The best bars in Tsim Sha Tsui

The best places for a drink in TST, from Japanese cocktail bars to whisky havens and rooftop spots.

Written by Time Out editors & Tatum Ancheta
Written by: Cherry Chan
Central may hog all the awards and limelight when it comes to the best bars in Hong Kong and Asia, but Tsim Sha Tsui also boasts a dizzying array of watering holes perfect for a night out. Whether you're after exceptional drams of whisky, vintage cocktails made with spirits older than you, live music to vibe with, or hidden bars tucked away in obscure spots, TST has it all. And unlike the crowded CBD, TST offers more expansive spaces. So, if you want to enjoy drinks with the best harbour and skyline views for a big group, this is the spot to hit.

RECOMMENDED: Plan your next visit to Tsim Sha Tsui with our handy neighbourhood guide

Best bars in Tsim Sha Tsui

Aqua

  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Aqua
Aqua
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua

After 21 years of spoiling Hongkongers with Italian and Japanese treats, all while soaking up Victoria Harbour views at One Peking Road in TST, Aqua has relocated to the 17th floor of H Zentre on Middle Road, sporting a fresh look and an even more jaw-dropping skyline view. Crowned 'Best Rooftop Bar' in Hong Kong at the fifth annual Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards, Aqua features a cocktail bar and two expansive outdoor terraces. Enjoy sundowners surrounded by a lush garden setting and stunning harbour views. Stay tuned to their social media accounts for DJ schedules, ensuring the good vibes roll late into the night.

Artesian

  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Artesian
Artesian
Photograph: Courtesy Artesian

Located at The Langham hotel, Artesian is the Hong Kong outpost of London's renowned bar. If gin is what you're after, they stock an impressive collection of curated gins from around the world. Aside from gin and bourbon creations, guests can also opt for classic cocktails and original concoctions crafted by the bartending team.

Avenue 75 Bar and Eatery

  • Tsim Sha Tsui East
Avenue 75 Bar and Eatery
Avenue 75 Bar and Eatery
Photograph: Courtesy Avenue75 Bar & Eatery

You'll find Avenue 75 Bar & Eatery just across from the InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong. So, if you've had your fill of whisky at Tiffany’s New York Bar, head over to this local favourite. With its open design and artsy vibe, including a colourful mural that's perfect for your next Instagram post, it’s easy to see why people love it here. The laid-back setting is ideal for mingling with friends while you dive into inventive Asian cuisine and explore the extensive menu of creative cocktails and spirits, featuring everything from gin and rare whiskies to tequilas, wines, and craft beers.  

Avoca

  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Avoca
Avoca
Photograph: Courtesy Avoca

Before wrapping up 2023, Mondrian Hong Kong opened up shop in Tsim Sha Tsui, bringing along some new F&B offerings for everyone to check out. The hotel launched Avoca on the 38th floor, which you can get to from Hart Avenue using a dedicated lift. This fresh spot is a modern bar with stunning views of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour. You can look forward to creative cocktails inspired by local delicacies, accompanied by a carefully crafted food menu and live DJ performances. Some standout drinks include the Lap Yuk Old Fashioned ($148), which puts an umami spin on the classic with Chinese Bacon-infused bourbon, cantaloupe melon molasses, and upcycled Chinese bacon milk chocolate. Also, check out the 3:15pm Martini ($118), a nod to nostalgic Hong Kong drinks that blends coffee and milk tea, served with a mini pineapple bun, as well as the Lotus Manhattan ($128), made with Rebel Yell Bourbon, Ratafia Rossi, chocolate bitters, macerated over lotus leaves.

Click the link below to view a first look video of the bar. 

Bar Buonasera

  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Bar Buonasera
Bar Buonasera
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Located just above Butler Bar, Japanese-style Bar Buonasera is the Hong Kong branch of the famous Osaka bar by the same name. The bar offers classic handcrafted cocktails and a great selection of whisky. Expect Japanese style mixology where every serving is done to perfection. Catch occasionally opened bottles of rare Japanese whiskies and independent whisky bottlings.  

Butler

  • Cocktail bars
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Butler
Butler
Photograph: Courtesy Butler

Established by master mixologist Masayuki Uchida, Butler has long been considered one of best places to go for a quality cocktail in Kowloon. The bar team here has the techniques down perfectly, and the spot-lit bar is filled with an extensive selection of spirits for all manner of concoctions. The fruit cocktails, in particular, are exceptional, made from fresh produce that’s sliced and juiced on the spot.

