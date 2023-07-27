Hong Kong
Woo Cheong Tea House bar
Photograph: Courtesy Woo Cheong Tea House

The best restaurants in Wan Chai

You’re spoilt for choice in this foodie neighbourhood

Wan Chai has long shed its colourful reputation as Hong Kong's red-light district. There is so much more to this neighbourhood than just Lockhart Road. Nestled between traditional tong laus and modern architecture, you'll discover a number of fantastic eateries and bars. Whether you're craving Asian cuisine, local cha chaan tengs, or something more refined and international, you'll find it all here in Wan Chai.

RECOMMENDED: Explore the Wan Chai neighbourhood with our guide to some of the best things to eat, drink, and do in the district.

Wan Chai’s best restaurants

Samsen
Photograph: Courtesy Samsen

Samsen

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Wan Chai

Samsen is a cut above some of the other excellent Thai restaurants in the neighbourhood. Former Chachawan head chef Adam Cliff’s take on Thai street food hits the spot with standout dishes such as huge bowls of wagyu beef boat noodles with crispy shallots and fried Thai noodles with juicy tiger prawns. No reservations are taken here, but you can pop to 7-Eleven next door – for a pre-dinner drink, and the restaurant staff will call you when there’s a free table.

Le Garcon Saigon
Photograph: Courtesy Le Garcon Saigon

Le Garcon Saigon

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

One of the best Vietnamese restaurants in town, Black Sheep Restaurants' Le Garcon Saigon, shows off the diversity of Vietnamese food – without a bowl of pho in sight. Instead, you can enjoy smoky meat and fish dishes served with mountains of fresh herbs and fully-flavoured sauces. Be sure to wash all of these down with a Saigon beer or two. 

Rosita
Photograph: Courtesy Rosita

Rosita

  • Restaurants
  • Latin American
  • Wan Chai

Renowned chefs Agustin Ferrando Balbi, the founder of the Michelin-starred Andō, and Ricardo Chaneton, from the Michelin-starred Mono, have recently opened Rosita, a Latin American restaurant located on on Ship Street in Wan Chai. Under the leadership of chef Marco Livoti, Rosita offers a modern twist on Latin American cuisine while incorporating influences from French and Japanese cooking. The restaurant has quickly gained popularity among locals, and its relaxed and inviting atmosphere attracts city workers and casual diners who are seeking hearty and tasteful meals in the area.

1963 Treee
Photograph: Courtesy 1963 Treee

1963 Treee

  • Restaurants
  • Taiwanese
  • Wan Chai

Hidden away on the second floor of Chung Wui Mansion (you know, that pink, blue, and yellow building in the middle of Wan Chai), 1963 Treee serves up some of the authentic Taiwanese fare in town. Everything screams vintage here. Floral wallpapers, vinyl player, vintage cameras, vases, lampshades, tableware, mailboxes, and an old wooden cabinet of movable type, a traditional printing and typography technique. 1963 Treee's venue is also available for rent and has been the backdrop to many photoshoots, movies, and music videos.

L'Envol
Photograph: Courtesy L'Envol

L'Envol

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

The St. Regis hotel offers a variety of dining options, and L'Envol is one of two restaurants that have Michelin stars. They specialise in fancy French cuisine prepared with the finest seasonal ingredients. The chef, Olivier Elzer, is a French culinary expert who was recently honoured with the distinction of Knight in the Order of Agricultural Merit of the French Republic in 2022 for his outstanding contributions to French gastronomy and his prominent role in promoting French products in Hong Kong. Whether you're looking for an elegant French meal with friends, a special celebration, or a business dinner, L'Envol is the top choice for elevated dining in the neighbourhood.

Read more
Rùn
Photograph: Courtesy Rùn

Rùn

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Introducing a contrast to The St. Regis Hong Kong's elegant French fine dining establishment, Rùn is the hotel's renowned two-Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant. This is where the heat gets turned up, thanks to the incredible creations of acclaimed executive Chinese chef Hung Chi-Kwong. Indulge in a mouthwatering selection of Cantonese delights, expertly prepared with the freshest seasonal ingredients and traditional cooking techniques but with a modern twist. Whether you're a wine aficionado or a tea lover, their skilled sommeliers have got you covered with carefully chosen pairings to enhance your dining experience.  

