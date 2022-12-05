Sydney
Get us in your inbox

Yayoi Kusama Flowers that Bloom in the Cosmos 2022
Photograph: AGNSW/Zan Wimberley; Yayoi Kusama's 'Flowers that Bloom in the Cosmos' 2022

The best things to do in Sydney between Christmas and NYE

Savour the best of Sydney as the year comes to a close

Written by
Time Out editors
,
Divya Venkataraman
&
Maya Skidmore
The five days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve are a strange, awkward, in-between time for everyone. Most places have closed shop for the summer, while others have new holiday hours that are tricky to wrap your head around.

At this time of year, Sydney tends to feel more empty than usual as most locals make a mass exodus for elsewhere, but if you plan on sticking around and having a lovely summer holiday in a Sydney that you're likely to get (probably, mostly) to yourself, we have put together a list for you of all the coolest things for you to do in town between Christmas Day and New Years'. 

You're welcome. 

Want more culture? Check out our guide to the best art exhibitions  and theatre and musicals on in Sydney this month. 

Things to do between Xmas and NYE

Check out the brand-new Sydney Modern project at the Art Gallery of NSW
Photograph: AGNSW/Iwan Baan

1. Check out the brand-new Sydney Modern project at the Art Gallery of NSW

  • Art
  • Art

Dates open: December 26-31

Price: Free

Want something to do that will most definitely blow your mind? We recommend heading to Sydney's freshest gallery that has just opened up after ten years at the Art Gallery of NSW. The most significant cultural development in the Harbour City since the Sydney Opera House, you cannot fully comprehend the scale of this mammoth building until you start descending down within it. Expect to explore a massive underground WW2 fuel bunker, a whole host of wildly colourful multisensory exhibitions, and an all-round art experience that rivals MoMa in New York. You heard it here first folks. 

Lie back at Moonlight Cinema
Photograph: Moonlight Cinema

2. Lie back at Moonlight Cinema

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Centennial Park

Dates open: December 27-30

Price: $18

These in-between times are perfect for catching a flick – and why not do it outdoors? Pack your picnic baskets and bring a blanket, because after months of being cooped up inside, Sydney's famous Moonlight Cinema is back for another run at Centennial Park. Yes, Love Actually is playing, multiple times. 

Scale new heights with BridgeClimb
Photograph: Supplied/Story Bridge Adventure Climb

4. Scale new heights with BridgeClimb

  • Things to do
  • The Rocks

Dates open: December 25-31

Price: From $198

If you’re a Sydneysider and you’re yet to climb the Harbour Bridge, now is as good a time as ever. They are open on Christmas Day for a festive time with a twist, and are hinting that Santa may make an appearance at the summit. Take in the iconic white sails of the Opera House, the silhouette of the Blue Mountains and the endless ocean that flows beyond the east.

Read more
Explore all 50 of Sydney's best beaches
Photograph: Adrian Rem/Unsplash

5. Explore all 50 of Sydney's best beaches

  • Attractions
  • Beaches

Dates open: Year round

Price: Free

All other kinds of activities aside, it's no secret that Sydney's real power lies in its astoundingly beautiful beaches. We have put together a list ranking the 50 best beaches in town. Spend the middle days hopping between them all, with each of these beachy selections chosen for their accessibility, safety and all-round beachy beauty that has to be seen to be believed. Start packing that picnic now.

Read more
Get thrilled at Luna Park
Photograph: Nigel Kippers

6. Get thrilled at Luna Park

  • Museums
  • Milsons Point

Dates open: December 26-30

Price: $50 (includes unlimited rides)

Whether you’re trying to keep the kids entertained or you just want to relive the excitement of going down a roller coaster, Luna Park is the perfect amusement park for all ages. There’s plenty of time for repeat rides on the Wild Mouse, soaking up history in Coney Island or spinning on the Rotor until you vomit (although we don’t recommend ending your night that way).

Read more
Do one of Sydney's best and easiest day hikes
Photograph: Destination NSW

8. Do one of Sydney's best and easiest day hikes

  • Sport and fitness
  • Walks

Dates: Year round 

Price: Free

In the national parks that sit on the city’s fringes, you'll find several wonderful hikes that are perfect for those who prefer a relaxed amble to a major expedition. Lace-up those boots, grab a fistful of trail mix, top up your water bottle and head out on one of these easy day hikes near Sydney.

Read more
Head down below at the aquarium
Photograph: Supplied/Sea Life Sydney Aquarium

9. Head down below at the aquarium

  • Museums
  • Darling Harbour

Dates open: December 26-31

Price: From $39.20 (if you book online)

Head underwater with the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, the world's largest indoor system of Australian marine life, with 60 tanks and three oceanaria filled with more than 12,000 animals from 650 different species. Highlights include Shark Valley, the Great Barrier Reef exhibit, Japanese Spider crabs and the Bay of Rays.

Read more
Make a splash at one of Sydney's best ocean pools
Photograph: Unsplash/Soft Rattles

11. Make a splash at one of Sydney's best ocean pools

  • Sport and fitness
  • Pools

Dates open: Year round

Price: Free

When you can’t choose between the beach and a swimming pool, these salty swimming spots have the best of both worlds. Dive in as the sun rises and you’ll have the baths to yourself, or wade in at high tide for a thrilling swell as waves crash against the walls. Here, we have collected Sydney's 11 best ocean pools for all your salty needs during the holiday season. 

Read more
Chill in one of Sydney's best parks
Photograph: Supplied/City of Sydney

12. Chill in one of Sydney's best parks

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

Dates open: Year-round

Price: Free

Whether you're looking to go for a run, walk your dog, have a sedate picnic or just take a break from your four walls, these are the parks to visit. They have sprawling open spaces, free barbecues and shaded spots to while away an afternoon or simply catch a break at lunchtime. Some of these parks also welcome horse riding, if you fancy a bit of equestrian exercise.  

Read more
See art at White Rabbit Gallery
Photograph: Supplied

13. See art at White Rabbit Gallery

  • Art
  • Chippendale

Dates: December 27-29

Price: Free

This four-storey temple of contemporary Chinese art is an inner-city must-visit, especially if you haven' been this year. Tune in for their brand-new exhibition, Shuo Shu that will be opening up on December 21. Over the gallery's history, we've seen things like room-filling sculptures of bondage and sex toys and flying human-insect hybrids soaring above visitors, so the general rule should be to expect the weird and wonderful. 

Read more
Get wild at Taronga Zoo
Photograph: Supplied/ Taronga Zoo

14. Get wild at Taronga Zoo

  • Museums
  • Mosman

Dates open: December 26-31

Price: From $35.10

Why not head to Mosman for a day amongst the animals in this middle period? Whether you’re a lover of mammals, reptiles or birds, there’s plenty to see, do and learn. Hang out with lion cubs at the African Safari, or spend your time in a dark cave with snakes and crocodiles at Reptile World. Head to the free flight bird show or the seals for the wild show, and visit the newly arrived dingo pups at their fresh Australian native exhibit.

Read more
