Hong Kong
Hong Kong promenade
Victoria Harbour promenade I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Hong Kong ranks among 50 best cities in 2024

Time Out's annual ranking of the world's best cities is in.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Every year, we ask you, our readers, how you feel about your city, and we compile the survey results to gather insights on food, culture, and nightlife quality, affordability, and locals' overall feelings about their city. This year, Time Out partnered with research company Potentia Insight, and the results are in, with our annual ranking of The Best Cities in the World just released.

The sixth annual list for 2024 is composed of 50 cities that offer exceptional visitor experiences and vibrant amenities, while also boasting strong community connections and an undeniable atmosphere, ideal for living. Leading the list this year is the famous ‘city that never sleeps,’ New York, followed by the naturally beautiful Cape Town, and Germany's capital city, Berlin.

Tokyo ranks as the top city in Asia at number eight, followed by Mumbai at number 12 and Singapore at the 22nd spot. 

Similar to the fifth edition of The Best Cities in the World, our beloved city has once again secured the second-last position on the list. Although it feels like a distant memory, Hong Kong was one of the last cities to open its doors to the world due to the pandemic. Navigating through the challenges of the past years has left us, Hongkongers, feeling a bit weary, but there's still so much to cherish about our city. This year, the city is thriving, presenting the perfect opportunity for visitors to explore the uniqueness it has to offer. With a plethora of top attractions, a dynamic art scene, and lively restaurants and bars, and the return of many exciting events, there's much to discover. Notably, the Chinese New Year celebrations promise to be a colourful and festive spectacle, marking the return of stunning displays, lively night parades, and dazzling fireworks as we usher in the Year of the Dragon. In March, Hong Kong cements its status as Asia’s art hub with the full-scale return of Art Basel and Art Central, where a mix of local and international artworks will be showcased alongside enhanced programmes at M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum.     

Regardless of Hong Kong’s ranking, each city on the list earned its place through high local ratings, making it among the best globally. The list aims to inspire you for your next trip abroad. Want to know where else made the list? Discover Time Out’s full ranking of the 50 best cities in the world right now.

Discover the best things to do in Hong Kong, and check this list for a roundup of the best happenings in January.

