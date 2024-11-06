27 best beauty, wellness and fitness venues in Singapore, recommended by Time Out

The self-care movement in Singapore is stronger than ever and we’re all for it. Whether it’s clocking in for that pilates workout, getting those stiff shoulders kneaded out, or simply pampering yourself with a new manicure, it’s important to devote time for all-around wellness.
When you feel good and live well, you’ll naturally glow from inside-out – so here’s our list of the best Time Out-approved beauty and wellness venues in Singapore as part of our Time Out Recommended 2024 campaign.
- Absolute Cycle @ Millenia Walk
- ALLY
- Aramsa – The Garden Spa
- BE. Studios
- Box Office Fitness
- Core Collective Anson
- Diown Beauty
- Elements Wellness Centrepoint
- Grease Monkey
- G.spa
- Joya Onsen Café
- Hera Hair & Beauty (Tanglin Mall)
- Ikeda Spa
- Juggernaut Fight Club
- MSFIT Gym (Clarke Quay)
- Nails Actually
- Nimble/Knead
- Nook Hair Salon
- Oasia Spa
- Project Send
- SPHERE
- STRONG Pilates
- The Fluxus House
- The Garage Circuit
- TrichoLab (Wheelock Place)
- Van Lee Fitness
- Whitetree Hair Salon
Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Singapore newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.
MORE THINGS TO DO IN SINGAPORE
Here are over 80 places for fun things to do in Singapore, recommended by Time Out
Best new restaurants in Singapore