Time Out Bar Awards: Nominees

Bar of the Year

No nominees – winner to be announced on the night.

Best New Bar



Bart Jr, Redfern

Dear Sainte Éloise, Potts Point

Door Knock, Sydney

The Duke of Clarence, Sydney

Gurdys, Newtown

Jacoby’s, Enmore

Smoke, Sydney

Stanley’s, Darlinghurst

Where’s Nick, Marrickville

Wings and Tins, Darlinghurst

Best Cocktail Bar

The Barber Shop, Sydney

The Baxter Inn, Sydney

Bulletin Place, Sydney

Earl's Juke Joint, Newtown

Jangling Jack's, Potts Point

Kittyhawk, Sydney

Lobo Plantation, Sydney

Papa Gede's, Sydney

PS40, Sydney

This Must Be the Place, Darlinghurst

Best Wine Bar

Dear Sainte Éloise, Potts Point

Johnny Fishbone, Potts Point

Love Tilly Devine, Darlinghurst

Where’s Nick, Marrickville

Wyno, Surry Hills

Best Neighbourhood Bar

Bar No 5, Alexandria

Mr Watkins, Penrith

The Rio, Summer Hill

Shorties Bar and Dining, Lane Cove

Uncle Kurt's, Parramatta

Best Bar Food

Bart Jr, Redfern

Bondi Beach Public Bar, Bondi

Continental Deli Bar Bistro, Newtown

The Duke of Clarence, Sydney

GoGo, Surry Hills

Bartender of the Year

Thor Bergquist, PS40

Paul Hammond, Bulletin Place

Rachael Merritt, Jangling Jack's

Stuart Morrow, The Baxter Inn

Adrian Sanchez, Jacoby’s

Best Bar Team

The Baxter Inn, Sydney

Big Poppa's, Darlinghurst

Jacoby’s, Enmore

PS40, Sydney

Ramblin' Rascal Tavern, Sydney



Hot Talent Award

Luke Dassaklis, Wild Rover

Joshua Diaz, Tio’s

Hayley Laurendet Saint, Archie Rose

Sarah Robson, Papa Gede's

Nick Walters, Bulletin Place

Legend Award

No nominees – winner to be announced on the night.

