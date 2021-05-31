Premium restaurants that are offering delivery
Dress up for your dining table, because these top-tier restaurants are doing takeaway
Well, here we are again. Lockdowns might come and go, but one thing is set in stone, and that are those milestone dates. You might have had to skip out on your long-awaited dinner reservation, or you might not need any reason to celebrate other than being alive, which is why we've put together this guide. Here are some of Melbourne's best premium diners to order from when you're feeling fancy. And for something sweet? Here are Melbourne’s best desserts you can get delivered.
Di Stasio Citta
Do you want some of Melbourne's best pasta dishes delivered straight to your door? Well, if you order Di Stasio's food online, you can – especially since both the Citta and St Kilda stores are delivering across Melbourne. If you're not so into pasta, the roast chicken, braised beef and even chicken soup is available too – plus daily specials on crudo, roasted tomatoes and gnudi. Check out the full menu and order here.
Minamishima
What is arguably Melbourne's best sushi restaurant has come up with an at-home menu that is both playful and luxe (check out the deconstructed rainbow of sushi that is chirashizushi). It won't be cheap so to speak, but it will be memorable, with dishes like sencha-smoked duck breast and A5 wagyu shabu shabu on offer. Head online to check out the full menu and to order.
Entrecôte
Entrecôte feels a bit like Lynch’s clubbish charm has taken a holiday to Paris, where it’s swooning like a tourist over how French everything is. When the lockdown is wreaking havoc and you seek certainty, this is where you can find it, in the form of steak frites, made with Hopkins River grass-fed porterhouse that arrives dripping in a good herby sauce. Pair it with a crusty baguette, and end the evening with a crème caramel. This is French opulence at its finest. Order via Providoor.
Grossi Florentino
There's nothing quite as comforting as a hot bowl of carbs – and upscale Italian institution Grossi Florentino's take-home spin-off Grossi a Casa certainly delivers on the warm and cosy front. It's equal parts special and approachable with dishes like classic, silky Tuscan wild boar ragu with thick ribbons of pappardelle or Grossi's fail-safe lasagne. Order through their delivery platform here.
Palermo
Palermo (one of the San Telmo Group's beloved venues) has your evening in sorted with four-course meal options and barbecue packs for those looking to sear marbled cuts of wagyu or marinated chicken. Are there empanadas? Sure there are! Fat pockets of fried fun, crisp and bubbled, spilling melted mozzarella and corn punctuated with a mild jalapeño kick. What more could you want? Order via Providoor.
Lagoon Dining
Lagoon Dining takes foods from across the world and transforms them into contemporary, Chinese-inspired dishes, all the while drawing upon Japanese and Korean influences, too. The shared Feed Me menu (which can be made vegan) is an ideal date night or birthday feast and the best part is that you can add on the venue's range of condiments to your purchase as well. Order via Providoor.
Philippe
Chef Philippe Mouchel's inner-city French haunt, Philippe, has you sorted on the charcuterie front (hello, terrine, saucisson and pickles), the mains front (duck breast with jus, anyone?) and the dessert front (mais oui, zesty crepes Suzette). The venue is dishing them up individually so you can DIY a three-course or four-course meal. Order via Providoor.
Matilda 159 Domain
It's a near-rite of passage for any celebration to commence with oysters. And not just any oysters but creamy, petite Sydney Rock oysters that you can now have delivered to you by Matilda. And not just that, Scott Pickett's flame-driven venue is also offering a set menu licked by an open-fire and hot coals – think flatbreads with Fraser Island spanner crab, duck with hay-smoked potatoes and seaweed butter and more. Available to order via Providoor.
Maha
Shane Delia and Maha have taken out our Time Out Food Awards People’s Choice category before and there's a reason it currently sits on our list of Melbourne's 60 best restaurants. You can order Maha's acclaimed soufra tasting menu and dot your dining table with enough Middle Eastern food to feed a small nation. Order via Providoor here.
