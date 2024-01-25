Hong Kong
Causeway Bay
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Causeway Bay: The Ultimate Guide

The best things to do and places to eat in this densely-populated hood.

Tatum Ancheta
Tatum Ancheta
Tatum Ancheta
Causeway Bay is a non-stop, buzzing hub of energy. On weekends, manoeuvring through pedestrians, malls, and shopping centres feels like dodging human pinballs. But it's what gives the place its exciting, always-on-the-go vibe, and it almost never sleeps. Over the years, tons of new hangouts have sprouted, just waiting for locals and visitors to check out. Plus, you'll stumble upon loads of awesome eateries and restaurants, some even high above the buildings, hiding in plain sight. To kick things off, we've gathered the coolest spots to visit, top dining and drinking joints, and fun activities in this vibrant district.

RECOMMENDEDExplore neighbouring districts Tai Hang and Happy Valley

Jump to a section:

EAT / DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY 

What's Causeway Bay known for?
CWB is a renowned shopping hub that offers everything from fashion, food, to lifestyle goods.

Why do the locals love it?
Causeway Bay is electrifying, constantly abuzz with activity. It's the go-to shopping spot on Hong Kong Island. Beyond the retail stores and malls, there are numerous dining and entertainment options to explore and enjoy.

How do I get to Causeway Bay?
Causeway Bay offers excellent connectivity to the rest of Hong Kong and is easily walkable due to its compact size and mostly flat land. The best way to reach the district is by the Island Line train, between Wan Chai and Tin Hau stations, as the station connects to malls and various landmarks. It also enjoys connectivity through Hong Kong Island's double-decker tram system.

Map of Causeway Bay


If you only do one thing
Shop 'til you drop! They have everything you need, from luxury to local retail, and bargain shopping.

Causeway Bay: The Ultimate Guide

Where to eat
Photograph: Courtesy Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant

Where to eat

Causeway Bay is a shopper's dream, but surprises are tucked away in alleys and high floors. From Michelin-starred spots to Japanese izakayas, cosy late-night eateries and street food, you'll never go hungry in CWB.

Slurp on delightful noodles at Ho Hung Kee, which first opened on Hennessy Road in 1946, but is now situated in Hysan Place. The venue is known for its excellent noodles and creamy congee, earning it a Michelin star. Walk a few steps to Jardine's Crescent to discover Liao Za Lie, a casual eatery specialising in Shaanxi-style cuisine. Order crispy rou jia mo, fiery stir-fries, and shared dishes like Sichuan fish and biangbiang noodles. For a retro-themed hot pot experience featuring over 20 delectable soup bases, head to Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant, an ideal choice to satisfy your warming hot pot cravings. 

Photograph: Courtesy Kura

A Taiwanese import since 2008, Din Tai Fung's xiao long bao drew massive queues, and though the hype has waned, their baos, noodles, and small eats maintain quality. For modern takes on Hong Kong flavours, visit chef May Chow's popular Little Bao Diner, offering innovative bao burgers and irresistible ice cream bao filled with seasonal creamy delights.  

Causeway Bay hides many Japanese eateries high above the streets. Nagomiya, tucked away in a quiet commercial building, is where to go for traditional Japanese oden in an intimate izakaya setting. If you're in search of an omakase experience, head to Kura on Jaffe Road and enjoy multicourse meals from lunch to dinner. The newly opened Teppanyaki Mihara Goten is the place for a blend of kappo cuisine and teppanyaki, as chef Mihara fires up the teppan and prepares dishes before your eyes.

Adventurous diners can opt for a sampan dining experience to gorge on Cantonese seafood and crack a Typhoon Shelter crab claw with a small group of friends. 

Don't miss out on Indian restaurant Leela, led by renowned chef Manav Tuli, and Roganic, featuring fresh, delicious dishes and a superb array of natural wines.

For more dining venues, here's a complete list of must-visit restaurants in CWB.

