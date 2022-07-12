Hong Kong
Timeout

hong kong skyline from victoria peak
Photograph: Shutterstock

Turn that frown upside down, Hong Kong!

Rumour has it: quarantine potentially lifting by November means there is a lot Hongkongers can look forward to

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Well, it is clear that there is some pessimism following our recent ranking of second to last place among 53 cities in the world. Whether it’s the slap of social distancing regulations after social distancing regulations, or cabin fever from quarantine, we hear you, it’s like the light at the end of the tunnel is out of reach. At Time Out Hong Kong, we have also felt the same frustrations, but when we set those aside, we are reminded of how incredibly lucky we are to call this city home, and we think you should too. As your trusted city guide, we’re here to remind you to keep your chin up because there’s a lot to look forward to, and to be frank, we respectfully disagree with this ranking!

RECOMMENDED: Check out our list of things to see and do during July.

Heard it through the grapevine
Photograph: AFP/Isaac Lawrence

With murmurings about some potential change, things are starting to look up again. In addition to the flight bans being lifted (one small step for man!), newly appointed health secretary Lo Chung-mau says that conditional quarantine-free travel could be a reality by November to allow a global banking summit to take place later this year. While the latest data submitted from quarantine patients will need to be examined before determining if quarantine-free travel is, in fact, a real possibility, there are an infinite number of reasons to remain optimistic.

Drink and dine at incredible venues across town
Photograph: TA

While flying internationally wasn’t exactly the easiest feat over the last two years, the closest alternative for us was dining internationally. Flaunting cuisines from all around the world, Hong Kong’s food and drink scene is always vibrant and full of excitement. Whether it's a brand new venue opening up in town, or a tried-and-true restaurant with plenty of history, there are numerous standout bars and restaurants in the city awaiting your visit.

From uniquely Hong Kong dishes to try out, restaurants with a gorgeous view, or unforgettable dining experiences at Michelin star-rated restaurantsthere are endless ways to satiate your appetite. Book a seat at chef Antonio Oviedo's Spanish fine dining restaurant Agora or have hearty Italian fares with your family and friends at Rosewood’s new restaurant Bluhouse, then wind down with a glass of wine at Terroirs by LQV or sip on craft cocktails at omakase-style bar Mostly Harmless.

Explore mode, ON!
Photograph: Shutterstock

There’s no better cure for cabin fever than leaving your comfort zone and putting yourself in a new environment. Whether you’re brand new to the city or you’ve been in Hong Kong all your life, take a look at our Explore the City guides for recommendations for things to do, sights to see and places to eat around town. No matter if you’re a thrill-seeking adrenaline junkie who loves outdoor sports, tan on a picturesque beach or spend a day on one of Hong Kong’s secret islands –Hong Kong’s a great place to dive head first into adventure. 

Photograph: Courtesy Go Museum

If you want to go out and about while beating the heat, there’s plenty of indoor activities to try out too! From hidden art spaces and museums to get engrossed in, luxurious venues to have a well deserved spa day, or alternative party venues to get together with your friends, there’s something for everyone to do in the city.

Shop until you drop 
Photograph: Shutterstock

As Asia’s World City, Hong Kong is one of the best places to shop and spend to your heart’s content. Just stroll into one of Hong Kong’s retail meccas, and you can buy pretty much anything, from Japanese drugstore products, the latest swimwear trends, or purchase one of the latest fashion and beauty drops. Although it doesn’t hurt to treat yourself to a luxurious purchase every once in a while, you could visit one of the many independent stores scattered across the city. Whether you’re looking to add to your vinyl collection or hunt for one-of-a-kind finds at a thrift store; there’s no better way to support local businesses. With the Consumption Voucher Scheme rolling out later this summer, what better way to spend your cash?

Sensational staycations
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

For now, even if we still need to spend our quarantine in hotels until November, we can start getting into the mood for vacations. Much like the endless holiday destinations around the globe, Hong Kong offers a plethora of staycation options for you to choose from. If you want to feel like you’re in the tropics, visit a beachside hotel for a coastal escape or book a staycay at hotels with gorgeous swimming poolsFlick through our Hotel Diaries if you want some inspiration from our editors. 

We asked, you answered
Photograph: Courtesy abillion on Unsplash

We put a call out on Instagram asking what our readers feel would give Hong Kong the recognition it deserves again. Here’s what you had to say:

Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

A majority just want to travel freely without the fuss of quarantine. Countries around the world have gradually allowed vaccinated Hong Kong travellers to visit, but many of us have put off the idea of travelling due to the mandatory quarantine. We’ve come a long way since the 21-day quarantine, and if all goes through in November (fingers and toes crossed), you’ll be able to return to Hong Kong stress-free. We can't wait to to visit some of our favourite cities, like Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, Melbourne, Sydney, London, and more!

As always, our door is always (metaphorically) open. Drop us a line at info.hk@timeout.com and maybe we’ll invite you in for a coffee or a beer!  

