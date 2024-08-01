After 21 years of spoiling Hongkongers with Italian and Japanese treats, all while soaking up Victoria Harbour views at One Peking Road in TST, Aqua has relocated to the 17th floor of H Zentre on Middle Road, sporting a fresh look and an even more jaw-dropping skyline view. Crowned 'Best Rooftop Bar' in Hong Kong at the fifth annual Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards, Aqua features a cocktail bar and two expansive outdoor terraces. Enjoy sundowners surrounded by a lush garden setting and stunning harbour views. Stay tuned to their social media accounts for DJ schedules, ensuring the good vibes roll late into the night.
Central may hog all the awards and limelight when it comes to the best bars in Hong Kong and Asia, but Tsim Sha Tsui also boasts a dizzying array of watering holes perfect for a night out. Whether you're after exceptional drams of whisky, vintage cocktails made with spirits older than you, live music to vibe with, or hidden bars tucked away in obscure spots, TST has it all. And unlike the crowded CBD, TST offers more expansive spaces. So, if you want to enjoy drinks with the best harbour and skyline views for a big group, this is the spot to hit.
