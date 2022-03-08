Eat here: Right next door MoVida is the obvious choice, and for good reason. But it’s not unusual to find it packed, so if you forget to make a booking best look elsewhere for sustenance. A quick walk up to Flinders Lane reveals Chin Chin (if you can get in) and Meatball and Wine Bar. If you’re going the spaghetti-and-meatball route mind your clothes – the flick of a saucy pasta strand can be disastrous.

Drink here: Cross the road to Fed Square to enjoy a pint at Beer DeLuxe. If you have a bit more time stroll down to the river for a tipple at Riverland Bar or Pilgrim Bar.