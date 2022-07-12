Turn that frown upside down, Hong Kong!

Heard it through the grapevine
With murmurings about some potential change, things are starting to look up again. In addition to the flight bans being lifted (one small step for man!), newly appointed health secretary Lo Chung-mau says that conditional quarantine-free travel could be a reality by November to allow a global banking summit to take place later this year. While the latest data submitted from quarantine patients will need to be examined before determining if quarantine-free travel is, in fact, a real possibility, there are an infinite number of reasons to remain optimistic.