A delicious bowl of RaRa Ramen
Photograph: Supplied/RaRa Ramen

Sydney’s favourite cuisine has been revealed – and the answer may surprise you

Move over, Italian, there’s another cuisine we’re lusting over – and it’s got great noods

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Sydneysiders are food lovers. We spend our weekends hunting down the most delicious banh mi, go crazy over bowls of silky pasta and (try to) handle the heat of fragrant curries. Our diversity and appreciation of all cultures is one of the things that makes our city so great (alongside the ridiculous beaches, of course). But what’s our all-time favourite cuisine? Which ones make our heart skip a beat the way Austin Butler can?

A new analysis conducted by BizCover has revealed the most Googled cuisines in Sydney according to search data – and the answers may (or may not) surprise you. The team looked at more than 11,000 keywords from 50 cities across Australia including Sydney to uncover what we love most. Drum roll, please... It turns out Sydneysiders’ favourite choice is Japanese food, with an annual search volume of 4.86 million. Hungry folk (us) are always on the look out for the best sushi, ramen, and tempura. Our favourite picks for an ace Japanese feed in Sydney? Pint-sized izakaya Nomidokoro Indigo, flavour-bending Ito, sexy date-night spot Cho Cho San, and cult ramen joint Gumshara.

The second most-loved cuisine in Sydney is Italian, with 3.56 million searches, including those looking for the best pastas, pizzas, and creamy gelato, which would surprise absolutely no one. Who among us hasn’t gone to bed dreaming about a bowl of hearty ragu or cloud-like tiramisu? If you’ve got a craving, we’d recommend trying to get a booking at Taylor Swift’s fave spot (it's ours, too): Pellegrino 2000. Then there's The Shire’s new kid on the block, Fior, and good-times-only Alberto’s Lounge.

Indian is the third most-admired cuisine, with 3.14 million searches annually. We’d go one further saying there are few things in life that can’t be fixed with a warming curry, garlicky naan and a crisp Kingfisher. Hankering for some spice? Head to Billu's Indian Eatery in Harris Park for a solid feed, Derrel’s if you want a chip butty doused in butter chicken sauce, and Faheem Fast Food for a cheap and yum meal.

Keen to see what other cuisines made the cut? Here are the top ten most-loved cuisines in Sydney:

  1. Japanese 
  2. Italian 
  3. Indian
  4. American
  5. Chinese
  6. Thai
  7. Turkish
  8. Vietnamese
  9. Spanish
  10. Korean

Now? It's time to get back to what we do best: eating.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

