The best restaurants in Wan Chai

Samsen is a cut above some of the other excellent Thai restaurants in the neighbourhood. Former Chachawan head chef Adam Cliff’s take on Thai street food hits the spot with standout dishes such as huge bowls of wagyu beef boat noodles with crispy shallots and fried Thai noodles with juicy tiger prawns. No reservations are taken here, but you can pop to 7-Eleven next door – for a pre-dinner drink, and the restaurant staff will call you when there’s a free table.
Wan Chai has long shed its colourful reputation as Hong Kong's red-light district. There is so much more to this neighbourhood than just Lockhart Road. Nestled between traditional tong laus and modern architecture, you'll discover a number of fantastic eateries and bars. Whether you're craving Asian cuisine, local cha chaan tengs, or something more refined and international, you'll find it all here in Wan Chai.