Read more
Ama Ristorante by The Amatricianist
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Ama Ristorante by The Amatricianist

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Wan Chai

Unless you're familiar with it, you might overlook this hidden Italian restaurant located on the 25th floor of the 208 Johnston building in Wan Chai. From this elevated spot, you can enjoy both Roman and Italian cuisine while taking in the city views of the district. The menu offers a wide range of options, including small plates for sharing, salads, pasta, grilled meats, and fish. Some of our personal favourites include the crispy Southern Italian red shrimp fritti and the raw marinated Mediterranean anchovies with chilli pepper and garlic, both perfect as appetisers. For main courses, we recommend trying the homemade spaghetti with jumbo garlic, artichokes, and chilli sauce, as well as the Grigliata di pesce, a plate featuring chargrilled scallops, octopus, squid, scampi, and fish. Whether you're looking for a casual dining experience with friends or family or planning a larger gathering, this restaurant is an ideal choice due to its spacious layout, which can accommodate large groups of people.

Yixin Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Yixin

Yixin Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Looking for some fantastic flavours close to home? Yixin Restaurant is the place to be. This popular Cantonese joint is popular for its soya chicken and roasted duck – the tenderest we've ever had! And don't even get us started on their pan-fried pork patties with minced salted fish – so darn tasty! Plus, they've got a killer selection of seafood. Prices ain't dirt cheap, but hey, it's totally worth the splurge for the quality you get.

Read more
22 Ships
Photograph: Courtesy 22 Ships

22 Ships

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Wan Chai

The restaurant has been a beloved spot in the neighbourhood since it opened in 2012. After a few months of renovation in 2020, the popular tapas bar returned better than ever. They've got a fresh new look and an exciting menu of traditional-meets-modern tapas dishes crafted by chef Antonio Oviedo. The best part? You can enjoy their delicious bites while sitting at their cool u-shaped bar, soaking up the lively ambience. And don't forget to check out their menu of Spanish wines, sangrias, and cocktails to complete your dining experience. 

Woo Cheong Tea House
Photograph: Courtesy Woo Cheong Tea House

Woo Cheong Tea House

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wan Chai

What used to be The Pawn is now Woo Cheong Tea House. The design flaunts a garden oasis decor and features an al fresco balcony where you can sip and savour afternoon drinks overlooking the district. Come here for their traditional Cantonese dishes, including tea-smoked chicken, stir-fried pork spareribs, and sautéed prawn. But it’s not really a Chinese meal without tea, so Woo Cheong Tea House brings about 20 types of premium brews and fine teas to the yard. They also have an all-day dim sum menu and dim sum tasting menu, which comes with eight items and stewed noodles paired with a cocktail or tea.  

Auor
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Auor

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Looking to impress your important clients or have a romantic evening with your special someone? Look no further than Auor (pronounced 'hour'), the new restaurant of renowned Singaporean chef Edward Voon. Formerly of Le Pan and Singapore's first ​​molecular gastronomy restaurant Aurum), Voon brings his culinary expertise to this refined establishment. Indulge in a six-course menu that revolves around the concept of life and time, reflecting Voon's own gastronomic adventures. Secure a table or private room for an unforgettable dining experience.

Tung Po Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Helen Ho

Tung Po Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Tung Po Kitchen is a somewhat rite of passage for tourists and new arrivals in Hong Kong. It has been entertaining crowds for 30 years with its down-to-earth service that includes singing, dancing, and even popping beer bottles with chopsticks. . Last year, Hongkongers were devastated to know that the iconic dai pai dong closed its doors, but the legendary eatery soon relocated to Wan Chai to serve its patrons. Come here for Cantonese classics fresh out of the wok, a random but always booming and belt-worthy playlist, and of course, the famous tradition of drinking beer from their signature porcelain 'fighter bowls'. 

The Baker & The Bottleman
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

The Baker & The Bottleman

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Wan Chai

Craving for contemporary bites, freshly baked goods, and good wine? Head to Lee Tung Avenue and check out Roganic’s sister restaurant, The Baker & The Bottleman. The cafe, bakery, and wine bar, recently opened as a fully operational restaurant offering a full menu for dinner. Sip on natural and biodynamic wines and pair them with hearty dishes from the à la carte menu, created by executive chef Oli Marlow together with restaurant head chef Ollie Eisendhardt and bakery head chef Benjamin Lee. Enjoy a three-course set menu priced at $380 or choose from the à la carte menu that features the bakery's signature breadbasket ($30) and other small plates such as beef tartare ($180) and grilled cuttlefish ($150). For those looking for filling main dishes that are great for sharing, the half-dry-aged duck ($210) served with confit duck leg ragout, roasted parsnips, and duck jus is highly recommended.

Grissini
Photograph: Courtesy Grissini

Grissini

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Wan Chai
  • price 4 of 4

Another Italian option in Wan Cha is Grand Hyatt Hong Kong's Grissini. It's actually named after those freshly baked crispy breadsticks they serve at every table. It's definitely one of the best spots to enjoy a fancy Italian meal in the district. The restaurant serves up some mouthwatering pasta, juicy meats, and fresh seafood dishes that will leave you wanting more. With its fancy decor, breathtaking view, and impressive collection of wines, you're in for a treat!  

