The best things to do in Melbourne this ANZAC Day long weekend

ANZAC Day is just around the corner, so maximise the three-day weekend with fun events, road trips and more

Easter long weekend has barely passed us by, and now we're lucky enough to enjoy another long weekend with ANZAC Day just around the corner. If you're keen to stay in and around the city, we've rounded up everything from comedy shows and art exhibitions to our favourite hotels and nightclubs. Looking to get out of the city for a bit? We've also rounded up our favourite road trips, campsites and glamping sites to help you get off the grid.

