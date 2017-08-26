Things to do in London this Saturday
Saturday: a day of the week so uniquely brilliant that Elton John, Nick Drake and, uh, Whigfield all wrote songs about it. Whether you plan to spend yours dancing, drinking, shopping or broadening your cultural horizons, we've got you covered with our pick of the day's best events.
Flamingo Pier Boat Party
Like boats? Love to dance? Then you best make your way to the Milk Float in Hackney for tropical canal chaos. At 7pm, it’s on to Mick’s Garage for some down-and-dirty tunes with DJ CC Disco.
Miami Bordel
Do you like piña coladas and getting caught up in gaudy ’80s nostalgia? Then you need dance to Duran Duran with a giant cocktail in hand at this pop-up Miami-themed bar.
Daytime Party Fun Day Awesome Fest
Don’t be fooled by the silly name (at least it’s not ‘Day-y McDay Time’) this is eight straight hours of great music, vinyl hunting and hot barbecue at the new Seven Sisters club.
Shuffle Festival
What do Danny Boyle, feminist punks and nail art have in common? You’ll find them all at this year's Shuffle Festival - a community arts fest with film screenings of hits such as ‘Get Out’, evocative documentaries, a Q+A from Mile End resident Danny Boyle, a Wah Nails pop-up salon and music from riot grrrl band Big Joanie.
Caribbean Food Week Festival
If your foodie experience of Carnival is having rice and peas shaken out of your hands by a booming soundsystem, try this food fest’s calmer vibe, with demos, music and jerk popcorn.
River Stage
The National Theatre's River Stage returns to the South Bank for Summer 2017, with another bustling line-up of free live music, dance, performance, workshops and family fun. Weekend evenings will see a varied programme of entertainment take place in front of the theatre, including takeovers from East London's The Glory, WOMAD, HOME Manchester and Rambert.
Sculpture in the City
Whoever said the Square Mile is purely the domain of bankers and stockbrokers? The seventh edition of this urban sculpture trail will bring a dose of high culture to the City from June 27. It's quite a blokey line-up this year; look out for work by shark-pickling troublemaker Damien Hirst and American schlock merchant Paul McCarthy. You'll find a handy map of the trail here.
Thames Pulse
Putting a spotlight on the health of the River Thames, artist Jason Bruges’ light installation will shine one of three patterns on to the Sea Containers at Mondrian London based on whether the water quality is good, average or poor according to that day’s Thames data reading. The lights will be a permanent fixture every evening from dusk until midnight, letting us know if the river’s health is improving or declining. The data will also be tweeted on via the @ThamesPulse account and a billboard will show readings on real time. The lights will be switched on for the first on March 16 at 6.30pm.The project was devised by MEC UK to help raise awareness about the condition of the Thames and to support charity Thames21 in its mission to protect London’s rivers.
Conrad Shawcross: The Interpretation of Movement (A 9:8 in Blue)
British sculptor Shawcross is the next artist to install a specially commissioned artwork on the ceiling of St Pancras's Barlow Shed, as part of the Terrace Wires programme.
Blue Broadway Beach
Iceland has its black sand beaches and the Bahamas has its pink, but now west London is gettin in on the coloured sand action as the city's first ever blue sand beach pops up in Ealing Broadway. Along with the zany-coloured sand there'll also be arts and crafts sessions, treasure hunts, and castle competitions and even free DJ workshop sessions for shoppers to try their hand at mixing. See here for a full programme of all the activities and events taking place.
Burn Down The Disco
The musical brains behind ace indie night Feeling Gloomy have come up with a new party. Burn Down The Disco will take the baton from the popular Old School Indie party at the end of September, showcasing the same great indie tunes as OSI, but also with tons of lovely soul, synth pop, ska and vintage rock 'n' roll mixed in. Think anything from Depeche Mode to The Specials to Chuck Berry to Pulp. OSI founder Carl Hill says this new night will allow him to open things up a bit and play a wider range of great music, all of which is definitely fine by us. But don't worry – BDTD will still thrive off the same fun-filled atmosphere as OSI, and certainly won't take itself too seriously. There'll be sweets given out on the door, dance competitions, colouring sheets, confetti and a weekly 'rubbish ballon drop'. Farewell, Old School Indie. Now let's all go and get drunk and jump around the dancefloor at Burn Down The Disco.
Funky Nation
Jazz-funk night, each week welcoming different special guest sets upstairs at this infamous jazz club.
