacular” fans have waited for, bursting onto the stage with the same visual splendour and captivating music that made Baz Luhrmann’s film such a hit. Make no mistake, the audience is attending the Moulin Rouge, not the Regent Theatre, with the set spilling out from the stage, conjuring the famous French nightclub in the heart of Melbourne. Performers spill out from the stage too, and it’s well worth taking your seat before showtime to watch as the ensemble slowly, deliberately loll about and casual stun with physical feats. The easy, graceful tempo is a ruse, however, because as soon as the curtain goes up, Moulin Rouge comes at you with guns blazing. Let’s get this out of the way first: if you’re familiar with the film – and presumably many in the audience are – you’re going to notice a lot of similarities and a lot of differences. The plot is thus; young Christian arrives in Paris, joins the Bohemian movement, and falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, Satine. The love is reciprocated but made more difficult by the fact Satine must court the rich, villainous Duke of Monroth so he’ll save the Moulin Rouge from financial ruin.  Unlike the film, however, Moulin Rouge! The Musical opens with ‘Welcome to the Moulin Rouge’ – the famous medley featuring ‘Lady Marmalade’. It’s a big, bold, saucy number to lead with, and one that is triumphantly performed by the four “lady Ms” – aka Nini, Chocolat, Babydoll and Ar

Read review
Buy ticket
Stay Woke
Photograph: Phoebe Powell

4. Stay Woke

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Comedy
  • Southbank

Introducing the first play to bow within the Malthouse’s Beckett Theatre in more than two years – Aran Thangaratnam’s Stay Woke – dramaturg Mark Pritchard reminded a balmy courtyard crowded with jubilant returnees that the word “woke” was not a new one coined in the age of progressive, TikTok-ing Gen Zs.  Although it's often hurled back at them as an insult by pundits on the right, the term actually hails from the Civil Rights movement in the US. Activists, including the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr, implored folks to wake up to the injustices inflicted on African-Americans and stay awake. As he said in 1968: “One of the great liabilities of history is that all too many people fail to remain awake through great periods of social change.” The complexities of our times, which have brought both great strides forward and depressing slides backwards on racial equality, are sent up in mischievous style by doctor and playwright Thangaratnam in his sophomore play. The first to be directed IRL by Malthouse artist in residence Bridget Balodis, whose term has been stalled by lockdowns, Stay Woke is a crowd-pleasing ripper.  It casts Green Room Award-winning Dushan Philips, an eminently charismatic presence, with equally impressive newcomer Kaivu Suvarna. They play crankily estranged brothers Niv and Sai, who have somewhat reluctantly agreed to a snowbound getaway on Mount Buller for the weekend. Snowflakes drift serenely beyond the glass wall of set designer Matilda Woodroofe’s wonder

Read review
Buy ticket
Advertising
Moonlight Cinema
Photograph: Supplied

5. Moonlight Cinema

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Melbourne

The Moonlight Cinema has announced its return to the Botanic Gardens this summer, as well as a first-time commitment to going green. Through a partnership with Garnier, every screening will be 100 per cent powered by solar panels. Catch your favourite flicks after dark and under a sky full of stars, minus the environmental impact.  Starting on Dec 2, moviegoers can expect a line-up of new releases including Dear Evan Hansen, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Shang-Chi. In the lead-up to Christmas, you can catch a string of festive favourites like Love Actually, The Holiday, Home Alone and Die Hard.  Those looking to splurge can opt for the gold grass experience, with comfy bean bag beds and a premium view of the big screen. You don't even have to get up for movie snacks or drinks, as waiters will happily take your order. And it wouldn't be summer if you didn't treat yourself to some ice cream, so reserve tickets to the Connoisseur Lounge and beat the heat with decadent and creamy flavours.  Moonlight is also a dog-friendly experience, so feel free to bring along the furriest member of your family and let him plonk down on a plush dog bean bed while snacking on canine movie snacks.  Screenings kick off at sundown (which is around 8.45pm during summer but as early as 6pm in April), and tickets range from $18-$40. See the current program here.

Read more
Buy ticket
Melbourne Fashion Festival
Photograph: Supplied

6. Melbourne Fashion Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Melbourne

If you love all things Australian fashion and design, get ready for Melbourne Fashion Festival to take over the city this March. The ten-day program will run from March 3 to 12 and will feature free and ticketed events including runway shows, workshops and shopping events.  The festival will mainly be based in Fed Square and the space will undergo a transformation into a dedicated fashion district – expect glamorous experiences and heaps of fashion pop-ups. Events will also be taking place at other venues around Melbourne, including the Queen Victoria Market and Collingwood Yards.  To kick things off, David Jones will present a Gala Runway on March 3 to show the brand's latest collection. Other program highlights include the Independent Runway (Mar 10), which showcases the work of independent brands, the Thread Count exhibition (Mar 3-12), which showcases the stories of First Nations fibre artisans, and a clothing swap (Mar 6) where you can find preloved pieces and give yours to others. This year, the festival is also launching its inaugural First Nations fashion industry pathways program, titled 'Mob in Fashion'. Developed in partnership with Indigenous model Nathan McGuire, the program will support First Nations talent with learning and training opportunities in the fashion industry.  Visit the Melbourne Fashion Festival website for more program details.  

