Time Out Bar Awards: Nominees
Drum roll, please! The nominees for the 2018 Time Out Sydney Bar Awards are...
People's Choice Award
The polls are now open for our People's Choice award. Cast your vote before Friday Feb 9.
Bar of the Year
No nominees – winner to be announced on the night.
Best New Bar
Bart Jr, Redfern
Dear Sainte Éloise, Potts Point
Door Knock, Sydney
The Duke of Clarence, Sydney
Gurdys, Newtown
Jacoby’s, Enmore
Smoke, Sydney
Stanley’s, Darlinghurst
Where’s Nick, Marrickville
Wings and Tins, Darlinghurst
Best Cocktail Bar
The Barber Shop, Sydney
The Baxter Inn, Sydney
Bulletin Place, Sydney
Earl's Juke Joint, Newtown
Jangling Jack's, Potts Point
Kittyhawk, Sydney
Lobo Plantation, Sydney
Papa Gede's, Sydney
PS40, Sydney
This Must Be the Place, Darlinghurst
Best Wine Bar
Dear Sainte Éloise, Potts Point
Johnny Fishbone, Potts Point
Love Tilly Devine, Darlinghurst
Where’s Nick, Marrickville
Wyno, Surry Hills
Best Neighbourhood Bar
Bar No 5, Alexandria
Mr Watkins, Penrith
The Rio, Summer Hill
Shorties Bar and Dining, Lane Cove
Uncle Kurt's, Parramatta
Best Bar Food
Bart Jr, Redfern
Bondi Beach Public Bar, Bondi
Continental Deli Bar Bistro, Newtown
The Duke of Clarence, Sydney
GoGo, Surry Hills
Bartender of the Year
Thor Bergquist, PS40
Paul Hammond, Bulletin Place
Rachael Merritt, Jangling Jack's
Stuart Morrow, The Baxter Inn
Adrian Sanchez, Jacoby’s
Best Bar Team
The Baxter Inn, Sydney
Big Poppa's, Darlinghurst
Jacoby’s, Enmore
PS40, Sydney
Ramblin' Rascal Tavern, Sydney
Hot Talent Award
Luke Dassaklis, Wild Rover
Joshua Diaz, Tio’s
Hayley Laurendet Saint, Archie Rose
Sarah Robson, Papa Gede's
Nick Walters, Bulletin Place
Legend Award
No nominees – winner to be announced on the night.
