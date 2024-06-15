The best bars in Sai Ying Pun

Sai Ying Pun might not be your top choice for a bar-hopping adventure, especially when you consider its more vibrant neighbouring districts. However, tucked in between cafes and eateries, are a lot of establishments that can quench your thirst. From an award-winning sustainable bar to a cosy spot with Filipino-inspired cocktails, a music-themed resto bar, or a haven for gin lovers, Sai Ying Pun holds a surprise at every turn. So, wander through the dried seafood shops, fruit stalls, and quaint local stores, and go from one bar to another to discover the finest drinking establishments this neighbourhood has in store.

