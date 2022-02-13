Sydney
A couple relax in a hammam pool.
Photograph: Supplied

The most indulgent ways to spoil yourself in Sydney

In need of pampering? We know just how you can treat yo' self

Maxim Boon
Alannah Maher
Written by
Maxim Boon
&
Alannah Maher
After two dreary years of restrictions, lockdowns and staying home, it's high time we all gifted ourselves a bit of pampering. And it just so happens that in Sydney, there are many, many ways to spoil yourself rotten. Sure, Sydney can be pretty exxy, but worry not if you don't want to break the bank, because there are still a heap of budget-friendly ways to feel like a baller. From the high price tags to the more realistic, we've rounded up some of the most extra ways to spoil yourself in the Harbour City.

Dining out on a dime? These are Sydney's best cheap eats.

Where to spoil yourself in Sydney

Grab some me-time at a day spa or bathhouse
Photograph: Supplied

Grab some me-time at a day spa or bathhouse

Every now and then, we all need a bit of pampering, and there’s no better way to release your stress and rejuvenate your spirit than a trip to a spa. There are plenty of high-end establishments in Sydney to choose from, including the highest levels of luxury at the Sol Spa in Vaucluse or the Day Spa at the Langham Hotel. If you'd like to roll your pampering session in with a mountain getaway, check out the best day spas in the Blue Mountains.

Dine at one of the city’s fanciest restaurants
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Dine at one of the city’s fanciest restaurants

Situated inside the Opera House sails, dinner at Bennelong is as peak Sydney as it gets. On a clear evening, fine dining here comes with views to Circular Quay on one side and fireworks going off on the other. You’re basically living a Qantas advertisement over three courses and stunning wine. Across the Harbour at the Overseas Passenger Terminal, Quay earns its place as one of Sydney’s finest diners with an elegant six or ten courses. Speaking of multi-million-dollar views, Aria has one that demands a flawless degustation (and they deliver). If you want to go all-out on a Japanese degustation, Nobu at Crown Towers is by far the most coveted reservation in the city. Over at flame-throwing fine diner Firedoor, primal does not equal low-budget. There's a reason a dinner here sits high on most Sydneysiders’ ‘if I were a millionaire…’ wish list. 

Read more
Grab the popcorn for a luxury movie night
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Grab the popcorn for a luxury movie night

If you’re looking to up the ante on your next trip to the pictures, it’s worth splashing some cash on an all-bells-and-whistles upgrade. At the Hoyts in the Entertainment Quarter and Broadway, you can watch movies like a king with their LUX screenings, with a similarly bougie offering at Event Cinema’s Gold Class. You’ll be waited on hand and foot by a team of attentive waiters, while you stretch-out on lazy-boy style recliners with a faultless view of the screen. If you'd rather revel in the old-world glamour of Hollywood, head to the Art Deco picture palaces of the Hayden Orpheum in Cremorne or the Ritz Cinema in Randwick. 

Make your fromage fantasies a reality with a cheese binge
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Make your fromage fantasies a reality with a cheese binge

Hello, is it brie you’re looking for? Perhaps you’ve got a hankering for a classic wedge of mature cheddar or maybe you’re on the hunt for a rarer rind? Whatever cheesy treats you seek, you can’t go wrong with a trip to one of Sydney’s top-shelf fromageries, like Surry Hills’ Formaggi OcelloStinking Bishops in Newtown or the ever-impressive Penny’s in Potts Point. And what cheese board would be complete without a delicious drop to wash it down? Pick up the perfect plonk from one of Sydney’s indie bottle shops or go straight to the source at one of the Hunter Valley’s world-class cellar doors.

Chow down on your favourite comfort foods
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Chow down on your favourite comfort foods

There’s something almost miraculous about the way certain foods can nourish the soul and lift us up out of the deepest of funks. And no matter what nosh gives you the warm fuzzy feels, there are near-endless places to tuck into all manner of comfort foods in Sydney. Whether your go-to is a steaming bowl of noodle soup, a carbolicious pile of pasta, a fiery Indian curry, some finger-lickin’ fried chicken, a classic pub schnitty, a slice or several of pizza, or the granddaddy of comfort foods, a burger, there’s barely a suburb citywide where you can’t get your fix.

