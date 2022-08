2. Buy a Myki before you board

If you want to engage a Melburnian in conversation, there are two sure-fire topics: the weather and the Myki system. The contactless ticketing system for Melbourne's public transport network cost $1.5 billion and has been riddled with problems, but the bottom line is this: a Myki card costs $6. You can buy them at machines, train stations and in some retail outlets (such as 7-Eleven and Tattersall's outlets), but you cannot buy them on the tram or bus. When you buy a Myki, choose between 'Myki money' (your fare will be deducted each time) or 'Myki pass', which is a set amount of money for a set number of days of unlimited travel. If you board a train, tram or bus, 'touch on' your Myki by tapping it against the Myki reader. When you get off at your station or stop, 'touch off' by tapping it again. The only exception is trams in Melbourne CBD – listen out for announcements, they will tell you whether you are in the free tram zone. If you are, you don't need to touch on or touch off.