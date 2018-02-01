1 Love It
Time Out Bar Awards: Nominees

Drum roll, please! The nominees for the 2018 Time Out Sydney Bar Awards are...

Photograph: Anna Kucera
The Duke of Clarence, Best New Bar nominee

People's Choice Award

The polls are now open for our People's Choice award. Cast your vote before Friday Feb 9.

Bar of the Year

No nominees – winner to be announced on the night.

Best New Bar

Bart Jr, Redfern
Dear Sainte Éloise, Potts Point
Door Knock, Sydney
The Duke of Clarence, Sydney
Gurdys, Newtown
Jacoby’s, Enmore
Smoke, Sydney
Stanley’s, Darlinghurst
Where’s Nick, Marrickville
Wings and Tins, Darlinghurst

Best Cocktail Bar

The Barber Shop, Sydney
The Baxter Inn, Sydney
Bulletin Place, Sydney
Earl's Juke Joint, Newtown
Jangling Jack's, Potts Point
Kittyhawk, Sydney
Lobo Plantation, Sydney
Papa Gede's, Sydney
PS40, Sydney
This Must Be the Place, Darlinghurst

Best Wine Bar

Dear Sainte Éloise, Potts Point
Johnny Fishbone, Potts Point
Love Tilly Devine, Darlinghurst
Where’s Nick, Marrickville
Wyno, Surry Hills

Best Neighbourhood Bar

Bar No 5, Alexandria
Mr Watkins, Penrith
The Rio, Summer Hill
Shorties Bar and Dining, Lane Cove
Uncle Kurt's, Parramatta

Best Bar Food

Bart Jr, Redfern
Bondi Beach Public Bar, Bondi
Continental Deli Bar Bistro, Newtown
The Duke of Clarence, Sydney
GoGo, Surry Hills

Bartender of the Year

Thor Bergquist, PS40
Paul Hammond, Bulletin Place
Rachael Merritt, Jangling Jack's
Stuart Morrow, The Baxter Inn
Adrian Sanchez, Jacoby’s

Best Bar Team

The Baxter Inn, Sydney
Big Poppa's, Darlinghurst
Jacoby’s, Enmore
PS40, Sydney
Ramblin' Rascal Tavern, Sydney

Hot Talent Award

Luke Dassaklis, Wild Rover
Joshua Diaz, Tio’s
Hayley Laurendet Saint, Archie Rose
Sarah Robson, Papa Gede's
Nick Walters, Bulletin Place

Legend Award

No nominees – winner to be announced on the night.

Time Out Sydney Bar Awards

Time Out Sydney Bar Awards

Sydney, it’s time to mark Sun Feb 25 in your calendar, because the annual Time Out Bar Awards are upon us. Join us as we toast the city’s best cocktail bars, new bars, wine bars, bartenders, rising stars of tomorrow and more at the party for the party-makers, hosted by Matt Okine.

Sky Terrace , Darling Harbour Sunday February 25 2018