↑ Back to top

Where to drink   
Photograph: Courtesy Skye

Where to drink   

Causeway Bay doesn't typically come to mind for drinking and nightlife, but it's full of watering holes where you can enjoy excellent craft beers, creative cocktails, stunning views, and LGBTQ-friendly hotspots

Head up to Skye, a futuristic rooftop bar at The Parklane Hotel, to enjoy unobstructed harbour views and indulge in Instagrammable zodiac-themed cocktails or stick to the curated selection of wines if you prefer less sweet options. 

Takumi Mixology Salon I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Takumi Mixology Salon in Causeway Bay is a new cocktail bar located just beside Teppanyaki Mihara Goten. The bar offers seasonal cocktails and personalised bespoke drinks.

The Cloakroom is a lively addition to Hong Kong's lesbian bar scene, featuring events like stand-up comedy, live music, and karaoke nights. Meanwhile, Vivere hosts Hong Kong's top drag queens at their fabulous Drag Show Brunch every month, and the popular gay bar Bing Bing HK is the place to be for an electrifying atmosphere, especially favoured by the younger gay scene.

For craft beers, visit Second Draft, where you can enjoy beers from their 23 taps, featuring Young Master Brewery's finest brews and a delightful range of natural wines and cocktails. 

Check out more CWB bars here, and if you’re craving for some quality brews, we got you covered with a list of best cafes and coffee shops in Causeway Bay

↑ Back to top

Where to shop  
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Where to shop  

CWB is home to numerous shopping malls like Times Square, Sogo, Hysan Place, Lee Garden, and the newly renovated World Trade Centre, you can find familiar luxury brands like Chanel, Chloe, Alexander Mcqueen, Salvatore Ferragamo, for bags, apparels, designer brands, and cosmetics. The area also offers fast fashion like H&M and Zara.

 

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Fashion Walk boasts vibrant shopping spaces across Great George, Paterson, Kingston, and Cleveland streets, showcasing retailers such as Le Labo, Aesop, adidas Originals to B’In Select, where you can find rare international brands like Wewood and Amabro, as well as hot local designers.

The streets of CWB are also dotted with beauty stores, where you might initially step in for eyeliner and soon find yourself leaving with an entire beauty regimen from shops like Sasa and Sephora. Additionally, you can visit the expansive, multi-floored Ikea, the 24-hour Don Don Donki and Wellcome supermarket, as well as the new Nippon Department Store, offering specialty items from Japan. 

↑ Back to top

Things to do and places to see 
Victoria Park I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Things to do and places to see 

While the district may not be known for peace and quiet, Victoria Park serves as a soothing oasis. It offers diverse activities, including jogging, swimming, and serene relaxation. The park transforms into a lively night market for Chinese New Year and a glowing lantern spectacle for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Locals and visitors can also visit the city's largest public library, the Central Library, which features the most comprehensive collection of literary and academic texts in Hong Kong and boasts an impressive 2.3 million books. 

Causeway Bay Promenade I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Saunter across the pedestrian bridge at Victoria Park and stroll along the promenade at the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter. Here, you can witness the sun's majestic descent, enveloping the boats and yachts docked in the area as it sets. Along the promenade you can check out the Noon Day Gun, a former naval artillery fired once a day at noon by employees of Jardine Matheson. You can view the Noon Day Gun, an old naval artillery fired daily at noon by Jardine Matheson. This tradition originated from the company's habit of firing cannons when their boss arrived in Hong Kong. 

↑ Back to top

Where to stay   
The Park Lane Hong Kong's Suite I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Where to stay   

The best accommodation in the area is The Park Lane Hong Kong, a centrally located business hotel in lively Causeway Bay that provides easy access to dining, drinking, and shopping venues. You can enter the hotel through two entrances: the side entrance on Great George Street, near Ikea, or via Gloucester Road opposite Victoria Park.  

↑ Back to top

Explore other Hong Kong neighbourhoods

