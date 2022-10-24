If you’re at Queen Victoria Market for a whole day, the menu of the day may look like this: 1) starter doughnuts, 2) main course doughnuts, 3) dessert doughnuts... because what’s a trip to Queen Vic Market without a stop at the always-heaving American Doughnut Kitchen van? A huge mistake, obviously. Here you can score a bag of five delicious, hot-from-the-fryer jam doughnuts for $6.50. These doughies should be in a museum: they’ve got just the right amount of oily crunch, the dough is stuffed with a sticky and sweet red dollop of raspberry plum jam, and they’re covered quite liberally with sugar. You’ll be licking the stuff off your fingers for hours, but it’s so worth it.
They don't call us "marvellous Melbourne" for nothing, you know. Our city has more than a dozen attractions and experiences you can't find anywhere else, not to mention our one-of-a-kind residents (we have Carrot Man, need we say more?).
Many know Melbourne for the laneways and art galleries. Our affinity for coffee and incredible food also knows no bounds. But to really experience the best of Melbourne, we’d suggest hitting up some of the more unusual sites on this list.
