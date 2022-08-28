Nine ways to spend a day in Melbourne for only $50

Looking for ways to maximise your minimal budget? Luckily Melbourne is full of awesome things to do that hardly cost a dime. From free, world-class art, to the latest films on the cheap, to a late night out on the town, we've put together nine amazing itineraries for under $50.

Here's our guide to spending the day (or night) in Melbourne on the cheap. Crack out your lone piney, and enjoy!

1. From world class art to local laneways

Looking for a cultured day out that doesn't cost the price of a Picasso? We've got the arty scoop. Start your weekend with a walk around the world-class exhibitions at the NGV International (a selection of their exhibitions are free), then take a photo at the famous water wall. For your second injection of affordable art, head across the bridge to Fed Square and wander through the Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia (their exhibitions are also mostly free). After your cultural awakening, it's time to eat – wander down to the iconic Degraves Street for a coffee ($5), grab a bahn mi at Heartbaker Bun Mee in Scott Alley ($8.50), then take in the laneway aesthetic in gritty Centre Place. Walk through the arcade, and out onto Collins Street, where you'll find the escalator to Dymocks’ huge underground bookstore at Collins 234. Pick up a fresh read and while away the afternoon ($30).

3. Vino and a cheap movie

The iconic Palace Westgarth in Northcote is a local favourite for a reason – not in the least because they offer three sizes of wine based on how long your chosen movie is. Head to the cinema on Tuesdays to pick up a $12 movie ticket, and grab a glass of vino to take into the movie with you ($15-$20). Don’t sleep on the old school mixed lolly cups if you like a side of nostalgia with your movie experience ($8).

3. Discover Melbourne's music history

Melbourne is known as the live music capital of Australia – but did you know it has the largest number of live music venues per capita in the world? Time to get to know your local music history... Start at the iconic AC/DC Lane and check out the painterly ode to the famous Aussie rock band, then wander down Flinders Street to Swanston, where they filmed their "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)" video on the back of a flatbed. Head to the Music Vault at Arts Centre Melbourne and check out their rotating exhibition of iconic music paraphernalia (free). Head back up Swanston and leave a tenner for one of the many Melbourne buskers along the main drag who hope to make it big ($10), then make your way to the Toff In Town for a cheeky mid-week gig (between $10-$40 entry).

4. Dinner and drinks on a budget

When it comes to a cheap meal, you’d be hard-pressed to beat the vibes and price point of Good Times in North Fitzroy. Smash a bowl of the Napolitana or Puttanesca ($9), plus an optional (and adorable) mini rocket/fennel mini-salad ($3). Ready to kick things up a notch? Head straight down St George’s Road / Brunswick Street to the Evelyn Hotel, pick a bottle from the adjoining bottle shop and enjoy it at the bar for no extra corkage or surcharge – prices start at around $18. While you’re sipping, book online express entry to nearby Glamorama and hit the dance floor until 5am. Entry before midnight is $20.

5. Enjoy a mid-week happy hour

Work sucks, we know. But you know what doesn’t? Freshly shucked oysters and Champagne. Though typically not a budget-friendly pairing, East Melbourne wine bar Hemingway’s offers a mid-week cure-all in the form of $2 freshly shucked oysters and $15 glasses of Pol Roger from Tuesday to Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm. Depending on how quickly you can slurp, that’s a solid dozen and a couple glasses of the French stuff all for under $50. Santé!

6. Plan a retro date-night

In the age of streaming – and cheap cinema tickets – there are countless better ways to watch a movie than in your car. But there’s just something about the drive-in that hits different, isn’t there? Australia’s longest-running one is in Dromana. It’s delightfully ‘60s and still charges just $15 per person for entry, even on weekends. Pack a tonne of pillows and blankets, pick up the Ten Piece Feed at Mornington’s fried chicken hotspot Wowee Zowee ($70 for two, including drinks) and settle in for the retro-style date night of your dreams.

7. Master the city circle

If you spend much time in the city, you’ve probably spotted those distinct brown vintage trams that look like they’re straight out of the 1920s. It’s the route 35, and those old-school trams offer a free ride around the city grid and to many of our city’s major attractions. Hop aboard and get off at stop seven where you can tour the Old Melbourne Gaol ($33). Learn the dark history of the haunted Cell 17, then hop back onto the tram for a trip to Queen Victoria Market where you can score three cheeses for just $10. Spend the last bit of your change on a baguette and a coffee while you’re at it, then take your delicious bounty to the nearby Flagstaff Gardens for a picnic.

8. A late night on the town

There’s a lot to do in our city during the day, but in our humble opinion, Melbourne CBD really comes alive in the night. Kick off the evening with $10 live comedy at Spleen, where you’re just as likely to see emerging talents as you are some of Australia’s leading comics. After working up an appetite from all the belly laughs, grab a hamburger from Butcher’s Diner ($9.90) across the road then make your way to Strike Bowling for a round of tenpin bowling ($18). Cap off your eventful night by cashing in your remaining $12 for a glass of vino or a beer at Caretaker’s Cottage, an adorable 105-year-old brick cottage that serves up a mean drink.

9. Spend your day seaside

Breathe in some fresh sea air by heading down to St Kilda, where you can spend the day by the foreshore and go for a swim, if it’s not too cold. Next, unleash your inner child with a trip to Luna Park ($18) where you can hit up all the rides — the Ghost Train and the Spider are our top picks. If you’re not feeling too woozy afterwards, take the two-minute walk over to 7 Apples Gelato for a scoop ($4.50). You’re probably going to be in dire need of some actual sustenance after that, so head to Pink Flake for some of Melbourne’s best fish and chips. For $19.50, you can get some flake, chips, a potato cake and a dimsim.