Detroit
Over her last three features – ‘The Hurt Locker’, ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ and now the electrifying ‘Detroit’ – Kathryn Bigelow has become America’s most accomplished director of war movies. They’re not the glacially styled, ultra-heroic combat epics that make grown men cry (though Bigelow has won her share of awards) but films about the way we fight right now. Hers is a trilogy loaded with confusion, stress and the secret unease that lingers long after the battlefield is empty. ‘Detroit’ is set in the late 1960s, primarily during the racially fraught riots that tore the city apart on a televised stage in the summer of 1967. But to watch Bigelow’s expertly calibrated chaos during the riots’ escalation – nothing short of block-by-block guerilla warfare – is to witness something depressingly familiar to anyone who has seen the videos of today’s police brutality, of violently botched arrests and furious community responses, and worried that it would never get better. (It never did.) Almost shockingly, ‘Detroit’ cuts away from the riots to a glorious Motown concert happening mere blocks away from the fighting – how could such heavenly harmonies survive the night? (Mark Boal’s well-researched screenplay draws on actual events.) We meet a rising young combo, the Dramatics, waiting offstage for their moment to win the crowd. But they never get their chance, and the gig is cancelled out of nervousness. Dodging street skirmishes, lead singer Larry (Algee Smith) finds himself at the Algiers
A Ghost Story
Casey Affleck hides under a white sheet as a ghost in this beautiful and strange indie
Hotel Salvation
Perched on the banks of the holy river Ganges, the Hotel Salvation has a unique selling point: it’s where Hindu believers come to spend their final days. Not exactly ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ then, yet somehow this Indian arthouse drama finds a universal emotional resonance in its particular theological context. Here’s a story where faith and family become intertwined, as a slightly frayed 77-year-old suddenly senses his time is up and prevails on his hard-working son to drive him to Varanasi so he can peacefully pass on. It might sound somewhat mournful, yet writer-director Shubhashish Bhutiani’s first feature, developed from an award-winning short through a scheme run by the Venice Biennale, uses gentle humour and the quirky habits of the elderly to soften the tone as the father’s hopes don’t exactly pan out as planned. Lalit Behl is equal parts lovable and exasperating as the old boy, but as the story proceeds, Adil Hussain’s work-hassled son takes centre stage – getting to know his dad as a person rather than a burden makes him rethink his own priorities regarding work and family. A leisurely, wise and ultimately affecting meditation on the benefits of letting go.
Matt Okine: We Made You
This Aussie comic's a gifted storyteller, able to tackle hard-hitting subjects alongside examining the best form of potato.
Daniel Simonsen: No Net
Two separate shows from this sheepish, low-key Norwegian stand-up. One with no script at all, just pure riffing (‘No Net’) and one fully-scripted hour of sneaky observations (‘Net’.)
Daniel Simonsen: Net
Two separate shows from this sheepish, low-key Norwegian stand-up. One with no script at all, just pure riffing (‘No Net’) and one fully-scripted hour of sneaky observations (‘Net’.)
Adam Buxton's Bug: David Bowie Special
Buxton presents a special show celebrating some of David Bowie's music video and other on-screen appearances.
Matt Green: LIVEs in Camden!
Sharp observations, one-liners and stories featuring an awkward Spanish massage, a Mexican trouser disaster and embarrassing Tai Chi.
South West Four
The mighty SW4 – Clapham Common’s bank holiday dance music explosion – returns for another weekend of big drops, club anthems and arms in the air. If you’re longing for big beats but can’t afford Ibiza and are loath to spend the last days of summer in a dark room, head to SW4 for your fix of big-room house, EDM, electro, techno and trance, as well as other genres creeping in from all angles. The names that SW4 pulls in include some of the biggest DJs and live dance acts on the planet – including a live show from Pendulum –which is probably why it has a marked tendency to sell out well ahead of time.
Evensong at St Paul’s, Westminster Abbey and Southwark Cathedral
Did you know you can listen to world class music for free almost every day? That's right, St Paul's Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and Southwark Cathedral host Choral Evensongs almost every evening of the week, so you can indulge in a top-notch programme of music created by world-famous composers and sung by some of the best choirs in the country. The inspiring and powerful performances are open to everyone, whether you're religious or not, and no matter what faith. See here for a full programme of Evensong performances at London's cathedrals or search your post code to find other Evensongs near you.
