1. Kolae’s peanutty mussel skewers
My mind was completely blown by the mussel skewers at new Thai restaurant Kolae in Borough Market. Many of the dishes are roasted for hours upon hours, including the signature dish, a grilled mussel skewer. Imagine the best fudge you ever tasted was also the best shellfish you ever tasted – but served hot and peanutty and on a stick and only £6. Am I making that sound good? Well, they were astonishing, but in a way so transcendent of the usual characteristics of the humble mussel it’s hard not to sound faintly mad talking about it. Remember when Gandalf comes back and he’s wearing white and riding a horse? It’s a bit like the bivalve version of that.
