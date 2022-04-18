Melbourne
Timeout

A group of friends camping and playing card games.
Photograph: KoolShooters

The best things to do in Melbourne this ANZAC Day long weekend

ANZAC Day is just around the corner, so maximise the three-day weekend with fun events, road trips and more

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Easter long weekend has barely passed us by, and now we're lucky enough to enjoy another long weekend with ANZAC Day just around the corner. If you're keen to stay in and around the city, we've rounded up everything from comedy shows and art exhibitions to our favourite hotels and nightclubs. Looking to get out of the city for a bit? We've also rounded up our favourite road trips, campsites and glamping sites to help you get off the grid.

Keen to pamper yourself? Check out the best spas and bathhouses in Melbourne. 

Pay your respects at the ANZAC Day Dawn Service
Photograh: iStock

Pay your respects at the ANZAC Day Dawn Service

  • Things to do
  • South Yarra

The Dawn Service is a tradition that came out of the military practice of 'standing to' at dawn, a time when troops are vulnerable to attacks. Each year, the event draws thousands to the Shrine of Remembrance while millions more around the world follow the ceremony on television and radio. This year, the Dawn Service will commence at 5.30am, followed by the ANZAC Day March at 8.30am.

Watch the footy at the Common Man
Photograph: Supplied

Watch the footy at the Common Man

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • South Wharf

ANZAC Day is one of the biggest days on the footy calendar, and this year we're lucky enough to have two massive games on the agenda. Hawthorn will take on the Swans in Tassie at 12.30pm, followed by the Magpies facing off against the Bombers at 3.20pm. Catch all of the action on the big screen at this bar situated in South Wharf. Tickets are available here.

Grab a drink at Bar Paradox
Photograph: Ben Moynihan

Grab a drink at Bar Paradox

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Melbourne

Supernormal's ground floor is essentially built around its dramatic spiral staircase, which descends down to the basement floor. Until April 24, punters descending those stairs will find a glamorous hidden cocktail bar run by Orlando Marzo, whose bartending reputation is globally renowned. 

Plan a road trip to Bendigo to see the Elvis exhibition
Photograph: © EPE. Graceland and its marks are trademarks of EPE. All Rights Reserved. Elvis Presley™ © 2021 ABG EPE IP LLC.

Plan a road trip to Bendigo to see the Elvis exhibition

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Bendigo

Get ready Victoria, because the King is coming to Bendigo Art Gallery. Elvis: Direct from Graceland is a major new exhibition coming exclusively to the regional art gallery, and it explores Elvis Presley – his life and his work – in one of the most comprehensive exhibitions in Australia. 

Gaze in wonder at the Melbourne Museum's Triceratops skeleton
Photograph: Eugene Hyland

Gaze in wonder at the Melbourne Museum's Triceratops skeleton

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Carlton

Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs takes over two levels of Melbourne Museum in an exhibition that tracks the story of the dinosaurs from from the perspective of Horridus – i.e. that of a triceratops. Guests are plunged into the Cretaceus period for the exhibit, where they'll learn about the world in which Horridus lived and the creatures the dino lived alongside. 

Treat yourself to a staycation at one of Melbourne's best hotels
Photograph: W Melbourne/Supplied

Treat yourself to a staycation at one of Melbourne's best hotels

  • Hotels

The best hotels in Melbourne cover locations across the CBD, with an option for every type of traveller. From slipping into a private spa in a palatial penthouse to being surrounded by modern art in an intimate design hotel, bunking down in a beautiful room near the top Melbourne attractions is easily done. You'll even find some of the best restaurants and bars right outside their lobbies – talk about convenience!

 

Get some fresh ink at the Rites of Passage Tattoo Festival
Photograph: Supplied/Rites of Passage Tattoo Festival

Get some fresh ink at the Rites of Passage Tattoo Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Carlton

This three-day bonanza of body art kicks off on April 22 at the Royal Exhibition Building and will feature more than 250 of the world’s best tattoo artists. We’re talking about people like Troy Slack, Sou and Alessio Vanzan – a Melbourne-based tattooist who specialises in black and white, pop culture and realism designs.

Plan a road trip from Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

Plan a road trip from Melbourne

  • Travel

Victoria is a fantastic state to explore by car. From idyllic coastal towns to breathtaking alpine regions, our state has got a bit of everything. Buckle up and get ready to explore Victoria on one of the best road trips from Melbourne. We've done all the research so all you need to do is hop in the car and choose where to go. 

Hit the d-floor at one of Melbourne's best nightclubs
Photograph: Supplied

Hit the d-floor at one of Melbourne's best nightclubs

  • Clubs
  • House, disco and techno

Sometimes you just need to break a sweat and get loose on the dance floor. If you've been wanting to plan a big night out, here are our favourite clubs for electronica, dance, house, trap, disco, hip-hop and everything in between. Put on your best dancing shoes and an Instagram-worthy outfit and get ready to paint the town red.

