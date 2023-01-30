And yes, the best free things to do in NYC today—think concerts, museums and comedy shows—are actually worth your time.

Don’t scoff, jaded New Yorker—there are a lot of free things to do in NYC today. We understand: When you live in the most expensive city in the world, it’s hard to imagine how anything in this town could be gratis. But guess what? Every event on this list is free and actually awesome!

That’s right, we found the free art exhibitions, comedy shows, cultural celebrations and NYC park activities, so you can have the time of your life without paying a dime. Whether you’re looking for fun date ideas or something to do with visiting relatives, we got you.

Do you want more great stories about things to do, where to eat, what to watch, and where to party? Obviously you do, follow Time Out New York on Facebook for the good stuff.



RECOMMENDED: See all free things to do in NYC