The best bars in Sai Ying Pun

Mostly Harmless is an omakase cocktail bar led by the renowned mixologist Ezra Star, the Bartender of the Year at the 2024 Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards. This local watering hole not only snagged the title of Best New Bar in the 2023 Time Out Bar Awards but also clinched the inaugural Bar of Tomorrow Award in Hong Kong for their commitment to sustainability, which extends beyond the menu. In contrast to other omakase-style cocktail bars known for their elaborate and ceremonious drinks, Mostly Harmless offers a relaxed and non-intimidating atmosphere. The cocktail menu rotates frequently to showcase seasonal produce and Ezra's latest market finds, so try what's currently on offer, as it may not return once it's gone. However, a custom order based on your preferences is sure to leave a lasting impression. Can't get a seat upstairs? The bar recently expanded to the ground floor where patrons can enjoy monthly rotating cocktails and food offerings.
Sai Ying Pun might not be your top choice for a bar-hopping adventure, especially when you consider its more vibrant neighbouring districts. However, tucked in between cafes and eateries, are a lot of establishments that can quench your thirst. From an award-winning sustainable bar to a cosy spot with Filipino-inspired cocktails, a music-themed resto bar, or a haven for gin lovers, Sai Ying Pun holds a surprise at every turn. So, wander through the dried seafood shops, fruit stalls, and quaint local stores, and go from one bar to another to discover the finest drinking establishments this neighbourhood has in store.
