Premium restaurants that are offering delivery

Well, here we are again. Lockdowns might come and go, but one thing is set in stone, and that are those milestone dates. You might have had to skip out on your long-awaited dinner reservation, or you might not need any reason to celebrate other than being alive, which is why we've put together this guide. Here are some of Melbourne's best premium diners to order from when you're feeling fancy. And for something sweet? Here are Melbourne’s best desserts you can get delivered.

RECOMMENDED: How to celebrate a birthday under current restrictions.