When the world hears the word Miami, they close their eyes and see South Beach. They see sloshing mojitos and miles of bright neon. They also see dollar signs— a lot of them. And they’re not entirely wrong. Miami’s biggest tourism hub still offers popped-collar nightlife and sandal-friendly sidewalk cafés. But the last decade has seen South Beach diversify in delightful ways. Locals no longer avoid it and tourists aren’t the only people wiggling toes in the sand. Nightlife options have grown plentiful and veered from the velvet rope elitism of the early 2000s. Now, each pocket of the neighborhood holds something new, and you’re as likely to find five-star dining, world-renowned cocktail dens and breathtaking art as you are a bartender wielding a water gun full of tequila. Welcome to the new South Beach.

Eat

You already know about Joe's Stone Crab. You're still on the waitlist for Carbone. If you're looking for a South Beach Restaurant that's as popular with locals as it is travelers, and is absolutely delicious without being over the top, weave through the crowds on Española Way and take an outdoor seat at The Drexel. Helmed by the same folks behind Mandolin Aegean Bistro, The Drexel offers clean and simple Mediterranean-leaning fare with a contemporary spin. Come here for wood-fired pizzas and meats, pastas, fresh seafood and delicious vegetable dishes.

This South of Fifth restaurant (run by Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford) earned a Michelin star for its exquisite balance between relaxed comfort and culinary ambition. The menu changes with the seasons and ingredient availability, but expect regionally inspired dishes like crunchy truffle bravas and spring asparagus and blue crab noodles that are best experienced via Ford’s tasting menu. It’s, hands down, the best restaurant in South Beach.

Drink

Sweet Liberty is both a place to start and end your night—stop in early for $0.95 oysters and $10 drinks during happy hour or stumble in late for live music and plenty of dancing. Every cocktail on the menu is a home run, especially what’s usually an overpriced no-no around these parts, the piña colada. Sweet Liberty makes its own blend of spiced rums and coconut cream and finishes it with a special sherry floater. It's also a great place for thematic Sunday brunches: drag on the first, salsa on the second and smooth piano jams on the third of the month.

It’s funny – the best bars in Miami make you feel like you’re not in Miami. During Medium Cool’s consistent jazz nights (Wed – Sun at 7pm) it feels like you’re in a lower Manhattan basement. As the clock nears midnight, the venue turns into an intimate party with some of the best local DJs in town and a mixed bag of people and tunes – tourists dancing to 80s pop, young 20-somethings vibing to house music, classic cocktails splashing around. It’s fun and fancy at the same time. Then again, what would you expect from a bar that’s helmed by the people who bred Miami’s favorite bars: Sweet Liberty, Purdy Lounge, Blackbird Ordinary. But perhaps what’s so cool about Medium Cool is that it’s never trying too hard. In fact, it’s just cool enough.

Do

For a touch of culture, go to the Wolfsonian-FIU. Its myriad exhibits span multiple floors and highlight global art and artifacts from the Industrial Revolution through WWII. On weekends, the place is crawling with creative types stopping in for free programming like live music, art workshops and film screenings.

Lincoln Mall is two things. First, it's a mall with your standard stores: Zara, H&M, JCrew, even a Macy's. But more importantly, it's an architectural treasure trove in the heart of South Beach with enough cafés and entertainment to keep you delighted from morning to night. A great job has been done to preserve the Morris Lapidus-designed thoroughfare and the art deco buildings that dot the street, however Lincoln Road is very much rooted in modernity and one look at the 1111 Garage proves that. Sundays are the best days to go, as the Lincoln Road Antiques and Collectibles Market pops up twice a month between October and May.

You could go big with a hotel but with so many boutique properties to choose from, The Betsy is our pick in South Beach. Situated on the quieter north end of the oceanfront Lummus Park, The Betsy boasts live jazz in its stylish lobby bar, plus cool art installations and a rooftop pool. There’s something about the conviviality of a good boutique that blends so well with the Art Deco vibes of SoBe. No 20-story elevator rides or doormen—just a few quick steps and you’re out in the salty air where you belong.

Split over several Mediterranean Revival-style buildings on Española Way, Esmé Miami Beach will have you questioning: am I in Miami Beach or in Seville? Meander through the hotel's breezy paseos to find surprises at every corner, like El Salon, a sultry rosewood-hued bar, or Sushi Bar, one of the city's top omakase spots. There are also plenty of nooks in which to kick back, catch up on some work or read a book. Make your way up to the hotel's rooftop for a dip in the pool, breakfast or lunch al fresco, or to catch DJs and other fun programming all year round.

If you do just one thing…

Stay out until 5am. Nightlife is what made South Beach what it is today, so it’s only right that you go see it for yourself. You might as well go to a club if you’re planning on pulling an all-nighter since most don’t get going until 3am anyway. Try Story for a packed roster of famous DJs year-round or, for a truly interesting evening, Mac’s Club Deuce, the neighborhood’s oldest dive bar.