Dates open: December 26-31
Price: Free
Want something to do that will most definitely blow your mind? We recommend heading to Sydney's freshest gallery that has just opened up after ten years at the Art Gallery of NSW. The most significant cultural development in the Harbour City since the Sydney Opera House, you cannot fully comprehend the scale of this mammoth building until you start descending down within it. Expect to explore a massive underground WW2 fuel bunker, a whole host of wildly colourful multisensory exhibitions, and an all-round art experience that rivals MoMa in New York. You heard it here first folks.