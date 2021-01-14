Why they’re single

Eliza: She’s really open to meeting new people but also really picky.

Luke: He has trouble putting himself out there.



Ideal date:

Eliza: Grabbing a drink and walking around a neighborhood

Luke: Going on a hike together

THE DATE

First impression

Eliza: "I went up to him at the table, and it was very normal, not awkward at all. I was like, 'Wow, he’s normal!' He was very sweet. I go on a lot of dates with a lot of bizarre people but this felt normal in the best possible way."

Luke: "She seemed like a cool, down-to-earth person, and she was cute. She seemed cool."



Photograph: Hollis Johnson



Chemistry

Eliza: "Well, this is going back to me over thinking things. We definitely got along well. It wasn’t necessarily sparks and romance to me, but I don’t even know if that means anything. We definitely got along better than I do with most strangers."

Luke: "Yeah, I think there was romantic chemistry. It was a nice, easy conversation and it seemed like we were having fun. It was a lot of us just getting to know each other. I enjoyed hearing about her life and goals. She actually knew someone I went to college with."

Awkward Moment

Eliza: "I wear contacts and they’ve been really dry recently, so I was poking my eye the entire time. I was like, Does he know I’m having this eye trouble? I was winking... It was this whole thing. I brought it up, and then he was like, 'I’m having the same thing.' So we actually had that in common."

Luke: "I think both of our eyes were really dry during the date. I thought I was blinking like a crazy person. It was this really awkward thing. And she was touching her eyes a lot, so eventually we brought it up and found we were dealing with the same thing.”

Photograph: Hollis Johnson



Dystopia Dating Vibes

Eliza: "I honestly feel like I may have gone on more dates this summer and fall than ever. I still kind of had a thought like what if I got covid on this date. I forgot about it, but it was definitely something I kept going back to you in my head."

Luke: "It felt very strange. We both talked about how we’ve both been trying to actively date more. I think we were both talking about how we were passive in dating, so we’re both putting ourselves out there."

Afterward

Eliza: "He asked for my phone number, so maybe we’ll hang out again. We took the train together for a little bit and then said goodbye. He had to transfer so it was a quick goodbye. But it felt incredibly natural—as natural as a first date could feel."

Luke: "We ended up taking the train together a few stops. We kept going until I got to my spot. We said goodbye, I got her number and I think we left it off like we’d hang out."



Photograph: Hollis Johnson

Verdict [On a scale of five hearts]

Eliza: ♥♥♥♥ "It was shockingly good. We had a really fun time. He was sweet, fun to talk to and interesting. So we’ll see!"

Luke: ♥♥♥♥ " It went well! I had a good time. I enjoyed spending time with her and it was nice getting to know her. I’d do it again. It was a nice way to spend an evening."

Our daters went to Magic Hour Rooftop (485 7th Avenue, Times Square)

THE DATE SPOT

Eliza: "The fries were good! There’s definitely more of a club vibe. If you’re looking to go on a date in a very novel space that feels like a party, that’s the place to go."

Luke: "We really liked the fries. I also had a Paloma which was pretty good. It was a great blind date location since there's a lot to talk about. I felt like there was more there that we didn’t have time to explore as well."

Want to be set up on a free blind date?