Don’t let the dreary weather dampen your spirits. Here are the best activities and things to do while you wait out the typhoon.

With a typhoon upon us, that means almost everything is closed, and nearly all of us are indoors, riding out the heavy rain from wherever we are. Stuck inside and bored? Well, if there's anything that the pandemic taught us, it's to be creative with our time indoors. So, to keep our minds busy, we've come up with a quick list of things to try to help stave off the crazy.

RECOMMENDED: Use this downtime to plan your next meal out in the city, here’s a list of the hottest new restaurants to book this month.