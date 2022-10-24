Where else can you see pink lakes in the city, go ballooning over the CBD and drink at a bar under a bridge?

They don't call us "marvellous Melbourne" for nothing, you know. Our city has more than a dozen attractions and experiences you can't find anywhere else, not to mention our one-of-a-kind residents (we have Carrot Man, need we say more?).

Many know Melbourne for the laneways and art galleries. Our affinity for coffee and incredible food also knows no bounds. But to really experience the best of Melbourne, we’d suggest hitting up some of the more unusual sites on this list.

