The best things to do in Melbourne this ANZAC Day long weekend

The Dawn Service is a tradition that came out of the military practice of 'standing to' at dawn, a time when troops are vulnerable to attacks. Each year, the event draws thousands to the Shrine of Remembrance while millions more around the world follow the ceremony on television and radio. This year, the Dawn Service will commence at 5.30am, followed by the ANZAC Day March at 8.30am.
Easter long weekend has barely passed us by, and now we're lucky enough to enjoy another long weekend with ANZAC Day just around the corner. If you're keen to stay in and around the city, we've rounded up everything from comedy shows and art exhibitions to our favourite hotels and nightclubs. Looking to get out of the city for a bit? We've also rounded up our favourite road trips, campsites and glamping sites to help you get off the grid.
