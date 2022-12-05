The five days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve are a strange, awkward, in-between time for everyone. Most places have closed shop for the summer, while others have new holiday hours that are tricky to wrap your head around.

At this time of year, Sydney tends to feel more empty than usual as most locals make a mass exodus for elsewhere, but if you plan on sticking around and having a lovely summer holiday in a Sydney that you're likely to get (probably, mostly) to yourself, we have put together a list for you of all the coolest things for you to do in town between Christmas Day and New Years'.

You're welcome.