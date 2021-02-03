Hong Kong's best cheap eats

Fuel up with our guide to the best dishes and snacks in Hong Kong for $50 or less

Good food tends to be expensive, especially in Hong Kong. But where do you start? Well, the Time Out Hong Kong food team has done most of the work for you and trawled the islands to sniff out 46 of the best bites we could find under 50 bucks. So why not give your wallet a rest and try out the best street food, bakes, cha chaan teng bites, and more, all of which makes Hong Kong such a wonderful place to eat.

Jump to a section:

Dumplings 'n' buns Skew it! Rice and noods Bring on the carbs



For the sweet tooth Local eats Restaurant food