Read more
Advertising
Barefoot Cinema
Photograph: David Caspar

7. Barefoot Cinema

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema
  • St Kilda

After a two-year hiatus, Barefoot Cinema is back to offer Victorians the chance to enjoy an array of films screened in gorgeous locations. This year, the cinema will take over three spectacular locations: Mount Martha, St Kilda and Werribee Park. Around 35 films will be shown over the three-month season including highlights like House of Gucci, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The French Dispatch and Licorice Pizza.  From January 5-22, head to Mount Martha and catch a flick at the Briars, one of the oldest properties on the Mornington Peninsula. The location boasts vineyard views and visitors are welcome to roam the historic homestead.  After the Mount Martha screenings, Barefoot will head closer to the city at the St Kilda Botanical Gardens from February 1-26. The gardens are home to a plethora of local indigenous plants, a giant chessboard, an ornamental pond, children's play spaces, a heritage gazebo and glasshouses. Arrive early so that you have some time to explore the grounds before settling in for a night under the stars.  Lastly, Barefoot will head out west to the Victorian State Rose Garden at Werribee Park. From March 1-19, get ready to take in a flick while surrounded by the splendour of thousands of roses. Explore the grounds and the mansion, and if you're keen to spend the day in Werribee, head to the Werribee Zoo beforehand.  Enjoy live music and lawn games before the film, and be sure to grab a drink from the Barefoot Bar or enjoy sample products from brands like Matso

Read more
Buy ticket
Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise
Photograph: © Canberrra Museum and Gallery

8. Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise

  • Art
  • Paintings
  • Bulleen

Sidney Nolan, the 20th-century painter perhaps best known for his signature geometric Ned Kellys, is one of Australia's most renowned artists. He's also known for having had a deep personal connection to what is now Heide Museum of Modern Art – hence it makes perfect sense that the gallery is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a fresh new exhibition on the famous artist.  Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise presents 81 works from the artist that look back over his career and his relationship to Heide (and its original owners, John and Sunday Reed). The exhibition showcases Nolan's work through six themes. These include Childhood Heaven (peering into Nolan's youth growing up in St Kilda), Garden of Eden (Nolan's formative years creating at Heide), The Promised Land (following Nolan's travels to Europe, Africa and Antarctica in the 1950s) and Paradise Garden (which brings Nolan's 'Paradise Garden' drawings to life as an immersive installation).  Heide head curator Kendrah Morgan says: "Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise is an important project for Heide. It acknowledges Nolan’s significance to not only the history of Heide and its reputation as a crucible of modernism in Australia, but also to its legacy." Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise opens Feb 19.

Read more
Advertising
Jagged Little Pill
Photograph: Supplied/Matthew Murphy

9. Jagged Little Pill

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

This is a review of the Sydney season of Jagged Little Pill. While it is, on paper, a jukebox musical in the same vein as Mamma Mia! or We Will Rock You, the red-raw, heart-on-her-sleeve lyrics from Alanis Morisette’s generation-defining album allow for a far richer narrative to emerge in Jagged Little Pill. It tells the story of an American family coming apart at the seams, and weaves in a tapestry of urgent social issues. But it's also a show about the hope that springs from facing such challenges, and that’s surely something to cling onto. All the hits of the Canadian singer-songwriter’s 1995-released megahit record are present and accounted for: ‘You Oughta Know’, ‘Hand In My Pocket,’ and ‘Ironic’ (a song much debated by grammar nerds, which gets its own self-aware nod in the show). But as a bonus, Morissette has written two brand-new tunes especially for the show.   Ahead of Jagged Little Pill’s Broadway debut, Morissette worked on the music with fellow Grammy-winner Glen Ballard, with Oscar-winner Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully) on story duties. Rounding out the all-star creative team is director (and Tony Award-winner) Diane Paulus (Pippin), with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical direction by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt. In this electrifying Australian premiere production, the whole cast have their moments to shine – but it is Natalie Bassingthwaighte as the soul-cycling, pill-popping mother Mary Jane Healy and Maggie McKenna a

Read review
Admissions
Photograph: Sami Bisso

10. Admissions

  • Theatre
  • Southbank

Kat Stewart (Heisenberg, Offspring) and William McKenna (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) team up in this satire shining a stark light on privilege and power in the education system. The award-winning play is as funny as it is sharp; Sherri Rosen-Mason (Stewart) is the head of admissions at an exclusive high school, while her husband is the principal. And both of them are committed to increasing diversity under their stewardship. But when their son’s application to Yale is deferred, the couple find their convictions tested: how far are they willing to go to affect change in the world? Admissions has been named Best Play in both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards, with the MTC production directed by Gary Abrahams (Bad Jews). 

Read more
Buy ticket
See what's on for the weekend
Show moreLoading animation

More things to do in Melbourne

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.