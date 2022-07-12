Turn that frown upside down, Hong Kong!

Well, it is clear that there is some pessimism following our recent ranking of second to last place among 53 cities in the world. Whether it’s the slap of social distancing regulations after social distancing regulations, or cabin fever from quarantine, we hear you, it’s like the light at the end of the tunnel is out of reach. At Time Out Hong Kong, we have also felt the same frustrations, but when we set those aside, we are reminded of how incredibly lucky we are to call this city home, and we think you should too. As your trusted city guide, we’re here to remind you to keep your chin up because there’s a lot to look forward to, and to be frank, we respectfully disagree with this ranking!

