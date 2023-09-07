Hong Kong
Skye
Photograph: Courtesy Skye

The best bars in Causeway Bay

Craft cocktails, Belgian ales, beer pong and so much more

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Written by
Time Out editors
Causeway Bay is known for its fantastic shopping and dining choices, but it may not immediately come to mind as a bustling nightlife destination. However, a closer inspection reveals a multitude of establishments where you can sip on delightful libations. Whether you desire refreshing craft beers, innovative cocktails, or looking for stunning vistas to accompany your drinks or LGBTQ-friendly hotspots to meet like-minded people, Causeway Bay has a wide range of choices to cater to every craving.

Watch the video below for a list of must-try LGBTQ-friendly bars in CWB: 

Best bars in Causeway Bay

Alto
Photograph: Courtesy Alto

Alto

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Causeway Bay

Situated on the 31st story of Causeway Bay's V Point building, Alto is a modern steakhouse and bar with captivating aesthetics envisioned by the renowned Tom Dixon. The restaurant showcases remarkable and elegant interiors. Yet, its most notable attribute is undoubtedly the awe-inspiring panorama of the city. Guests can savour their meals amidst a backdrop of clouds, the Victoria Harbour, and numerous iconic skyscrapers that define Hong Kong's skyline. In addition, the rooftop area offers a delightful spot for sundowners, while a selection of premium wines from Europe, Australia, and South America awaits those seeking a refined beverage experience.

Lounge Hakuba
Photograph: Courtesy Lounge Hakuba

Lounge Hakuba

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

Lounge Hakuba is where you want to be for a laid-back experience, channelling the spirit of Japan. Lounge Hakuba is an al fresco cocktail lounge named after the village of Hakuba, a popular winter sports destination in Japan. This place has indoor and outdoor seating that'll make you feel like you're in a cosy mountain lodge or a lush camping spot. The bar offers a selection of Japanese-inspired concoctions, as well as sake to whisky and shochu, and some tasty snacks to munch on. 

Skye
Photograph: Courtesy Skye

Skye

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

Skye is a trendy bar and restaurant in Hong Kong, offering breathtaking city views. Recently renovated with a futuristic look, the venue showcases sleek curvatures reminiscent of sci-fi movies. With an expanded outdoor area providing an unobstructed harbour view, Skye is the perfect spot to indulge in chef Florian Muller's delectable dishes. The menu takes a more relaxed approach, featuring small bites and shareable big plates that cater to various tastes. Soak in the stunning scenery and treat yourself to some boozy drinks. They also offer cocktails from their Instagrammable zodiac-themed menu, but we'd recommend sticking to the curated selection of wines if you're not into sweet drinks. 

The Cloakroom
Photograph: Courtesy The Cloakroom/Facebook

The Cloakroom

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

One of the newer additions to Hong Kong’s lesbian bar scene, this hidden speakeasy-style bar in Causeway Bay caters to those who want skillfully crafted, Instagram-worthy cocktails. The bar hosts fun events like standup comics, live music, and karaoke nights. Hit them up on Facebook to stay updated with any upcoming programmes.   

The Madhouse CWB
Photograph: Courtesy The Madhouse CWB

The Madhouse CWB

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

The Madhouse CWB is the offshoot of The Madhouse Taproom in Mong Kok. It's a cool Carnival-themed beer bar offering craft beer drafts and a wide selection of bottles from all over the world. Got a sweet tooth? This beer den offers a variety of limited-edition dessert dark beer. Try Rocky Road Ice Cream, Blueberry Pancake, and Neapolitan Ice Cream. If you're into whisky, they've got Bourbon Aged Whiskey in Barrel Dark Beers with flavours like rocky road ice cream, sea-salted caramel chocolate chip cookies, and peanut butter caramel crisp jam doughnut.  

Vivere
Photograph: Courtesy Vivere

Vivere

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

Vivere, the hip restobar inside Sugar+ on Sugar Street, is where you can enjoy tasty Italian food by day and party vibes by night. Don't miss their awesome deals on drinks and food throughout the week. Plus, catch Hong Kong's top drag queens at their fab Drag Show Brunch every month. 

Bing Bing HK
Photograph: Courtesy Bing Bing

Bing Bing HK

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

Sitting proudly on the 22nd floor, with a commanding view of the bustling Causeway Bay neighbourhood, Bing Bing HK is arguably Hong Kong’s highest gay bar. Previously known as Circo, this establishment boasts a spacious layout and an electrifying atmosphere that’s unmatched. With attractive mixologists ready to serve exclusive and affordable cocktails, it’s no surprise that it’s a popular haunt for the younger gay scene.

Singsing Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Catharina Cheung

Singsing Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

Tucked away in the same building as Bing Bing, Singsing can be considered its younger but more sophisticated sibling. As the name suggests, this is very much a singing-focused venue, with the vibes of an upscale karaoke lounge. Visitors can line up their song choices on Singsing’s huge electronic tablet before heading up to the two-seater podium with a dedicated karaoke setup. They also host singing competitions where the best singers can stand to win bottles, so keep an eye on their socials.

Executive Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Executive Bar

Executive Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

High above on the 27th floor of Bartlock Centre is the Executive Bar, a quiet, classy hideaway with a picture-postcard view of Happy Valley Racecourse right below. The bar boasts an impressive range of whiskies from Scottish, Irish, Japanese, American, and a few Australian distillers. The spherical ice cubes here are a thing of beauty and thanks to their slow melt-rate, your whisky won't be a watery one.

Vibranium
Photograph: Courtesy Vibranium Hong Kong

Vibranium

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

Making its mark on the LGBTQ+ landscape, Vibranium emerged in 2020, conveniently housed alongside Bing Bing bar. With a welcoming ambience, no cover charge or minimum spend, it's an inviting destination. Join them for their lively happy hour, Monday to Friday, from 6pm to 10pm, and experience the joyous atmosphere firsthand.

Second Draft (Causeway Bay)
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Second Draft (Causeway Bay)

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Causeway Bay

After closing its Tai Hang spot in February, Second Draft has burst back onto the scene, relocating to Causeway Bay near Little Bao Diner. Their menu is packed with exciting additions like the mouthwatering grilled short ribs sandwich, Jer Jer beef tendons, and refreshing beetroot and avocado. Old favourites like the Tai Hang Fries and Mapo Burrata are still there. Plus, you'll find 23 taps brimming with Young Master Brewery's finest brews alongside a delightful range of natural wines and cocktails. 