Read more
Aera
Photograph: Courtesy Aera

Aera

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Wan Chai

Aera is the latest opening in Wan Chai, located just across AKI Hong Kong - MGallery hotel. It is one of the few restaurant's in the area serving contemporary Nordic cuisine. Their 10-course dinner tasting menu showcases Nordic-inspired dishes with rustic and refined plating. Our favourites include the starter of soft-boiled egg yolk with Japanese scallops, corn, and spring onion foam, as well as locally sourced three-yellow chicken feet using locally sourced San Huang chicken that has been prepared over three days before serving it on a plate with a drizzle of lemon juice. Save room for dessert – a refreshing passion fruit sorbet with lime leaf oil and mango-infused kombucha. 

Zoku Restaurant & Terrace
Photograph: Courtesy Zoku

Zoku Restaurant & Terrace

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Wan Chai

Zoku is located inside The Hari Hong Kong hotel. The restaurant, led by chef de cuisine Edwin Guzman, specializes in innovative dishes that showcase Japanese ingredients and the season's freshest produce, drawing inspiration from Guzman's own culinary experiences. The menu offers a wide range of options, including sushi, sashimi, tempura, kushiyaki (grilled meat skewers), hot main dishes, and desserts. Additionally, their weekend brunch menu provides great value for money. Guests can expect a variety of sashimi, such as tuna, salmon, hamachi, and scallops, as well as a selection of enticing mains like spicy lamb chops, glazed pork belly, or miso salmon. For an extra charge, patrons can also enjoy a two-hour free-flow of Perrier Jouet Grand Brut NV.

Pici (Wan Chai)

Pici (Wan Chai)

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Wan Chai

Craving for fresh, hand-rolled pasta dishes? Book a seat at Pici, the pasta joint from the Pirata Group (the dudes behind up (Pirata, The Optimist and TokyoLima). It's a cosy eatery serving up delicious handmade pasta dishes. From classic pici cacio e pepe to mouthwatering meatballs and ravioli, they've got you covered with delicious and satisfying eats.  

Crust Italian
Photograph: Courtesy Crust Italian

Crust Italian

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Wan Chai

If you're looking for more Italian flavours, make yourself comfortable at Crust Italian, located just below Woo Cheong Tea House. This restaurant is dedicated to bringing the flavours of Naples and the Amalfi Coast to your table, from delightful morning pastries and coffee to satisfying lunches, afternoon teas, and delectable dinners. Their diverse menu offers an array of dishes, including must-tries like sfogliatelle (flaky pastries filled with lemon-infused cream or custard), street-style calamari or pizza fritti served in a convenient takeaway cone, and scialatielli seafood pasta accompanied by a 14-hour ragu made from a combination of six pork, beef, and veal cuts. For a refreshing beverage, choose from an assortment of aperitivos, Amalfi gins, or a selection of wines available by the glass.

Cats’ Eye Bistro (貓之眼)
Photograph: Benjamin Chan

Cats’ Eye Bistro (貓之眼)

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Cat's Eye is a cosy 18-seater neighbourhood eatery specialising in Japanese comfort food. Dig into the demi-glace burger and traditional omurice served with uniquely flavourful homemade sauces. While the renowned Wagyu burger attracts crowds, it's the delightful combination of creamy omelette and perfectly-cooked rice that keeps patrons coming back for more. 



Danji
Photograph: Courtesy Danji

Danji

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Wan Chai

Danji is one of the latest openings on Star Street. It is a contemporary Korean eatery named after the traditional pottery used to preserve sauces and ferment kimchi. Created by Jennifer Kim, the mastermind behind the Korean food concept Seoul Recipe, this inviting bistro serves up comforting Korean fare. Indulge in satisfying offerings such as tender braised pork belly or bossam, spicy tofu seafood stew, and the moreish soy sauce-marinated crabs. Enhance your dining experience with Danji's assortment of makgeolli rice wines and Korean spirits.

Pirata
Photograph: Courtesy Pirata

Pirata

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Going beyond stereotypical Italian fare, Pirata’s homely family-style dishes are the perfect comfort food. Spread out across two sky-high floors, the industrial rustic interiors will have you feeling like you’re dining in a New York penthouse. The dishes here are built to share with price tags that won’t break the bank. Have a go at the MMM (My Mama’s Meatballs), tagliatelle with black truffle, and roasted suckling pig with apple sauce.

