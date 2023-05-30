Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
mtr
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Hong Kong MTR map: How to get around the city

The quickest and easiest way to travel across town

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

Right, so you’ve got our ultimate Hong Kong bucket list on hand, you know which of the city’s best restaurants and best bars you want to hit up, but how do you get to all these places?

Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway, aka the MTR, is cheap, efficient, and the best way to get across the entire city (well, unless you need to get to some of Hong Kong’s secret islands and require a ferry). 

Check out the Hong Kong MTR map below and have your Octopus Card ready!

Hong Kong MTR map
Photograph: Courtesy mtr.com.hk

RECOMMENDED: If you prefer to hop on a double-decker, here are some of the most scenic bus routes you can take in Hong Kong.

Looking for things to do around Hong Kong?

Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.