Dara
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Dara

The best bars in Sai Ying Pun

Where to grab a drink in this cool neighbourhood

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Tatum Ancheta
Sai Ying Pun might not be your top choice for a bar-hopping adventure, especially when you consider its more vibrant neighbouring districts. However, tucked in between cafes and eateries, are a lot of establishments that can quench your thirst. From an award-winning sustainable bar to a cosy spot with Filipino-inspired cocktails, a music-themed resto bar, or a haven for gin lovers, Sai Ying Pun holds a surprise at every turn. So, wander through the dried seafood shops, fruit stalls, and quaint local stores, and go from one bar to another to discover the finest drinking establishments this neighbourhood has in store.

RECOMMENDED: Once you're all set for your bar crawl, here are more things to do in Sai Ying Pun

Best bars in Sai Ying Pun

Mostly Harmless
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Mostly Harmless

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sheung Wan

Mostly Harmless is an omakase cocktail bar led by the renowned mixologist Ezra Star, the Bartender of the Year at the 2024 Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards. This local watering hole not only snagged the title of Best New Bar in the 2023 Time Out Bar Awards but also clinched the inaugural Bar of Tomorrow Award in Hong Kong for their commitment to sustainability, which extends beyond the menu. In contrast to other omakase-style cocktail bars known for their elaborate and ceremonious drinks, Mostly Harmless offers a relaxed and non-intimidating atmosphere. The cocktail menu rotates frequently to showcase seasonal produce and Ezra's latest market finds, so try what's currently on offer, as it may not return once it's gone. However, a custom order based on your preferences is sure to leave a lasting impression. Can't get a seat upstairs? The bar recently expanded to the ground floor where patrons can enjoy monthly rotating cocktails and food offerings. 

Read more
Book online
House of Culture
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

House of Culture

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Global
  • Sai Ying Pun
  • Recommended

Former Brut! chef Gavin Chin has recently opened his own establishment, House of Culture, offering a unique blend of dining influences from around the world with a spotlight on contemporary Australian and Malaysian cuisine. Guests can indulge in a filling tasting menu featuring chef Gavin's inventive dishes or opt for selections from the à la carte menu for dinner. To complement the dining experience, visitors can enjoy pre-game or post-work drinks featuring a selection of cocktails and wines, with an emphasis on Australian vintages. The bar serves creative cocktails crafted with diverse cultural elements. Summer highlights include the refreshing Oolong Highball and the Shozu Fizz. However, the real star is their House Martini, a twist on the classic Gibson featuring pickled pink shallots. 

Click below for a first look video of their offerings. 

Read review
Book online
Crushed Wine Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Crushed Wine Bar

Crushed Wine Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Sai Ying Pun

Wine retailer Crushed Wines has moved its wine bar to a new, larger space in Sai Ying Pun, right across from its sister venue, Brut! Crushed Wine Bar, now housed in a two-storey establishment, invites guests to enjoy small plates and sharing dishes alongside a diverse selection of wines from their ever-evolving list. Whether you're a seasoned wine connoisseur or just starting to explore the world of wine, this venue offers the ideal setting to relax and indulge. Try their signature selections or wine flights paired with light bites. For those craving a heartier meal, head up to Crushed's second floor where there is plenty of room to dine in.

Read more
Dara
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Dara

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Sheung Wan
  • Recommended

Discovering a spacious eatery in this neighbourhood is a rare find, but Dara takes it up a notch with its high ceilings and expansive dining area, offering the perfect setting for accommodating large gatherings. This Filipino restobar focuses on Kampampangan cuisine, offering signature favourites like sisig, palabok, and sinigang. The bar complements this with an array of whiskies and other spirits, as well as creative cocktails that showcase Filipino ingredients. And if it's not Pinoy enough for you, Dara also boasts a karaoke room where you can belt out songs from Whitney Houston or Celine Dion. 

Click below for a first look video of their offerings. 

 

Read review
Melody House of Food and Music
Photograph: Courtesy Melody House of Food & Music

Melody House of Food and Music

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Sai Ying Pun

Taking up the huge space of the old Potato Head is Melody, a hybrid venue that merges dining, drinks, and music under one roof. With five distinct spaces, guests can enjoy a multisensory experience for both their palate and ears. The kitchen dishes up modern European cuisine, alongside a selection of wines and creatively crafted seasonal cocktails with a modern flair. It's the go-to spot in the district for those seeking live DJ sets, music performances, and lively weekend brunches with free-flowing drinks.

Click below for a first look video of their offerings.

Read more
Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria
Photograph: Terence Pang

Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sai Ying Pun

This converted old ping pong hall turned hidden gem has long been a favourite haunt in SYP, predating the influx of newer bars in the area. Its classic Hong Kong-inspired aesthetic, complete with a traditional neon light sign by the bar and an impressive selection of gins and tonics, is what draws the crowd. Guests can unwind while enjoying tapas and sipping in tailor-made G&T concoctions of their own preference. 

Read more
Brut!
Brut! I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Brut!

  • Restaurants
  • Brasseries
  • Sai Ying Pun

Brut! is a cosy space that sets the tone for an exquisite wine and dine experience, offering creative sharing plates. Run by Camille Glass and George Kwok, the bar is intimate and features a modest natural wine menu primarily served by the glass. The restaurant keeps things fresh by regularly updating its wine list, predominantly sourced from organic and biodynamic farmers worldwide. Relax and explore intriguing new wines without feeling overwhelmed by an extensive list of labels.

Read more
Winstons Coffee
Photograph: winstonscoffeehk/Facebook

Winstons Coffee

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sai Ying Pun

Winstons Coffee is famed for its iconic retro cinema sign, a must-have backdrop for Instagram cafe hoppers. This trendy spot serves up classic coffee but also doubles as a day-drinking hotspot with cocktails available during daytime. Their popular happy hour features G&Ts, wines, beers, and craft cocktails, with the Espresso Martinis being a top choice. Pair your drinks with a selection of treats like cookies, sandwiches, and muffins. 

Read more
Call Me Al
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Call Me Al

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan

Call Me Al is located just below Weave Suites and across from its sister venue, Mostly Harmless. While their address is technically in Sheung Wan, it’s just a few steps from SYP, making it a noteworthy bar spot in the neighbourhood. It is the brainchild of F&B industry stalwarts Beckaly Franks and Ezra Star. Named after American musician Paul Simon’s famous tune, You Can Call Me Al, this friendly neighbourhood bar serves comfort food with American and European influences. For drinks, Call Me Al has an approachable cocktail menu that presents refreshing takes on the classics, along with a curated wine menu featuring an eclectic selection of wines.

Click below for a first look video of the venue. 

Read more
Explore more bars in Hong Kong

