Timeout

Man holding fish at Huntleys Point Wharf in Gladesville.
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best things to do in Sydney on Father's Day

It can be tricky to decide what to do on Father's Day – which is why we've done all the hard thinking for you

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Written by
Melissa Woodley
If you’re competing for the prize of favourite child this year, then it’s time to get cracking with your Father’s Day festivities. Forget the silly socks or the six pack of beers and opt for some good ol’ quality time with the man instead – or grandpa, uncle, step-dad, brother, or any fatherly figure out there. 

What are the best things to do on Father's Day in Sydney? 

Whether it’s a long pub lunch, an ocean swim at the crack of dawn, a lunchtime trip to the fish markets, an afternoon craft brewery tour, or the best parent-friendly restaurants for a stellar dinner where nobody asks "why is it so dark" 89 times, we’ve got the ultimate playbook for winning dad over. PSA: Most of these things to do are free and cheap, because, we all need that kind of energy right now, and so does your dad. 

And while you’re at it, make sure to remind him that having you as a child is the greatest gift he could ever wish for.

Want more fatherly things to do, eat and buy in Sydneytown? We've got a hefty guide for you.

Best things to do in Sydney on Father's Day

Take him to one of these parent-friendly dinners in Sydney
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Take him to one of these parent-friendly dinners in Sydney

  • Restaurants
  • Barbecue

Ah, dinner with the 'rents. Eating out with your folks isn’t always a simple task. The Sydney dining scene has a lot of quirks that can derail the best-laid plans ("You have to wait an hour for a table?!", "Why is this wine orange?"). And dining with your elders brings a whole host of comfort and accessibility factors that mean the dark, noisy, hip communal-tabled joints are no-go zones. That’s why we’ve come up with this handy dining guide for taking your parents out for dinner in Sydney.

Read more
Strap in and go Hyper Karting
Photography: Supplied | Hyper Karting

Strap in and go Hyper Karting

  • Things to do
  • Moore Park

Fathers, rev your engines – Sydney’s got itself a playground for speed demons and people who want to bring their Mario Kart dreams to life. Unlike a lot of go-karting centres, this one is located just a stone's throw from Sydney CBD. Hyper Karting takes up the fifth floor of the carpark at the Entertainment Quarter at Moore Park, meaning it’s indoor – so rain or shine, you can get your karting fix. 

 

Read more
Hook him with a trip to Sydney's best fishing spots
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Hook him with a trip to Sydney's best fishing spots

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies

If you wanted to lean into the dad narrative, you can't lean harder than fishing. We’ve found seaside, lakeside and riverside spots where land-based anglers can wet a line, dive and forage for sea prizes, or mix it up and fish from a tinny. The best part? You or your pa will (mostly) get to take them home and prepare a fishy feast.

Read more
Go on a fishy date to Sydney Fish Markets
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Go on a fishy date to Sydney Fish Markets

  • Things to do
  • Pyrmont

When it comes to iconic Sydney locales, the fish market comes out on top. It's the largest market of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, and you won’t find more varieties of fish on sale anywhere else outside of Japan. It trades more than 100 species a day and more than 1400 tonnes of fish a year. Take your pa for sashimi, and then pick up a really big fish that he could've totally caught given the chance. 

Read more
Book online
