The best things to do and places to eat in this densely-populated hood.

Causeway Bay is a non-stop, buzzing hub of energy. On weekends, manoeuvring through pedestrians, malls, and shopping centres feels like dodging human pinballs. But it's what gives the place its exciting, always-on-the-go vibe, and it almost never sleeps. Over the years, tons of new hangouts have sprouted, just waiting for locals and visitors to check out. Plus, you'll stumble upon loads of awesome eateries and restaurants, some even high above the buildings, hiding in plain sight. To kick things off, we've gathered the coolest spots to visit, top dining and drinking joints, and fun activities in this vibrant district.



What's Causeway Bay known for?

CWB is a renowned shopping hub that offers everything from fashion, food, to lifestyle goods.

Why do the locals love it?

Causeway Bay is electrifying, constantly abuzz with activity. It's the go-to shopping spot on Hong Kong Island. Beyond the retail stores and malls, there are numerous dining and entertainment options to explore and enjoy.



How do I get to Causeway Bay?

Causeway Bay offers excellent connectivity to the rest of Hong Kong and is easily walkable due to its compact size and mostly flat land. The best way to reach the district is by the Island Line train, between Wan Chai and Tin Hau stations, as the station connects to malls and various landmarks. It also enjoys connectivity through Hong Kong Island's double-decker tram system.



Map of Causeway Bay



If you only do one thing

Shop 'til you drop! They have everything you need, from luxury to local retail, and bargain shopping.

