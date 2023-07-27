The best restaurants in Wan Chai

Unless you're familiar with it, you might overlook this hidden Italian restaurant located on the 25th floor of the 208 Johnston building in Wan Chai. From this elevated spot, you can enjoy both Roman and Italian cuisine while taking in the city views of the district. The menu offers a wide range of options, including small plates for sharing, salads, pasta, grilled meats, and fish. Some of our personal favourites include the crispy Southern Italian red shrimp fritti and the raw marinated Mediterranean anchovies with chilli pepper and garlic, both perfect as appetisers. For main courses, we recommend trying the homemade spaghetti with jumbo garlic, artichokes, and chilli sauce, as well as the Grigliata di pesce, a plate featuring chargrilled scallops, octopus, squid, scampi, and fish. Whether you're looking for a casual dining experience with friends or family or planning a larger gathering, this restaurant is an ideal choice due to its spacious layout, which can accommodate large groups of people.