Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

27 best beauty, wellness and fitness venues in Singapore, recommended by Time Out

Rejuvenate yourself at these spas, gyms, hair and nail salons and more

Rachel Yohannan
Written by
Rachel Yohannan
Editor
TrichoLab Singapore hair and scalp specialist
Photograph: TrichoLab
Advertising

The self-care movement in Singapore is stronger than ever and we’re all for it. Whether it’s clocking in for that pilates workout, getting those stiff shoulders kneaded out, or simply pampering yourself with a new manicure, it’s important to devote time for all-around wellness. 

When you feel good and live well, you’ll naturally glow from inside-out – so here’s our list of the best Time Out-approved beauty and wellness venues in Singapore as part of our Time Out Recommended 2024 campaign.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Singapore newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox. 

MORE THINGS TO DO IN SINGAPORE

Here are over 80 places for fun things to do in Singapore, recommended by Time Out

Best new restaurants in Singapore

The best art exhibitions in Singapore

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.