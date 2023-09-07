The best bars in Causeway Bay

Situated on the 31st story of Causeway Bay's V Point building, Alto is a modern steakhouse and bar with captivating aesthetics envisioned by the renowned Tom Dixon. The restaurant showcases remarkable and elegant interiors. Yet, its most notable attribute is undoubtedly the awe-inspiring panorama of the city. Guests can savour their meals amidst a backdrop of clouds, the Victoria Harbour, and numerous iconic skyscrapers that define Hong Kong's skyline. In addition, the rooftop area offers a delightful spot for sundowners, while a selection of premium wines from Europe, Australia, and South America awaits those seeking a refined beverage experience.
Causeway Bay is known for its fantastic shopping and dining choices, but it may not immediately come to mind as a bustling nightlife destination. However, a closer inspection reveals a multitude of establishments where you can sip on delightful libations. Whether you desire refreshing craft beers, innovative cocktails, or looking for stunning vistas to accompany your drinks or LGBTQ-friendly hotspots to meet like-minded people, Causeway Bay has a wide range of choices to cater to every craving.
Watch the video below for a list of must-try LGBTQ-friendly bars in CWB: