Explore the city: Revisit these underrated bars in Hong Kong

Mizunara is a Japanese-style bar hidden in a nondescript commercial building in Wan Chai. Helmed by award-winning bartender Masahiko Endo, the bar serves well-crafted tipples and more than 600 whiskies from its collection. Perhaps because of its quiet location and restrained atmosphere, this whisky bar has been around since 2015, and yet we're only seeing it on the list of Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2022. Next time you're in Wan Chai, show some support, drop by, order a dram or cocktail, and watch Endo san mix some serious drinks behind the stick.

How to get there: From Wan Chai MTR Station Exit A1, go straight on Lockhart Road towards the direction of Fleming Road. Walk for seven minutes until you reach Kiu Yin Commercial Building. Enter the building and take the lift to the fourth floor to get to Mizunara.



Tip: It’s best to sit by the bar so you can chat with Endo san while sipping on their signature cocktails. You can ask for bespoke cocktails and choose your preferred whisky from their collection.

Photograph: Courtesy Gov HK I Pedal boat at the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct

Things to do: While in the area, history buffs can check out the Blue House cluster, a must-visit landmark in the area just a 15-minute walk away from Mizunara. If you want to take photos of colourful street art, follow this map to discover murals created by local and international artists for the HKWalls festival in 2019. Walk over to HarbourChill, a themed harborfront space located next to the Wan Chai Ferry Pier, and rent a pedal boat at the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct for some fun water activities.

If you want to explore more parts of the district, check out our ultimate guide to Wan Chai to help you navigate the best things to do and sights to see in the area.



Photograph: Courtesy Maison Meiji

Where to eat: Six minutes walk away from Mizunara is the newly opened Western-Japanese restaurant, Maison Meiji. Taste French-Japanese dishes and enjoy handcrafted shochu and awamori cocktails crafted by the same team behind Mizunara in the Kuromaru bar lounge. For some al fresco dining, head to Zoku Restaurant & Terrace to enjoy a refreshing take on Japanese cuisine under the stars. And if you're looking for something closer to home, chow down on tasty dim sum at Woo Cheong Tea House.