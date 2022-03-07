Things to do in Melbourne today

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is every bit the “spectacular spectacular” fans have waited for, bursting onto the stage with the same visual splendour and captivating music that made Baz Luhrmann’s film such a hit. Make no mistake, the audience is attending the Moulin Rouge, not the Regent Theatre, with the set spilling out from the stage, conjuring the famous French nightclub in the heart of Melbourne. Performers spill out from the stage too, and it’s well worth taking your seat before showtime to watch as the ensemble slowly, deliberately loll about and casual stun with physical feats. The easy, graceful tempo is a ruse, however, because as soon as the curtain goes up, Moulin Rouge comes at you with guns blazing. Let’s get this out of the way first: if you’re familiar with the film – and presumably many in the audience are – you’re going to notice a lot of similarities and a lot of differences. The plot is thus; young Christian arrives in Paris, joins the Bohemian movement, and falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, Satine. The love is reciprocated but made more difficult by the fact Satine must court the rich, villainous Duke of Monroth so he’ll save the Moulin Rouge from financial ruin. Unlike the film, however, Moulin Rouge! The Musical opens with ‘Welcome to the Moulin Rouge’ – the famous medley featuring ‘Lady Marmalade’. It’s a big, bold, saucy number to lead with, and one that is triumphantly performed by the four “lady Ms” – aka Nini, Chocolat, Babydoll and Ar