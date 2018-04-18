0
The City of London restaurants

Dine in style at one of the City’s best restaurants

By Time Out London Food & Drink Posted: Wednesday April 18 2018

You don’t need a sharp suit or an expense account to eat out in the City. The restaurants in London’s Square Mile are a delight whether you’re on a budget or buttering up a banker. From burgers and noodles to old-fashioned oysters and champagne – it’s all here. Dig in.

London's best restaurants in the City

1 Lombard Street

1 Lombard Street

Housed within the kind of handsome, neo-classical bank building that the City does better than anywhere, this long-standing brasserie is a grand, striking space, all cream walls and marble, with a huge domed skylight above the circular bar. Breakfasts are good for business, while the full menu promises pimped-up variations on the classics.

 

Bank
Angler

Angler

Venue says: “Our opulent Russian inspired winter terrace is now open. Voted one of the best in London.”

Michelin-starred seafood cookery is the lure at this swanky City restaurant up on the seventh floor of the South Place Hotel. The food’s ultra-modern and impeccably crafted – a perfect fit for the dining room’s sophisticated vibe and gleaming monochrome interiors. Smooth-as-silk service is a bonus for the City’s expense-account crowd.   

Moorgate
Bad Egg

Bad Egg

A City brunch spot with an American diner feel, Bad Egg comes courtesy of London’s bbq king Neil Rankin (Pitt Cue, Temper etc) – so expect smoky thrills and guilty pleasures galore, all driven by a rocking and rolling soundtrack. Don’t miss the pulled pork and kimchi hash or the ’nduja cheese fries. Manically popular.

Moorgate
Beany Green

Beany Green

One for the City’s early birds, this bright and breezy Antipodean café makes lots of friends from its pitch within Broadgate Circle. From huge savoury ‘power balls’ to sticky sweet ‘energy balls’, healthy fast food is the all-day deal. Shiny happy interiors, loud hip hop, tuned-in staff – you get the picture.

Moorgate
Blacklock City

Blacklock City

It’s almost too casual for the sharp-suited expense-account crowd, but this trendy take on a British chop house is still a cut above when it comes to deliciously crusted, smoky meats. Herb-flecked flatbreads are on hand to soak up the juices, while jazzy cocktails provide a boozy kick.

Aldgate
Bleecker

Bleecker

When only a filthy-good burger made with rare-breed dry-aged beef will do, Bleecker in Bloomberg Arcade comes up trumps for the City’s meat-mad hordes. The oozing bacon cheeseburger is a carnivore’s dream – especially when it’s loaded up with ketchup, mustard and a side of ‘angry fries’ drizzled in blue cheese and hot sauce.  

Mansion House
Cabotte

Cabotte

It’s named after a Burgundian winegrower’s hut, but there’s nothing homespun about this French restaurant – an upscale haven for City slickers who like to do business over good food and wine. With backing from ace sommeliers Xavier Rousset and Gearoid Devaney, Cabotte is a dream ticket for oenophiles, while the food oozes well-heeled Gallic class.

Mansion House
Café Sou

Café Sou

Like a grand railway café within The Ned’s gargantuan indoor boulevards, this plush Parisian eatery is a très jolie hideaway and speedy refuelling point for local workers on the go. Sandwiches, quiches, omelettes and salads are its stock in trade – and there are wines too, if you need a quick sharpener.    

Bank
City Caphe

City Caphe

Look for the queues and follow the trail of enticing aromas to find this dinky lunchtime-only Vietnamese canteen near Guildhall. The decor’s sparse, but prices are low and a cheery atmosphere prevails. Bowls of spiced pho, bánh mì, summer rolls and vermicelli salads fly out the door.  

Read more
Mansion House
City Social

City Social

Promising low-key glamour in high-rise surroundings, City Social is one of super-chef Jason Atherton’s more conservative ventures – a Michelin-starred go-to for anyone wanting to impress or let off steam. The gorgeous, sexy space comes with show-stopping wraparound views (even from the loos) and a menu of please-all contemporary food.  

Moorgate
Still hungry?

The 100 best restaurants in London

The 100 best restaurants in London

Feast your eyes on the best restaurants in London, from seasoned stalwarts never falling out of fashion to tasty newcomers doing bold new things in the kitchen.

Read more
By: Tania Ballantine Posted: Wednesday April 11 2018, 12:00am

Zuliani bruno

The Door oyster bar restaurant is well known for its Oysters and Great steak with an efficient service needed for the city

julien

the new website is atrocious to look for restaurants. Please bring the old one.