DarkSide

  • Tsim Sha Tsui
DarkSide
DarkSide
Photograph: Courtesy DarkSide

Winner of the Time Out Bar Awards' Best Bar and ranked number nine on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023DarkSide is the flagship bar of Rosewood Hong Kong. If you’re looking for live jazz music to accompany your drinks, it's one of the best places to visit in Hong Kong. The food and drink menus are packed with options, including port or Cognac from the barrel and a wide selection of premium spirits such as whisky and Armagnac. Though we prefer their classic offerings, those who enjoy fun presentations can order from their conceptual menu, showcasing eight creatively crafted drinks ($180 per drink) inspired by Yin and Yang philosophy.

Eyebar

  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Eyebar
Eyebar
Photograph: Courtesy Eyebar

Sitting pretty atop iSquare above the hustle and bustle of Nathan Road, Eyebar is a contender for one of the best vantage points in the city. Sit back on the comfortable terrace and take in unobstructed views of Victoria Harbour with a cold beer or signature specialty cocktail.

Ozone

  • West Kowloon
  • price 4 of 4
Ozone
Ozone

A narrow black leathered elevator (which vaguely hints at a padded cell) shoots you up to the 118th floor of the ICC and to the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong where you’ll find one of the highest bars in the world. You’re immediately greeted by low-lit moody green neon, avante-garde seating and walls of refracted swirling glass, but what seals the deal is the completely unobstructed view of western Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. And, with one of the best wine lists in town and a creative cocktail programme, the menu is almost as impressive as the view.

Qura Bar

  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Qura Bar
Qura Bar
Dining room I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

One of the new venues at the recently opened Regent Hong Kong, Qura, is all about the good stuff – rare spirits, wines, and cigars. You can also grab some bites while soaking in those sweet harbour views. They've got a solid selection of classic and creative cocktails, and if you're feeling spendy, you can opt for vintage options like a Negroni, sazerac, or El Presidente made with spirits and amaros from the 1950s to the 80s, priced at $900 to $950 each. When it comes to munchies, they've got you covered with a delicious offering, including oysters and caviar on ice, fish and chips, truffle french fries, aged cheese and cold cuts, and roasts. 

Click the link below to view a first look video of the bar and its offerings.

Red Room

  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Red Room
Red Room
Red Temptation I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

If you're into bars with hidden entrances, Red Room is a speakeasy-style bar that adds to the city's growing collection of Prohibition-era-inspired joints. Tucked away inside K11 Musea, the bar is hidden behind a wall of lockers, featuring an oriental-themed decor with plush velvet sofas and a striking red interior. The cocktail menu offers a blend of classic favourites with Hong Kong flavours.

The Bar

  • Tsim Sha Tsui
The Bar
The Bar
Photograph: Courtesy The Bar

The Bar is The Peninsula Hong Kong's flagship drinking joint. Here, patrons can sip on artisanal cocktails, fine wines, or Champagnes and enjoy a menu featuring all sorts of indulgent nibbles like premium caviar with blinis, zucchini flower tempura with saffron aioli, and more. Under The Bar’s moody lighting, customers can relax to jazz tunes played by the bar’s pianist, while savouring their classic and creative cocktails.

Tiffany’s New York Bar

  • Tsim Sha Tsui East
Tiffany’s New York Bar
Tiffany’s New York Bar

Located within the InterContinental Grand Stanford Hotel, Tiffany’s New York Bar’s elegant interior will transport you to New York in the 1920s. The bar has over 250 varieties of whiskies in its collection, including Scotch, Japanese whiskies, and bourbon. Slowly sip on one of Tiffany’s whisky flights, and don’t forget to try the bar’s smoked whisky chocolate cake!

Tipsy Tap

  • Craft beer pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Tipsy Tap
Tipsy Tap
Photograph: Courtesy Tipsy Tap

There are tons of places to get craft beer on this side of town, but one of our favorite joints is Tipsy Tap. With a 20-strong line-up of craft beers on tap from around the world and a menu filled with page after page of bottled beers, the bar shines a spotlight on beers and breweries that might not get as much recognition in the city. It's the perfect spot to relax, enjoy freshly poured brews with hearty snacks, and connect with other beer enthusiasts.

