Food dishes at Chin Chin
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Where to eat before a show in Melbourne

Got some time to burn before the curtain goes up? We know where to get a bite pre-show

Nicola Dowse
Adena Maier
Nicola Dowse
Adena Maier
It can be tempting to skip eating before a show, but that's a rookie error. There’s nothing quite as embarrassing as your stomach growling during a particularly silent scene, or being too hungry to appreciate your favourite band. And there’s nothing unusual about wanting to take the edge off your day before the show goes on. Save yourself the pain of having to buy plastic cups of beer or survive on box office peanuts: hit up one of these restaurants or bars before your next show.

Spent all your money on the show? Here are some of Melbourne's best cheap eats. 

The Forum
Photograph: Supplied

The Forum

Eat here: Right next door MoVida is the obvious choice, and for good reason. But it’s not unusual to find it packed, so if you forget to make a booking best look elsewhere for sustenance. A quick walk up to Flinders Lane reveals Chin Chin (if you can get in) and Meatball and Wine Bar. If you’re going the spaghetti-and-meatball route mind your clothes – the flick of a saucy pasta strand can be disastrous.

Drink here: Cross the road to Fed Square to enjoy a pint at Beer DeLuxe. If you have a bit more time stroll down to the river for a tipple at Riverland Bar or Pilgrim Bar.

Athenaeum Theatre, Regent Theatre or Capitol Theatre
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Athenaeum Theatre, Regent Theatre or Capitol Theatre

Eat here: Collins Street’s 'Paris end' might be beautiful, but it’s more boutiques than burgers. Think laterally: it’s only a five-minute walk from the Regent Theatre or Capitol Theatre to the Japanese-ish diner Supernormal. For those who don't fancy a walk, Japanese Teppanyaki Inn is squished next to the Athenaeum and has been grilling meat, seafood and veg for more than 40 years. 

Drink here: So long as you’re not with a big group of friends Bar Americano is the perfect stand-and-sip location. If you've got a crew, head to Garden State Hotel and try for a spot on one of its four levels. 

170 Russell and Max Watts
Photograph: Graham Denholm

170 Russell and Max Watts

Eat here: Before catching a gig at 170 Russell, fuel up with a souva at Stalactites. Or get one afterwards  the restaurant and takeaway joint is open 24 hours. Down by Max Watts, there's Meatmaiden for falling-off-the-bone tender meat, or go for dessert first with La Petite Crêperie just outside the venue and open until late.

Drink here: For quirky basement bar drinks head to Gin Palace. If you’d rather have a pub atmosphere before the show then there’s the Crafty Squire. Or if you think the best alcohol comes from grapes, head to Embla for a wine bar with a very tasty food menu.

Arts Centre Melbourne
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Arts Centre Melbourne

Eat here: Whether you’re seeing something at Hamer Hall, State Theatre or Playhouse your best bet for eating at the Arts Centre is in-house. Many of the precinct’s restaurants like Fatto are happy to take note of your showtime at booking so you’re in and out before curtain-up. But you can also make good time if you dine across the river at Arbory Bar and Eatery, where you can find some decent all-day grazing.

Drink here: For a craft beer within walking distance head to Hopscotch. Or sip on a cocktail at Ponyfish Island, the floating bar on the river just across from the centre. You can also pre-order interval drinks at the Arts Centre’s foyer bars. 

Read more
Princess Theatre and Comedy Theatre

Princess Theatre and Comedy Theatre

Eat here: With both Princess Theatre and the Comedy Theatre grazing the edges of Chinatown, there’s no doubt you’ll be eating well before act one. Get your dumpling fix at HuTong (you can BYO!), or top Thai joint Longrain will run you through the full sweet-salty-sour-bitter-hot gauntlet. Underneath the Crossley Hotel you can also find down and dirty Mexican eats at Bodega Underground.

Drink here: If salt-rimmed Tecate cans and Margaritas aren’t your things, then might we suggest City Wine Shop up the road or cocktails at Lily Blacks

Palais Theatre
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Palais Theatre

Eat here: Before you step inside St Kilda’s grand old dame of a theatre, have an equally fancy dinner first at Stokehouse or Donovans. Not even fire could destroy these St Kilda stalwarts, but if you don’t mind heading a little further away from the theatre, the pho, spring rolls and bánh mì at Uncle are well worth the short walk.

Drink here: Vineyard is perfect for a pre-show drink. Or a post-show drink, since it's open till 3am daily. Prefer pubs? Head to the Local Taphouse, one of only a handful of Melbourne pubs we’ve rated five stars.

Read more
The Night Cat, the Gasometer Hotel and the Tote
Photograph: Amanda Summons

The Night Cat, the Gasometer Hotel and the Tote

Eat here: Within the triangle made by these three uber-cool live music venues there’s a bunch of places for a cheap and easy feed. For pizza so good you won’t even realise it’s vegan head to Red Sparrow Pizza or to Easey’s for burgers in a former train carriage five storeys in the sky.

Drink here: Head to Paradise Alley for a glass of wine, beer, cocktail or round of pool in an effortlessly cool bar. Drop into Bar Liberty (the 2018 Time Out Bar of the Year) for a damn good glass of wine or head to Marquis of Lorne for a carry on post-gig.

Spend all your money on shows?

