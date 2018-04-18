The City of London restaurants
Dine in style at one of the City’s best restaurants
You don’t need a sharp suit or an expense account to eat out in the City. The restaurants in London’s Square Mile are a delight whether you’re on a budget or buttering up a banker. From burgers and noodles to old-fashioned oysters and champagne – it’s all here. Dig in.
London's best restaurants in the City
1 Lombard Street
Housed within the kind of handsome, neo-classical bank building that the City does better than anywhere, this long-standing brasserie is a grand, striking space, all cream walls and marble, with a huge domed skylight above the circular bar. Breakfasts are good for business, while the full menu promises pimped-up variations on the classics.
Angler
Venue says: “Our opulent Russian inspired winter terrace is now open. Voted one of the best in London.”
Michelin-starred seafood cookery is the lure at this swanky City restaurant up on the seventh floor of the South Place Hotel. The food’s ultra-modern and impeccably crafted – a perfect fit for the dining room’s sophisticated vibe and gleaming monochrome interiors. Smooth-as-silk service is a bonus for the City’s expense-account crowd.
Bad Egg
A City brunch spot with an American diner feel, Bad Egg comes courtesy of London’s bbq king Neil Rankin (Pitt Cue, Temper etc) – so expect smoky thrills and guilty pleasures galore, all driven by a rocking and rolling soundtrack. Don’t miss the pulled pork and kimchi hash or the ’nduja cheese fries. Manically popular.
Beany Green
One for the City’s early birds, this bright and breezy Antipodean café makes lots of friends from its pitch within Broadgate Circle. From huge savoury ‘power balls’ to sticky sweet ‘energy balls’, healthy fast food is the all-day deal. Shiny happy interiors, loud hip hop, tuned-in staff – you get the picture.
Blacklock City
It’s almost too casual for the sharp-suited expense-account crowd, but this trendy take on a British chop house is still a cut above when it comes to deliciously crusted, smoky meats. Herb-flecked flatbreads are on hand to soak up the juices, while jazzy cocktails provide a boozy kick.
Bleecker
When only a filthy-good burger made with rare-breed dry-aged beef will do, Bleecker in Bloomberg Arcade comes up trumps for the City’s meat-mad hordes. The oozing bacon cheeseburger is a carnivore’s dream – especially when it’s loaded up with ketchup, mustard and a side of ‘angry fries’ drizzled in blue cheese and hot sauce.
Cabotte
It’s named after a Burgundian winegrower’s hut, but there’s nothing homespun about this French restaurant – an upscale haven for City slickers who like to do business over good food and wine. With backing from ace sommeliers Xavier Rousset and Gearoid Devaney, Cabotte is a dream ticket for oenophiles, while the food oozes well-heeled Gallic class.
Café Sou
Like a grand railway café within The Ned’s gargantuan indoor boulevards, this plush Parisian eatery is a très jolie hideaway and speedy refuelling point for local workers on the go. Sandwiches, quiches, omelettes and salads are its stock in trade – and there are wines too, if you need a quick sharpener.
City Caphe
Look for the queues and follow the trail of enticing aromas to find this dinky lunchtime-only Vietnamese canteen near Guildhall. The decor’s sparse, but prices are low and a cheery atmosphere prevails. Bowls of spiced pho, bánh mì, summer rolls and vermicelli salads fly out the door.
City Social
Promising low-key glamour in high-rise surroundings, City Social is one of super-chef Jason Atherton’s more conservative ventures – a Michelin-starred go-to for anyone wanting to impress or let off steam. The gorgeous, sexy space comes with show-stopping wraparound views (even from the loos) and a menu of please-all contemporary food.
Still hungry?
The 100 best restaurants in London
Feast your eyes on the best restaurants in London, from seasoned stalwarts never falling out of fashion to tasty newcomers doing bold new things in the kitchen.
Comments
Snaps & Rye
A bright, clean jewel in the centre of Notting Hill, Danish café-slash-restaurant Snaps + Rye is the true embodiment of that near-untranslatable Scandi philosophy, hygge. Its founders define hygge as a state of being beyond cosyness, “where all your senses are evoked by just feeling good”. And while total sensory satisfaction might sound like a pretty high bar for such a humble space, which by day serves open sandwiches and pastries, Snaps + Rye raises it. Sensory nirvana begins with the service. I’m ushered into the simple, well-lit room by a waiter so genuinely welcoming I mistake her for the owner. She talks us through the four-course evening set menu (available Thursday-Saturday) with the kind of passion and knowledge that’s infectious. The cuisine here is Danish but the chef, Tania Steytler, is Cornish. The result is food that’s creative but beautifully understated. Steytler was previously head chef at Gloucestershire fish specialist Severn & Wye Smokery, and her respect for quality ingredients is wonderfully apparent. Take the third course, my personal highlight, an exquisite dish of cured salmon, scorched potato and Danish prawns – the saltiness of the fish and the smokiness of the potatoes perfectly balance one another, but every flavour is so fine and clean it stands alone. Another triumph is the starter of tender asparagus, goat’s curd, toasted seeds and pickled baby tomatoes. The sweetness of the tomatoes perfectly offsets the sharpness of the cheese and the re
Venue says: “Snaps & Rye have been selected for a Time Out Recommended Award. We consider Snaps & Rye to be one of the best of its kind in London.”
The Door oyster bar restaurant is well known for its Oysters and Great steak with an efficient service needed for the city
the new website is atrocious to look for restaurants. Please bring the old one.