The best bars in Causeway Bay

Causeway Bay is known for its fantastic shopping and dining choices, but it may not immediately come to mind as a bustling nightlife destination. However, a closer inspection reveals a multitude of establishments where you can sip on delightful libations. Whether you desire refreshing craft beers, innovative cocktails, or looking for stunning vistas to accompany your drinks or LGBTQ-friendly hotspots to meet like-minded people, Causeway Bay has a wide range of choices to cater to every craving.



Watch the video below for a list of must-try LGBTQ-friendly bars in CWB: